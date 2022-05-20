Moody's downgrades Jiayuan's ratings to Caa1/Caa2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Jiayuan International Group Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1.

The rating outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Jiayuan's heightened liquidity and default risks driven by its weak operations and weakened funding access in view of deteriorating investor and creditor confidence," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rating downgrade also considers the increased risk of a change in management control arising from an increased share pledge by its largest shareholder[1].

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties over Jiayuan's ability to raise new funding to manage the company's refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's believes Jiayuan's liquidity is weak and its funding access has further weakened. Following a recent sharp decline in its share price, trading of the company's shares has been suspended. There are news reports that the company has missed a USD bond interest payment that was due on 30 April, and the company has a 30-day grace period to remediate such interest payment.

At the same time, Jiayuan has a large amount of debt coming due over the next 12 months, including USD200 million of offshore bonds in October 2022, USD176 million in February 2023 and USD300 million in April 2023. Moody's expects the company's balance sheet liquidity to deteriorate further as its debt becomes due.

Moody's expects Jiayuan's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months due to difficult operating conditions. This will reduce the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, weaken its liquidity. Jiayuan's contracted sales fell 43% from the previous year in the first four months of 2022.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's notes that Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the chairman and the largest shareholder, has recently increased the pledge of his shareholding in the company for financing purposes. As of 19 May 2022, Mr. Shum held a 74.7% equity interest in Jiayuan and pledged around 44.3% of the company's total outstanding shares for financing. Moody's assesses that there is a risk of triggering a change-of-control clause if the chairman loses control on these shares for market or other reasons.

Moody's has also considered the risks associated with the company's concentrated ownership, the company's listed status on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the application of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and Securities and Future Ordinance on the company.

Jiayuan's senior unsecured rating is one notch below its CFR because of legal and structural subordination risks. Most of the claims are at the operating subsidiaries, and in the event of a bankruptcy, they have priority over claims at the holding company. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be low.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Jiayuan's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if Jiayuan addresses its interest and principal payment in a timely manner, and improves its operating cash flow, liquidity and access to funding.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Jiayuan's refinancing risks heighten, or its liquidity or access to funding deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiayuan International Group Limited develops mass-market residential properties mainly in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. The company had a total land bank of around 17.4 million square meters as of the end of December 2021. It also develops and operates commercial properties as well as residential property projects.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Jiayuan's Disclosure of Interests filed to Hong Kong Stock Exchange 18-May-2022

Chen Chen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

