Moody's downgrades Jingrui's ratings to Caa2/Caa3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Jingrui Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to Caa3 from Caa1.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

"The rating downgrades reflect Jingrui's heightened liquidity risk, following its proposed exchange offer and consent solicitation to its noteholders," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to address all its near-term debt maturities amid challenging funding conditions," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 22 February 2022, Jingrui announced an exchange offer and consent solicitation to its bondholders for the company's USD senior notes due in March 2022 with a total principal amount of USD190 million. The company said that it may not be able to fully redeem the notes if the consent solicitation is not successful.

The proposal indicates Jingrui's liquidity stress. In particular, the company had offshore bonds of USD600 million maturing before the end of December 2022. Jingrui had unrestricted cash of RMB11.1 billion as of the end of June 2021, but Moody's estimates that a significant portion of such cash resides at the operating project levels, which could not be used to repay its debt at the holding company level, particularly the offshore bonds. In addition, the company has a high exposure to joint ventures, which could limit its ability to control its cash flow.

Moody's expects Jingrui's contracted sales to decline notably over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyers' confidence and tight funding conditions. This will, in turn, reduce the company's operating cash flow for debt repayment.

Jingrui's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's weak liquidity over the next 12-18 months, and Moody's expectation that the company will face difficulties in raising new funds from onshore and offshore channels to address its refinancing needs amid tight funding conditions.

The Caa3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than its CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Jingrui's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Jingrui's concentrated ownership by its key shareholders, Mr. Chen Xin Ge and Mr. Yan Hao, who held an approximate 67.9% stake in the company as of the end of June 2021. Moody's has also considered the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where the company is listed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, the outlook could return to stable if Jingrui improves its funding access and materially reduces its refinancing risks.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, or if the recovery prospects for its creditors deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jingrui Holdings Limited is a Shanghai-based property developer. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2013. It was originally established in 1993 as Shanghai Jingrui Property Development Company by a group of businessmen, including its current key shareholders and executive directors, Mr. Chen Xin Ge and Mr. Yan Hao.

The company engages in property development, with a focus on residential projects in the Yangtze River Delta and other second-tier cities in China. As of June 2021, Jingrui had a total land bank of about 5.3 million square meters across 18 cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing and Ningbo.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

