Moody's downgrades Jo-Ann's CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Jo-Ann Stores LLC.'s ("Jo-Ann") corporate family rating to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and its first lien term loan to B3 from B2. Its speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrades reflect weakness in Jo-Ann's credit metrics as its operating performance continues to be pressured by elevated ocean freight costs coupled with the risk of slowing of consumer demand," stated Christina Boni, a senior Vice President with Moody's. "Jo-Ann will continue to contend with historically high freight rates over the next twelve months as free cash generation remains muted and demand is curbed by higher inflation" Boni added.

Jo-Ann's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2 as the company has increased its revolver usage to support working capital as product is purchased earlier to relieve supply chain delays. Although this additional inventory purchased will be monetized in the second half of the year, usage will peak higher than historical levels as the cash flow from the business remains depressed.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jo-Ann's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's small size as well the impact from continued cost pressures on its current operating performance. Demand for its products also remains vulnerable as consumers contend with inflationary pressures and price increases are taken to offset higher product and supply chain costs. Governance risk is also a key rating constraint. Despite being a public company, the company is majority owned by a financial sponsor which can lead to aggressive financial strategies, included its continued payment of an annual dividend of approximately $18 million. Historically, Jo-Ann has benefited from relatively stable demand for sewing and do-it-yourself arts and crafts as well as higher margins relative to other retail segments. However, Jo-Ann's operating results have been hurt since the latter half of 2021 by supply chain challenges as freight costs increased and higher costs were incurred to secure product on a timely basis. These costs are expected to remain elevated in 2022 with funded debt/reported EBITDA around 9x at the end of the fiscal year as the company pivots and holds higher inventory levels as it sources product earlier to ensure availability.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that any further cost increases would requires higher price increases that may weigh on consumer demand. Although elevated freights costs should subside as supply conditions normalize these expenses may not fully revert to historical levels and may continue to weigh on Jo-Ann's long term profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating could be upgraded to the extent top line growth consistently returns, cost pressures prove transitory, and operating margins revert toward pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, ratings could be upgraded if the company has good liquidity and financial strategies are balanced. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require EBIT/interest to be sustained above 1.5x and debt/EBITDA approaches 5.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason or financial strategies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings would be downgraded should EBIT/interest be sustained below 1.0x or funded debt/EBITDA remained unsustainably high.

JOANN Inc. (formerly Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc.) is the parent company of Jo-Ann Stores LLC. and a leading retailer of fabrics and craft supplies offering a wide range of products for quilting, apparel, craft and home décor sewing. Jo-Ann operates 846 retail stores in 49 states as of April 30, 2022. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended April 30, 2022 was approximately $2.3 billion. Joann Inc. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol "JOAN" and is majority owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners L.P. which owns in excess of 66% of its equity

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

