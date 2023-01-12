Moody's downgrades Jo-Ann's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Jo-Ann Stores LLC.'s ("Jo-Ann") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD. And its senior secured first lien term loan B1 to Caa2 from B3. Its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflects Moody's view that Jo-Ann's credit metrics will remain weak despite expected improvement in freight and product costs in 2023 as the consumer environment continues to be uncertain. Jo-Ann's interest costs are also increasing with higher rates. The downgrade also reflects governance considerations including its controlling private equity ownership and aggressive financial strategy. Although Jo-Ann's recently suspended its payment of common dividends, it paid the dividend through much of 2022 which contributed to its liquidity deteriorating. Jo-Ann's nearest debt maturity is not until 2026. However, with funded debt/EBITDA at around 12.4x, Moody's views its capital structure as unsustainable which increases the likelihood of a potential distressed exchange.

Jo-Ann's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3 as the company's weaker operating performance and working capital needs are expected by Moody's to result in trough availability of around $70 million during 2023 excluding usage to invoke testing of its fixed charge coverage ratio. Jo-Ann will need to reduce costs and capital expenditures, and generate cash from its working capital to preserve liquidity as rising rates lead to higher interest expense.

Jo-Ann's CIS score was lowered to CIS-5 from CIS-4 as a result of its governance score being lowered to G-5 from G-4. The change in its governance score to G-5 from G-4 is related to both its financial strategy and risk management as well as its management credibility and track record.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B1, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jo-Ann's Caa2 corporate family rating reflects the high likelihood of a distressed exchange given Jo-Ann's currently very high leverage and financial sponsor ownership. Jo-Ann's operating results have been hurt since the latter half of 2021 by supply chain challenges as freight costs dramatically increased and higher costs were incurred to secure product on a timely basis. Demand for its products also remains vulnerable as consumers contend with inflationary pressures and price increases are taken to offset higher product and supply chain costs. Although these elevated costs are expected to decline next year, funded debt/reported EBITDA is expected by Moody's to be over 12x at the end of the fiscal year. Governance risk is also a key rating constraint. Despite being a public company, the company is majority owned by a financial sponsor and completed a distressed exchange in 2020. The company recently cut its common dividend payment of approximately $18 million. The company's liquidity is weak as muted free cash flow has left revolver borrowings elevated at approximately $409 million at the end Q3 2023. The company's interest expense has also risen substantially and is expected by Moody's to approach $80 million in 2023.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that although EBITDA is expected to improve as elevated freights costs and product costs subside, it will remain well below historical levels. The outlook also reflects the increased risk that liquidity will remain weak and its unsustainable capital structure could be addressed through a distressed exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating could be upgraded to the extent top line growth consistently grows, cost pressures prove transitory, and operating margins revert toward pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, ratings could be upgraded if the company has adequate liquidity and financial strategies prioritize debt reduction. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require EBIT/interest to be to approach 1.0x and debt/EBITDA approaches 6.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates further for any reason or if the probability of default, including a financial restructuring increases or distressed exchange, increases for any reason or expected recovery levels decline.

JOANN, Inc. (formerly Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc.) is the parent company of Jo-Ann Stores LLC. and a leading retailer of fabrics and craft supplies offering a wide range of products for quilting, apparel, craft and home decor sewing. Jo-Ann operates 840 retail stores in 49 states as of October 29, 2022. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended October 29, 2022 was approximately $2.26 billion. JOANN, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol "JOAN" and is majority owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. which owns in excess of 66% of its equity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

