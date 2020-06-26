Moody's downgrades Jo-Ann's Stores CFR to Caa1

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Jo-Ann Stores LLC.'s ("Jo-Anne")
corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default
rating to Caa1-PD/LD, its first lien term loan to Caa1 and
second lien term loan to Ca. The outlook was changed to stable
from negative.
The downgrades reflect Jo-Ann's series of open market debt
repurchases at a material discount to par which Moody's has deemed
to be a distressed exchange and event of default under Moody's definition
of default. Moody's appended the company's probability
of default rating with an LD (limited default) designation which will
be removed within 3 business days of the closing of all trades (expected
over the next few weeks).
The aggregate reduction in the face amount of debt is about $218
million. Moody's estimates pro-forma debt/EBITDA will
drop to 6.1x from nearly 7.0x. Jo-ann has
adequate liquidity evidenced by cash balances at the end of Q1 of $147
million and revolver availability of $83 million.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD /LD from B3-PD (/LD appended)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Jo-Ann Stores LLC. (Caa1 stable) is constrained by challenges
caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, the company's small size
and leverage profile, weak operating results in FY20 going into
the pandemic due to stagnant demand, and margin pressure.
Governance risk is a key rating constraint given the company's financial
sponsor ownership can lead to aggressive financial strategies.
Jo-Ann is supported by the re-opening of the vast majority
of it stores by early June, rising demand for personal protective
equipment that is expected to continue, and to improving demand
for do-it-yourself arts and crafts and higher margins relative
to other retail segments and adequate liquidity. The company received
essential service status and so the vast majority of its stores have been
either fully open and or providing curbside and buy-online-pick-up-in-store
services which has helped the company partially mitigate the impact of
the pandemic.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The pandemic exacerbated the pressure on the
company's debt trading prices leading to the company's decision
to repurchase its debt at a substantial discount which is reflected in
today's action.
The stable outlook reflects that Jo-Ann can manage through the
COVID-19 challenges given the demand for its products and adequate
liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or should the probability
of default increase including should the company pursue further transactions
Moody's would deem to be a distressed exchange.
Rating could be upgraded once the impact of COVID-19 subsides,
if EBIT/interest can sustained above 1.25x, and when the
probability of transactions Moody's would deem to be a distressed
declines.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Jo-Ann Stores Holdings
Inc. is a leading retailer of fabrics and craft supplies offering
a wide range of products for quilting, apparel, craft and
home décor sewing. Jo-Ann operates 867 retail stores
in 49 states as of November 2, 2019. Annual revenues are
approximately $2.3 billion. The company is majority
owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peggy Holloway
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653