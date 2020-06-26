Moody's downgrades Jo-Ann's Stores CFR to Caa1

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Jo-Ann Stores LLC.'s ("Jo-Anne") corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD/LD, its first lien term loan to Caa1 and second lien term loan to Ca. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrades reflect Jo-Ann's series of open market debt repurchases at a material discount to par which Moody's has deemed to be a distressed exchange and event of default under Moody's definition of default. Moody's appended the company's probability of default rating with an LD (limited default) designation which will be removed within 3 business days of the closing of all trades (expected over the next few weeks).

The aggregate reduction in the face amount of debt is about $218 million. Moody's estimates pro-forma debt/EBITDA will drop to 6.1x from nearly 7.0x. Jo-ann has adequate liquidity evidenced by cash balances at the end of Q1 of $147 million and revolver availability of $83 million.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD /LD from B3-PD (/LD appended)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jo-Ann Stores LLC. (Caa1 stable) is constrained by challenges caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, the company's small size and leverage profile, weak operating results in FY20 going into the pandemic due to stagnant demand, and margin pressure. Governance risk is a key rating constraint given the company's financial sponsor ownership can lead to aggressive financial strategies. Jo-Ann is supported by the re-opening of the vast majority of it stores by early June, rising demand for personal protective equipment that is expected to continue, and to improving demand for do-it-yourself arts and crafts and higher margins relative to other retail segments and adequate liquidity. The company received essential service status and so the vast majority of its stores have been either fully open and or providing curbside and buy-online-pick-up-in-store services which has helped the company partially mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic exacerbated the pressure on the company's debt trading prices leading to the company's decision to repurchase its debt at a substantial discount which is reflected in today's action.

The stable outlook reflects that Jo-Ann can manage through the COVID-19 challenges given the demand for its products and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or should the probability of default increase including should the company pursue further transactions Moody's would deem to be a distressed exchange.

Rating could be upgraded once the impact of COVID-19 subsides, if EBIT/interest can sustained above 1.25x, and when the probability of transactions Moody's would deem to be a distressed declines.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. is a leading retailer of fabrics and craft supplies offering a wide range of products for quilting, apparel, craft and home décor sewing. Jo-Ann operates 867 retail stores in 49 states as of November 2, 2019. Annual revenues are approximately $2.3 billion. The company is majority owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

