Moody's downgrades Johnson/Miami Counties USD 230 (Spring Hill), KS's GO to A1 & assigns A1 issuer rating

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 issuer rating to Johnson/Miami Counties Unified School District 230 (Spring Hill), Kansas. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the underlying rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to A1 from Aa3. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on January 26, 2021 in conjunction with the release of the US K-12 Pubic School Districts methodology. Following the issuance of the Series 2021 GOULT refunding bonds, the district will have $185.9 million of rated GOULT bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating, which reflects the district's general credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations, incorporates elevated leverage and fixed-costs ratios, as well as weak financial reporting. The cash-basis audit does not comply with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and does not disclose a modified accrual-based fund balance, other post-employment liability, capital asset values or depreciation. The rating also incorporates solid cash balances with stability resulting from voter support for operating and capital levies. Negatively, financial flexibility is very limited since the district is levying at the state-imposed caps. The rating further reflects above-average resident income and wealth and growing enrollment which is supported by a successful online offering.

The rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds was downgraded one notch because it is equivalent to the A1 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses (issuer rating)

- Reduction in leverage (issuer rating)

- Upgrade of issuer rating (GOULT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant erosion of economic indicators (issuer rating)

- Material decline in cash (issuer rating)

- Increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs (issuer rating)

- Downgrade of issuer rating (GOULT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt is a general obligation of the district payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the district.

PROFILE

The district is in the City of Spring Hill, Kansas which is approximately 30 miles south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri (Aa2 stable) and five miles south of Olathe, Kansas (Aa1). The district encompasses approximately 71 square miles and has a current enrollment of approximately 5,800.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

