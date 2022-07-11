Moody's downgrades Journey Personal Care's CFR to B3; outlook is negative

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Journey Personal Care Corp. ("Journey") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the existing first lien term loan rating to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation for debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to peak above 15x in 2022 and eventually moderate to a still elevated mid-7x by 2023 given inflationary cost pressures and supply chain disruptions, which are adversely impacting operating performance. Journey's ability to take pricing actions across the healthcare portion of its product portfolio is more limited, and pricing actions the company has implemented across its retail segment are only partially mitigating the cost pressures. Increasing raw material and freight costs during the second half of 2021 and continuing into 2022 are resulting in meaningful margin contraction. Moody's forecasts EBITDA margin will improve to high-single digit in 2023, although that is still meaningfully below pre-pandemic margins, mostly driven by earnings improvement as input costs moderate over the next 12-18 months. Moody's projects free cash flow will be negative over the next year including headwinds from rising interest rates, and increasing revolver usage is weakening liquidity.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Journey Personal Care Corp.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Journey Personal Care Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Journey's B3 CFR reflects its high leverage, relatively modest scale compared to its larger and more diversified peers, its acquisitive growth strategy, limited operating history as a standalone entity post spinoff, high customer concentration and earnings vulnerability to higher input, labor and freight costs. Financial leverage is very high with debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) at 9x for the latest twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Moody's projects that Journey's debt-to-EBITDA will peak above 15x in 2022 before declining to a still elevated mid-7x in 2023 as inflationary pressures begin to ease slightly and the company is able to benefit from several quarters of pricing actions. Deleveraging will likely be through earnings growth with debt repayment unlikely as Moody's expects negative internal cash flow generation in 2022. Journey's credit profile benefits from branded products, increasing demand for adult incontinence products given the growth of the target population and diversified channel distribution. The company's branded products, a majority of which are sold in its healthcare/institutional and direct to consumer segments, provide a stable source of demand. Journey's strategy will primarily focus on increasing penetration in the adult incontinence category. Other risks include successfully managing the company through an intensely competitive operating environment that will require strong execution, and aggressive financial policies expected under financial sponsor ownership. Customer concentration with large retailers is high, though these relationships are well-established and Journey's products are important customer traffic drivers.

Liquidity is adequate despite negative projected free cash flow and increasing revolver usage. Journey had $30 million of cash as of March 2022 and $26.5 million drawn on its $120 million asset-based revolver at the end of March. Moody's believes these cash sources provide adequate coverage for required term loan amortization and operational needs. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants and Moody's does not expect revolver availability to fall below the 10% level that would trigger the minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage ratio. The maturity profile is good with the ABL expiring in 2026 and the term loan maturing in 2028.

Environmental considerations factors Journey's exposure to natural capital, raw materials, land, water, energy usage and packaging waste. The company is heavily reliant on pulp and petroleum-derived chemicals such as polypropylene. Restrictions on the availability and price of these products will have a negative effect on the company's costs and cash flow. Disposable diapers generate vastly more landfill waste than reusable diapers and have a greater impact on ozone depletion, as chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are released as the products decompose in the landfill.

Social risk factors reflect the need to maintain good customer relationships and brand image, responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain and responsibly source inputs such as polypropylene and other synthetic materials, chemicals, pulp and fiber and packaging. In addition, the company has exposure to health and safety risks due to its manufacturing facilities that include the handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as manageable due to the essential nature of many products.

Governance factors take into account private equity ownership with aggressive financial policies including the willingness to operate with a high amount of financial leverage, debt funded acquisitions and potential dividend distributions. However, Journey is likely to focus on busines reinvestment and stabilizing operations over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Journey's market share is vulnerable when compared to better capitalized competitors, expectations of free cash flow will be constrained by the inflationary pressures and rising interest rate environment, and liquidity that is weakened by increasing revolver usage.

The ratings could be downgraded if Journey is unable to stabilize revenue and restore EBITDA growth because of declining market share, retail distribution losses, pricing that does not keep pace with costs. Debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions or a deterioration in liquidity could also contribute to a downgrade. EBITDA-Capex/interest that remains below 1.0x or continued negative free cash flow could also prompt a downgrade.

An upgrade would require that the company stabilize and improve earnings including successfully implementing actions to mitigate cost pressures. An upgrade would also require Journey to generate consistent positive free cash flow and maintain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 5.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Journey Personal Care Corp (dba Attindas Hygiene Partners, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina) designs, manufactures and sells a range of branded and partner-branded adult incontinence products including protective underwear, briefs, underpads, and pads as well as diapers and training pants for babies throughout the United States and Europe. Journey generated approximately $935 million in annual revenue for the latest twelve months ending March 31, 2022 and was acquired by private equity firm American Industrial Partners in a March 2021 leveraged buyout.

