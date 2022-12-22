Moody's downgrades Journey Personal Care's CFR to Caa2, outlook is negative

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Journey Personal Care Corp. ("Journey") including the company's Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, and the existing first lien term loan rating to Caa2 from B3. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect the company's high financial leverage and weak free cash flow generation driven by high inflationary costs, such as raw materials, ocean freight, utilities, and energy, that are constraining profitability. EBITDA margin erosion through the first nine months of 2022 is meaningful, as Journey has been unable to sufficiently offset historically high raw material costs despite pricing actions and cost savings initiatives. Moody's expects the EBITDA margin to recover by about 500bps in 2023, which will be dependent on the company's ability to continue to raise prices and raw materials costs decreasing. Declining earnings pushed debt/EBITDA leverage extremely high, above 20x as of September 30, 2022 (Moody's adjusted), and while Moody's expects improvement in 2023, leverage is forecast to fall to around 10x to 11x over the next 12 months with free cash flow remaining negative in a range of $10 to $15 million.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company faces high governance risk reflecting an aggressive financial policy with regards to sustained elevated leverage. Governance risk is further exacerbated by private equity ownership, which increases the risk of shareholder friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors including elevated risk of a distressed exchange. Such risks are key factors in the downgrade and result in the company's Credit Impact Score moving to CIS-5 from CIS-4 and the governance IPS to G-5 from G-4.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Journey Personal Care Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Journey Personal Care Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Journey's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage, weak operating margins, rising interest expense that will restrain free cash flow, and uncertainty around when the company will be able to stabilize its operations and return to revenue and earnings growth. Journey's ability to take pricing actions across the healthcare portion of its product portfolio, which accounts for about 50% of revenue, is limited. Specifically, in the portion of the business under reimbursed healthcare tenders, negotiations outside of the contracted terms are unusual, although the company has been successful in working with its customers to partially mitigate the effects of rising costs and taking pricing when contracts are up for renewal. Pricing actions in the retail segment, which accounts for the remaining 50% of revenue, have been effective and are partially mitigating inflationary cost pressures. Moody's forecasts the EBITDA margin will improve to a mid-single digit range in 2023 because of earnings improvement as input costs moderate over the next 12 months. Moody's projects free cash flow will be negative over the next year including headwinds from rising interest rates. Increasing revolver utilization is also weakening liquidity. Journey's credit profile benefits from the company's good market position in branded and private label products, increasing demand for adult incontinence products given the growth of the target population, stable demand in baby diapering products and diversified channel distribution. The company's branded products, a majority of which are sold in its healthcare/institutional and direct to consumer segments, provide a stable source of demand. Journey's strategy will primarily focus on increasing penetration in the adult incontinence category. Other risks include successfully managing the company through an intensely competitive operating environment that will require strong execution. Customer concentration with large retailers is high, though these relationships are good, and Journey's products are important customer traffic drivers. Aggressive financial policies under financial sponsor ownership include high leverage and elevated risk of a distressed exchange.

Liquidity is weak, when considering projected negative free cash flow and increasing revolver usage. Journey's cash balance was $24.9 million as of September 30, 2022, and the company also has $62.8 million available under its $120 million asset-based revolver ("ABL", unrated) at the end of September. Moody's believes these cash sources provide adequate coverage for required term loan amortization and operational needs. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants and Moody's does not expect revolver availability to fall below the 10% level that would trigger the minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage ratio. The maturity profile is good with the ABL expiring in 2026 and the term loan maturing in 2028.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Journey's market share is vulnerable when compared to better capitalized competitors, expectations that free cash flow will be negative because of inflationary pressures and rising interest, and liquidity that is weakened by increasing revolver usage.

The ratings could be downgraded if Journey is unable to stabilize revenue and restore EBITDA growth over the next 12 months, if liquidity weakens for any reason, or debt/EBITDA leverage remains elevated. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company is unable to maintain market share, experiences retail distribution losses, or pricing does not keep pace with costs. Debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also lead to a downgrade.

An upgrade would require that the company stabilize and improve earnings including successfully implementing actions to mitigate cost pressures. An upgrade would also require Journey to generate consistent positive free cash flow and materially reduce leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Journey Personal Care Corp (dba Attindas Hygiene Partners, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina) designs, manufactures and sells a range of branded and partner-branded adult incontinence products including protective underwear, briefs, underpads, and pads as well as diapers and training pants for babies throughout the United States and Europe. Journey generated approximately $946 million in annual revenue for the latest twelve months ending September 30, 2022, and was acquired by private equity firm American Industrial Partners in a March 2021 leveraged buyout.

