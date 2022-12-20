Moody's downgrades Juice Plus' CFR to Caa3, outlook is negative

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded JP Intermediate B, LLC's (dba as The Juice Plus Company, "Juice Plus") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded Juice Plus' first lien senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan ratings to Caa2 from B3. The rating outlook is negative.

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectations that Juice Plus' operating performance and operating cash flow will continue to deteriorate amid high distributor churn and inflationary pressures on the consumers over the next 12 months. Meaningful sales declines and earnings resulted in high leverage where the capital structure is becoming unsustainable without a meaningful operational turnaround. Moody's also expects liquidity to weaken as the expiration of the revolving credit facility is approaching in November 2023 and rising interest rates and lower earnings reduce free cash flow. Juice Plus' sales force is a significant driver of revenue across the company's direct selling model, and Moody's anticipates it will be challenging to quickly and meaningfully improve the distributor base due to additional opportunities for workplace flexibility that have become more common through increased hybrid work arrangements. Moody's projects that EBITDA will likely decline in fiscal year 2023 (ending April 2023) as costs remain elevated. Moody's has growing concerns related to the sustainability of the company's capital structure and there is elevated potential for a distressed exchange or other debt restructuring.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company faces high governance risk reflecting a very aggressive financial policy with regards to sustained elevated leverage. Governance risk is further exacerbated by private equity ownership, which increases the risk of shareholder friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors including elevated risk of a distressed exchange.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: JP Intermediate B, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: JP Intermediate B, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Juice Plus' Caa3 CFR reflects Moody's concern that economic, competitive, and structural headwinds will continue to create challenges for Juice Plus to slow revenue declines and quickly execute a turnaround strategy. The company's direct selling model also increases the risk of adverse regulatory and/or legal actions. Moody's is concerned that the company will face difficulty mitigating revenue and earnings declines. This will impact Juice Plus' credit metrics, constrain its ability to repay debt, and pressure the company's liquidity position. The rating is supported by the company's broad product suite that is largely focused on wellness and weight loss products. The rating is also supported by a variable cost structure given the outsourced manufacturing model, as well as sales commissions and marketing expenses that fluctuate with sales volume. Social factors driven by an aging population and obesity trends that support demand for health, wellness and weight loss products also benefit the credit profile.

Liquidity is weak considering diminishing projected free cash flow and the November 2023 revolver expiration. Juice Plus had $74.4 million of cash as of October 2022 and $2.5 million available under its $50 million revolving credit facility. Moody's projects a modest positive $5 - $10 million of free cash flow in fiscal year ending April 2023. Moody's believes the cash balance may not be sufficient to fund the $22.5 million of required annual term loan amortization, and repayment of the revolver if the facility is not extended. A revolver maturity extension would improve the company's liquidity though it is not assumed in our liquidity analysis. The credit facility has a maximum net leverage covenant of 3.75x and Moody's believes the leverage covenant headroom to be very low over the next 12 months, and a covenant violation very likely. The maturity profile is weak with the revolving facility expiring in November 2023 and the term loan maturing in November 2025.

Social risks are a key consideration to Juice Plus' credit profile particularly human capital and customer relations. The company depends on its distributor sales force to sell its products. Distributors can sell products to the public — often by word of mouth, social media, and direct sales. Distributors can also earn commissions, not only for their own sales, but also for sales made by the people they recruit, which can lead to unfavorable regulatory scrutiny. The Federal Trade Commission has taken action in the past on a number of multi-level marketing companies and in some instances has made those companies pay fines. In addition, changes to consumer preferences can also drive shifts in demand. Juice Plus products and labeling are also subject to FDA oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Juice Plus' operating initiatives will stabilize EBITDA and that free cash flow will be modestly positive between $5 to $10 million over the next 12-18 months, although constrained by increasing liquidity pressure due to the upcoming revolving credit facility expiration, the high amount of required annual term loan amortization, and potential for a covenant violation. These factors could increase the risk of a distressed exchange or other default.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company does not stabilize customer count, the distributor count, revenue, and earnings. Increased likelihood of a distressed exchange, or deterioration of liquidity including an inability to proactively refinance the revolver, increasing revolver utilization, or continued weak free cash flow, could also lead to a downgrade.

Before Moody's would consider an upgrade, Juice Plus would need to materially improve its operating performance. Moody's would need to gain greater comfort that Juice Plus' capital structure is sustainable and free cash flow is sufficient to meet debt service.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

JP Intermediate B, LLC (dba The Juice Plus Company, "Juice Plus") headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee, is a direct-seller of whole-food, plant based nutritional supplements (96% of revenue) and Tower Garden products. Products are available in a variety of delivery formats including capsules, soft chewable (gummies), shakes and bars. The company operates through a multi-level marketing system in North America and a number of international markets. Juice Plus generated approximately $487 million in annual revenue for the latest twelve months ending October 31, 2022, and was acquired by private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners in a November 2018 leveraged buyout.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

