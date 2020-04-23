Moody's downgrades KAEFER's CFR rating to B1; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German provider
of insulation, access solutions, surface protection and passive
fire protection services (IASP) KAEFER Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co.
KG (KAEFER) to B1 from Ba3 and the probability of default rating (PDR)
to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, the instrument
rating on the €250 million Senior Secured Notes has been downgraded
to B2 from B1. The rating outlook is stable.
"Our decision to downgrade KAEFER's ratings reflects the material
deterioration in its operating environment and our expectation of slower
global macroeconomic growth with a deep recession in Europe in 2020 following
the coronavirus outbreak. Despite its large share of recurring
revenues from maintenance services, extreme turbulences in the Oil
& Gas sector in addition to the coronavirus-induced disruptions
will likely weaken the company's credit metrics that we expect to
remain well beyond the ranges required for the previous rating in the
coming 12-24 months", says Vitali Morgovski,
Moody's Assistant Vice President--Analyst and lead analyst
for KAEFER.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented, and we view them as a social
risk factor under our assessment of ESG considerations.
Today's rating action reflects Moody's belief that KAEFER will face challenging
operating conditions in many of its cyclical end markets, most noticeably
in Oil & Gas, where over 40% of the group's revenue
is generated. Coronavirus-induced lockdowns introduced in
many countries worldwide will disrupt supply chains, complicate
execution on existing projects and results in delays and potential cancelations
of new projects. Though, some projects the company works
on, for example in the Energy sector, are defined as essential
and critical. Furthermore, Moody's expects that the
global economic recession will reduce KAEFER's revenues and earnings
in 2020, leading to weaker credit metrics outside our guided ranges
for the previous rating. At the same time, the company's
recent acquisition of John Wood PLC's industrial services business in
the UK (announced in February 2020) has already weakened its liquidity
profile, which Moody's now views only as adequate.
KAEFER's rating is supported by its broad geographic diversification
with operations spread over more than 30 countries and also the diversification
in terms of unrelated end markets. Additionally, the relative
resilience of its business profile arise from a high share of recurring
revenues (around 50%), stemming from the long-running
maintenance contracts, and its flexible cost structure with limited
maintenance capex requirements and a high proportion of variable costs.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KAEFER's
credit metrics might be weak if the economy does not recover in the second
half of this year, but would be expected to improve to position
the rating solidly in 2021. Furthermore, the current rating
is conditional upon KAEFER maintaining at least adequate liquidity.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers KAEFER's liquidity as adequate, but
relatively weaker than in the last two years. At the end of September
2019, the company had €117 million of cash, that Moody's
expects to have grown to around €135 million at the year-end
2019, as well as around €100 million availability under €130
million revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing in 2023.
Moody's expects a large part of available cash to be consumed by
the payment for the UK acquisition (€90 - €95 million)
in Q1 2020 while the potential negative free cash flow generation this
year may increase the drawing under RCF, which was upsized by €20
million to €150 million following the acquisition. However,
Moody's anticipates that KAEFER would keep its total available liquidity
above €100 million also during the year. The current rating
is as well based on the expectation that the company will continue to
preserve a sufficient headroom under financial covenants under the RCF.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 4.0x
on a sustained basis
• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/ net debt
above 15% on a sustained basis
• Sustainably positive FCF generation
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 5.0x
• Moody's adjusted RCF/net debt declining below 10%
• Negative FCF generation leading to a deterioration in liquidity
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
In the Loss Given Default (LGD) assessment for KAEFER, the group's
€250 million senior secured notes rank behind the super senior €150
million RCF and €111 million trade payables as of September 2019.
This structural subordination of senior secured notes results in a one-notch
lower rating of B2 compared with the B1 corporate family rating.
The security package is a share pledge on subsidiaries accounting for
well over 80% of the group's EBITDA. Since it is only
a share pledge, we modelled the debt instruments as unsecured in
the LGD analysis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in Bremen, Germany, KAEFER Isoliertechnik GmbH
& Co. KG (KAEFER) is a leading provider of IASP services,
interior outfitting and related after-sales services. Established
by Carl Kaefer in 1918, the company remains family owned and operates
in over 30 countries worldwide. It is among the top two companies
in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific,
the Middle East and Latin America. In the last twelve months to
September 2019, the company reported revenue of €1.8
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454