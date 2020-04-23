Moody's downgrades KAEFER's CFR rating to B1; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of the German provider of insulation, access solutions, surface protection and passive fire protection services (IASP) KAEFER Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG (KAEFER) to B1 from Ba3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, the instrument rating on the €250 million Senior Secured Notes has been downgraded to B2 from B1. The rating outlook is stable.

"Our decision to downgrade KAEFER's ratings reflects the material deterioration in its operating environment and our expectation of slower global macroeconomic growth with a deep recession in Europe in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak. Despite its large share of recurring revenues from maintenance services, extreme turbulences in the Oil & Gas sector in addition to the coronavirus-induced disruptions will likely weaken the company's credit metrics that we expect to remain well beyond the ranges required for the previous rating in the coming 12-24 months", says Vitali Morgovski, Moody's Assistant Vice President--Analyst and lead analyst for KAEFER.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented, and we view them as a social risk factor under our assessment of ESG considerations.

Today's rating action reflects Moody's belief that KAEFER will face challenging operating conditions in many of its cyclical end markets, most noticeably in Oil & Gas, where over 40% of the group's revenue is generated. Coronavirus-induced lockdowns introduced in many countries worldwide will disrupt supply chains, complicate execution on existing projects and results in delays and potential cancelations of new projects. Though, some projects the company works on, for example in the Energy sector, are defined as essential and critical. Furthermore, Moody's expects that the global economic recession will reduce KAEFER's revenues and earnings in 2020, leading to weaker credit metrics outside our guided ranges for the previous rating. At the same time, the company's recent acquisition of John Wood PLC's industrial services business in the UK (announced in February 2020) has already weakened its liquidity profile, which Moody's now views only as adequate.

KAEFER's rating is supported by its broad geographic diversification with operations spread over more than 30 countries and also the diversification in terms of unrelated end markets. Additionally, the relative resilience of its business profile arise from a high share of recurring revenues (around 50%), stemming from the long-running maintenance contracts, and its flexible cost structure with limited maintenance capex requirements and a high proportion of variable costs.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KAEFER's credit metrics might be weak if the economy does not recover in the second half of this year, but would be expected to improve to position the rating solidly in 2021. Furthermore, the current rating is conditional upon KAEFER maintaining at least adequate liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers KAEFER's liquidity as adequate, but relatively weaker than in the last two years. At the end of September 2019, the company had €117 million of cash, that Moody's expects to have grown to around €135 million at the year-end 2019, as well as around €100 million availability under €130 million revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing in 2023. Moody's expects a large part of available cash to be consumed by the payment for the UK acquisition (€90 - €95 million) in Q1 2020 while the potential negative free cash flow generation this year may increase the drawing under RCF, which was upsized by €20 million to €150 million following the acquisition. However, Moody's anticipates that KAEFER would keep its total available liquidity above €100 million also during the year. The current rating is as well based on the expectation that the company will continue to preserve a sufficient headroom under financial covenants under the RCF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 4.0x on a sustained basis

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/ net debt above 15% on a sustained basis

• Sustainably positive FCF generation

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 5.0x

• Moody's adjusted RCF/net debt declining below 10%

• Negative FCF generation leading to a deterioration in liquidity

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In the Loss Given Default (LGD) assessment for KAEFER, the group's €250 million senior secured notes rank behind the super senior €150 million RCF and €111 million trade payables as of September 2019. This structural subordination of senior secured notes results in a one-notch lower rating of B2 compared with the B1 corporate family rating. The security package is a share pledge on subsidiaries accounting for well over 80% of the group's EBITDA. Since it is only a share pledge, we modelled the debt instruments as unsecured in the LGD analysis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Bremen, Germany, KAEFER Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG (KAEFER) is a leading provider of IASP services, interior outfitting and related after-sales services. Established by Carl Kaefer in 1918, the company remains family owned and operates in over 30 countries worldwide. It is among the top two companies in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. In the last twelve months to September 2019, the company reported revenue of €1.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vitali Morgovski, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

