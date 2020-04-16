Moody's downgrades KAR's CFR to B2, changes outlook to negative due to COVID-19 disruption

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded KAR Auction Services Inc's ("KAR") corporate family rating to B2 from B1, as well as the senior secured credit facilities rating to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable due to the disruption and uncertainty that the coronavirus outbreak will cause to KAR's business model. Moody's downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") to SGL-3 from SGL-1.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: KAR Auction Services, Inc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KAR Auction Services, Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

KAR faces unprecedented disruption to its business model due to social distancing measures and the recessionary environment caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak. The downgrade and negative outlook reflect the halt of physical auction sales and the supply and demand imbalance caused by the coronavirus. A large reduction in miles driven and used car sales will increase consignment supply at a time when wholesale buyers have reduced their activity and operations to minimum levels, due to social distancing and shrinking consumer demand. KAR has taken proactive cost-cutting actions, such as shutting down physical locations, reducing compensation and furloughing a large portion of its workforce. While this will preserve liquidity and partially mitigate the shock, the duration of the coronavirus crisis is uncertain and elevates risks. The company refinanced its capital structure after the spin-off of its salvage business in 2019 and raised incremental debt to prefund strategic M&A targets. The increase in leverage was expected to be mostly offset by acquired EBITDA and only temporary. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody's expects KAR's financial strategy, a key governance consideration under our ESG framework, will focus on preserving liquidity to cover the operating deficit over the next few months. Moody's adjusted leverage (including securitized debt) was 6.4x as of December 2019, higher than historical metrics around 5x, and is expected to go well above this level and remain elevated as EBITDA drops and excess cash is no longer available for accretive M&A.

KAR's business model benefits from its relatively large scale and leading #2 market position in North America. A deep network of established relationships with dealers and institutional sellers supports the credit. Over the last years, the company has benefited from growing historical off-lease trends that provided a stable vehicle supply. However, in addition to the temporary shock caused by COVID-19, KAR faces longer term challenges to adapt to an evolving market. Off-lease trends peaked in 2019 and competition from online tools will accelerate. KAR continues to invest in TradeRev and other online offerings, which pressure margins in the near term but position the company against digital disruption.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the duration of social distancing measures that will disrupt KAR's revenue and margins over the next 12 months. More clarity on the timeline to resume physical operations, KAR's ability to return to growth at margins close to historical levels, proving its competitive position remains strong, and adequate liquidity, would support a stabilization of the outlook. Moody's expects a shock starting in 1Q20, a steep decline in 2Q20 and a recovery starting in 3Q20. Leverage will be very high in 2020, well above the December 2019 6.4x level (Moody's adjusted including securitization debt), as EBITDA is expected to suffer a sudden drop in the next few quarters. After 2020, Moody's anticipates leverage will decrease toward 6.5x and FCF/debt will return to levels above 2% (all metrics Moody's adjusted). However, if social distancing measures remain in place longer than anticipated, credit metrics could deteriorate further and pressure the ratings. Moody's no longer expects the incremental liquidity from the 2019 refinancing to be utilized to acquire assets that will contribute to EBITDA. Instead, KAR will likely preserve liquidity to support the operating deficit caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The debt instrument ratings reflect KAR's B2-PD probability of default rating and expected loss for individual instruments. The senior secured term loan and revolver are rated Ba3 with a loss given default assessment of LGD2, two notches above KAR's B2 corporate family rating, reflecting their seniority to the $950 million senior unsecured notes, which are rated Caa1 with a loss given default assessment of LGD5, two notches below the CFR. The revolver includes a 3.5x senior secured net leverage financial covenant to be tested at first dollar drawn.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects KAR's adequate liquidity, including $508 million of cash and equivalents balance as of December, 2019, an undrawn $325 million revolving credit facility, and estimated free cash flow to debt between -1% and +1% over the next 12 months (Moody's adjusted including dividends). As of December, 2019, $1.46 billion of short-term obligations were outstanding under AFC's receivables securitization facility, which expires in January 2022, and the company had $2.1 billion of outstanding finance receivables. Moody's expects the short-term obligations under the securitization program to be satisfied by the collection of receivables on an ongoing basis. The $950 million senior secured term loan maturing in 2026 amortizes 1% annually. The $325 million senior secured revolver matures in 2024 and the existing $950 million 5.125% senior notes are due 2025. Longer than anticipated social distancing and travel restrictions, or sizeable shareholder distributions would weaken liquidity further and could change our view. We expect available cash and free cash flow generation to cover liquidity needs over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for credit deterioration due to social distancing measures linked to the COVID-19 outbreak and a recessionary macroeconomic environment, which will shock growth and margins. In the long term, the ratings could be upgraded if we expect 1) sustained strong organic growth at or above mid single-digit rates, proving the deceleration in off-lease volumes can be offset with new revenue streams; 2) debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted including securitization debt) sustained under 5.5x; 3) free cash flow above 5.0% of total debt (Moody's adjusted free cash flow including dividends); and 4) balanced financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak lasts longer than anticipated, resulting in deteriorating liquidity and further uncertainty. The ratings could be also downgraded if we anticipate 1) weaker than expected growth and margin pressure as increased competition and disruption from online trends challenge the business model; 2) leverage to be sustained above 7.0x; 3) free cash flow to debt to be sustained below 2.0%; or 4) aggressive shareholder-friendly financial policies or leveraging debt-financed acquisitions (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a leading provider of vehicle auction services in North America. The company provides used car auction services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ADESA, Inc. (ADESA), and short-term financing to independent dealers through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). KAR provides physical and online wholesale marketplaces where sellers and buyers transact, and also facilitates ancillary services to market participants such as transportation, reconditioning and other services. KAR completed the spin-off of its salvage auction business in June 2019. KAR generated $2.8 billion in the last twelve months ending December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ignacio Rasero

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

