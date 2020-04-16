Moody's downgrades KAR's CFR to B2, changes outlook to negative due to COVID-19 disruption

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded KAR Auction Services
Inc's ("KAR") corporate family rating to B2 from B1,
as well as the senior secured credit facilities rating to Ba3 (LGD2) from
Ba2 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3. Moody's
also changed the outlook to negative from stable due to the disruption
and uncertainty that the coronavirus outbreak will cause to KAR's
business model. Moody's downgraded the speculative grade
liquidity rating ("SGL") to SGL-3 from SGL-1.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: KAR Auction Services, Inc
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: KAR Auction Services, Inc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
KAR faces unprecedented disruption to its business model due to social
distancing measures and the recessionary environment caused by the global
COVID-19 outbreak. The downgrade and negative outlook reflect
the halt of physical auction sales and the supply and demand imbalance
caused by the coronavirus. A large reduction in miles driven and
used car sales will increase consignment supply at a time when wholesale
buyers have reduced their activity and operations to minimum levels,
due to social distancing and shrinking consumer demand. KAR has
taken proactive cost-cutting actions, such as shutting down
physical locations, reducing compensation and furloughing a large
portion of its workforce. While this will preserve liquidity and
partially mitigate the shock, the duration of the coronavirus crisis
is uncertain and elevates risks. The company refinanced its capital
structure after the spin-off of its salvage business in 2019 and
raised incremental debt to prefund strategic M&A targets. The
increase in leverage was expected to be mostly offset by acquired EBITDA
and only temporary. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
Moody's expects KAR's financial strategy, a key governance
consideration under our ESG framework, will focus on preserving
liquidity to cover the operating deficit over the next few months.
Moody's adjusted leverage (including securitized debt) was 6.4x
as of December 2019, higher than historical metrics around 5x,
and is expected to go well above this level and remain elevated as EBITDA
drops and excess cash is no longer available for accretive M&A.
KAR's business model benefits from its relatively large scale and leading
#2 market position in North America. A deep network of established
relationships with dealers and institutional sellers supports the credit.
Over the last years, the company has benefited from growing historical
off-lease trends that provided a stable vehicle supply.
However, in addition to the temporary shock caused by COVID-19,
KAR faces longer term challenges to adapt to an evolving market.
Off-lease trends peaked in 2019 and competition from online tools
will accelerate. KAR continues to invest in TradeRev and other
online offerings, which pressure margins in the near term but position
the company against digital disruption.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the duration of social
distancing measures that will disrupt KAR's revenue and margins over the
next 12 months. More clarity on the timeline to resume physical
operations, KAR's ability to return to growth at margins close
to historical levels, proving its competitive position remains strong,
and adequate liquidity, would support a stabilization of the outlook.
Moody's expects a shock starting in 1Q20, a steep decline
in 2Q20 and a recovery starting in 3Q20. Leverage will be very
high in 2020, well above the December 2019 6.4x level (Moody's
adjusted including securitization debt), as EBITDA is expected to
suffer a sudden drop in the next few quarters. After 2020,
Moody's anticipates leverage will decrease toward 6.5x and
FCF/debt will return to levels above 2% (all metrics Moody's adjusted).
However, if social distancing measures remain in place longer than
anticipated, credit metrics could deteriorate further and pressure
the ratings. Moody's no longer expects the incremental liquidity
from the 2019 refinancing to be utilized to acquire assets that will contribute
to EBITDA. Instead, KAR will likely preserve liquidity to
support the operating deficit caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The debt instrument ratings reflect KAR's B2-PD probability
of default rating and expected loss for individual instruments.
The senior secured term loan and revolver are rated Ba3 with a loss given
default assessment of LGD2, two notches above KAR's B2 corporate
family rating, reflecting their seniority to the $950 million
senior unsecured notes, which are rated Caa1 with a loss given default
assessment of LGD5, two notches below the CFR. The revolver
includes a 3.5x senior secured net leverage financial covenant
to be tested at first dollar drawn.
The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects KAR's adequate
liquidity, including $508 million of cash and equivalents
balance as of December, 2019, an undrawn $325 million
revolving credit facility, and estimated free cash flow to debt
between -1% and +1% over the next 12 months
(Moody's adjusted including dividends). As of December, 2019,
$1.46 billion of short-term obligations were outstanding
under AFC's receivables securitization facility, which expires
in January 2022, and the company had $2.1 billion
of outstanding finance receivables. Moody's expects the short-term
obligations under the securitization program to be satisfied by the collection
of receivables on an ongoing basis. The $950 million senior
secured term loan maturing in 2026 amortizes 1% annually.
The $325 million senior secured revolver matures in 2024 and the
existing $950 million 5.125% senior notes are due
2025. Longer than anticipated social distancing and travel restrictions,
or sizeable shareholder distributions would weaken liquidity further and
could change our view. We expect available cash and free cash flow
generation to cover liquidity needs over the next 12 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for
credit deterioration due to social distancing measures linked to the COVID-19
outbreak and a recessionary macroeconomic environment, which will
shock growth and margins. In the long term, the ratings could
be upgraded if we expect 1) sustained strong organic growth at or above
mid single-digit rates, proving the deceleration in off-lease
volumes can be offset with new revenue streams; 2) debt to EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted including securitization debt) sustained under 5.5x;
3) free cash flow above 5.0% of total debt (Moody's
adjusted free cash flow including dividends); and 4) balanced financial
policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
lasts longer than anticipated, resulting in deteriorating liquidity
and further uncertainty. The ratings could be also downgraded if
we anticipate 1) weaker than expected growth and margin pressure as increased
competition and disruption from online trends challenge the business model;
2) leverage to be sustained above 7.0x; 3) free cash flow
to debt to be sustained below 2.0%; or 4) aggressive
shareholder-friendly financial policies or leveraging debt-financed
acquisitions (all metrics Moody's adjusted).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
KAR Auction Services, Inc. is a leading provider of vehicle
auction services in North America. The company provides used car
auction services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ADESA,
Inc. (ADESA), and short-term financing to independent
dealers through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Automotive Finance
Corporation (AFC). KAR provides physical and online wholesale marketplaces
where sellers and buyers transact, and also facilitates ancillary
services to market participants such as transportation, reconditioning
and other services. KAR completed the spin-off of its salvage
auction business in June 2019. KAR generated $2.8
billion in the last twelve months ending December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
