Moody's downgrades KC Culinarte CFR to B3 from B2; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $369 million of rated first-lien debt instruments affected.
New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded ratings of KC Culinarte
Intermediate, LLC ("Kettle Cuisine"), including the company's
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default
Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and first-lien
senior secured debt rating to B2 from B1. The outlook is revised
to negative from stable.
The rating downgrades reflect sustained high financial leverage,
initially related to acquisitions that likely will increase further during
2020 and be sustained at elevated levels for the foreseeable future.
This is due mainly to severe incremental negative effects from the coronavirus,
including closures and volume reductions at foodservice customers that
we anticipate will persist for several quarters. As a result,
debt/EBITDA, which had been sustained at over 7.0x before
the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, will likely rise into
the teens in fiscal 2020 (ending in September) before improving,
and will likely exceed 9.0x in fiscal 2021. Moody's
also expects that the company will have negative free cash flow until
production volumes regain most of the declines. The company's
liquidity has weakened but is currently adequate, supported by the
recent draw down of its $60 million revolving credit facility.
Current cash balances approximate $50 million.
Cost overruns and operational challenges have hampered the integration
of Harry's Fresh Foods that was acquired in April 2019. The
integration reached near-completion in early 2020, but will
face further challenges due to the coronavirus, which has significantly
reduced foodservice sales volumes. Kettle Cuisine's foodservices
sales, including direct and distributor sales, represented
over 40% of fiscal 2019 total sales.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Rev Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
In addition to the above referenced rated instruments, the company
has a $69 million second lien term loan due 2026 that is not rated
by Moody's. The B2 ratings assigned to the $369 million
of first lien credit facilities are one notch higher than the B3 CFR,
reflecting their priority lien on the collateral relative to the $69
million second lien term loan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Kettle Cuisine's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its small scale,
high product concentration and high financial leverage, balanced
against a fundamentally stable business profile characterized by modest
sales growth potential, capacity to generate attractive EBITDA margins
in the high teens, and typically good cash flow conversion.
Additionally, the company's business profile is supported by favorable
long-term consumer demand trends toward fresh, high quality
foods and by its long relationships with a diversified core customer base.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Foodservice sales including sales to restaurants are especially
negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects
that this exposure will be reflected in material declines in KC Culinarte's
earnings over the next several quarters. Moody's regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's
action reflects deterioration in KC Culinarte's credit quality,
given the company's high exposure to foodservice and consumer spending
that results in high vulnerability to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects uncertainty regarding the timing and pace
of recovery of sales volume in foodservice channels-- a
likely prerequisite for Kettle Cuisine's return to sustainable operating
performance. Moody's expects that the company's third
fiscal quarter ended in June will be the most severely impacted by the
coronavirus, with sequential improvement thereafter. Moody's
anticipates that the company will likely generate negative free cash flow
over the next year, but that the cash balance will not fall below
$20 million.
Ratings could be downgraded if Kettle Cuisine's operating performance
or liquidity deteriorates more than Moody's is anticipating,
or if the operating environment does not show clear signs of recovery
by the end of calendar 2020. Quantitatively, if the company
is not likely to generate positive free cash flow by early 2021 a downgrade
could occur. Kettle Cuisine is not likely to be upgraded over the
next two years. However, if the company is able to reduce
debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and generate sustained positive free cash
flow, an upgrade would be possible.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Lynn, Massachusetts, Kettle Cuisine is a
leading fresh prepared foods company specializing in high quality soups,
sauces, and side dishes sold throughout North America. Primarily
through acquisitions, Kettle has expanded its offerings to include
all natural, high quality sauce foundations, and sous vide
entrées. Kettle Cuisine supplies an array of retailers,
national restaurant chains, and food service establishments such
as independent restaurants and cafés, hotels, banquet
halls, convention centers, cruise ships, stadiums,
and meal kit companies. KC Culinarte Intermediate, LLC was
formed in 2018 through the merger of Kettle Cuisine LLC and Bonewerks
Culinarte ("Bonewerks") and is owned by affiliates of Kainos Capital,
a private equity investment firm exclusively focused on the food and consumer
sector. Fiscal 2019 revenues approximated $365 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brian Weddington, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
