Moody's downgrades KCA Deutag's ratings to Caa2, negative outlook

London, 03 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Scotland based oilfield
services KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd (KCA) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the Probability
of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the rating on KCA's senior
secured credit facility and on all rated senior secured debt instruments
issued by KCA Deutag UK Finance plc. Furthermore, the agency
changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.
This rating action follows KCA's announcement in its year-end
earnings release on 26 March 2020 [1] that it planned to utilize
the applicable grace periods for the interest payments due on 1 April
2020 with respect to the 2022 Notes and 2023 Notes issued by KCA Deutag
UK Finance plc.
If the company does not pay the coupon before the end of the 30-day
grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default. In
this event, Moody's expects to assign an "/LD" to the PDR at that
time.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of KCA's ratings to Caa2 reflects the company's failure
to make the quarterly interest payment of approximately $46 million,
payable on 1 April 2020, on its $935 million senior unsecured
notes. The company has initiated discussions with its creditors
via their advisors, and has agreed nondisclosure agreements with
advisors representing the ad-hoc group of lenders and the RCF banks.
KCA's decision is intended to allow the company time to fully evaluate
and assess the impact of the unprecedented market events related to the
coronavirus outbreak and OPEC's recent measures that led to a dramatic
drop in the oil price. In addition to focussing on staff health
and safety measures and continuing dialogue with its customers,
KCA is also looking to closely monitor and preserve its liquidity position.
KCA's Caa2 rating reflects the company's weak liquidity and high risk
of default in the near term. The rating also reflects (1) its diversified
operations between onshore and offshore; (2) the strong presence
in key oil-producing regions such as the North Sea, the Middle
East and Russia; and (3) the solid contract backlog of about $5.7
billion as of 1 March 2020.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services
sector, where KCA operates, is significantly affected by the
shock coupled with the recent OPEC actions that resulted in a precipitous
drop in the oil price. More specifically, the existing weaknesses
in KCA's credit profile and liquidity, have left it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and KCA remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on KCA of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's regards KCA's liquidity as weak despite reported available liquidity
of $171 million at the end of 2019. The headroom under the
company's loan covenants is very tight. KCA reported net leverage
of 5.25x of as December 2019 versus the 5.25x covenant level.
In March 2019, KCA received a $25 million Holding company
equity contribution, which improved the company's EBITDA for covenant
calculation purposes.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
At the end of 2019 KCA's debt comprises of $193 million drawn under
a senior secured revolving credit facility, senior secured notes
of $375 million due in 2021, senior secured notes of $535
million due 2022, an outstanding senior secured term loan B of $410
million due in 2023 and senior secured notes of $400 million due
in 2023. The company's Oman entity Oman KCA Deutag Drilling Company
LLC has an additional $16 million of funding as of year-end
2019, which is not rated and amortises on a straight line basis
to 2020.
All the senior secured notes issued by KCA Deutag UK Finance plc and secured
revolving and term facilities borrowed by KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd rank pari
passu and benefit from similar security and guarantee packages from material
subsidiaries. In addition, guarantors have provided first-ranking
security over certain of their respective assets in support of such guarantees,
including a first-ranking security interest in the shares of KCA.
Using Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology, the probability
of default rating (PDR) is in line with the CFR based on a 50%
recovery rate, as is typical for transactions with senior secured
notes and first-lien senior secured bank debt with any financial
maintenance covenants. All the rated debt instruments are rated
Caa2, at the same level as the CFR.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects KCA's uncertain operating
and financial prospects in light of its likely debt default, and
the uncertainties surrounding the final recoveries for bondholders in
the event of default, owing to the asset price declines caused by
the unprecedented economic conditions.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider assigning an "/LD" to the PDR if KCA does not pay
the bond coupon at the end of the 30-day grace period, on
1 May 2020.
Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries
are lower than those assumed in the Caa2 CFR and bond ratings.
In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's
does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term.
However, positive pressure could develop if the company successfully
addressed its liquidity pressures and moved towards a more sustainable
capital structure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in the UK, KCA is a provider of onshore and offshore
drilling services as well as engineering services to both International
Oil Companies (IOCs) and National Oil Companies (NOCs) in international
markets. Its two largest shareholders are Pamplona Capital Management
with 33% of shares and former Dalma shareholders (Al-Qahtani
Group, Al Nasser Holdings and Gulfcap Energy LLC) with 22%.
In 2019, KCA reported revenues of $1.4 billion and
EBITDA of $299 million.
