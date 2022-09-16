Moody's downgrades KDB Asia's deposit ratings to Aa3 from Aa2; changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded KDB Asia Ltd.'s long-term local currency, foreign currency deposit ratings to Aa3 from Aa2 and long-term local currency, foreign currency deposit note/certificate of deposit (CD) programme ratings to (P)Aa3 from (P)Aa2. Moody's has also downgraded KDB Asia's long-term local currency, foreign currency counterparty risk ratings (CRR) to Aa3 from Aa2 and long-term counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment) to Aa3(cr) from Aa2(cr).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed KDB Asia's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at ba2. Moody's has also affirmed the bank's short-term ratings at P-1 for its local currency, foreign currency deposits and CRR, and P-1(cr) for the CR Assessment.

Moody's also revised the outlook on KDB Asia to stable from negative.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of KDB Asia's deposit ratings reflects the bank's expanded commercial operations, which will increase further with the establishment of Korea Development Bank, Hong Kong Branch in April 2022. KDB Asia will increasingly operate on a commercial basis mainly targeting a non-Korean customer base, and its business will not be as related to a public policy role, which will be taken on by the Hong Kong Branch. Moody's continues to expect KDB Asia to receive very strong liquidity, funding and capital support from its parent Korea Development Bank (KDB, Aa2 stable, BCA: ba2).

The Aa3 long-term foreign-currency and local currency deposit ratings of KDB Asia reflect six notches of uplift based on Moody's assessment of a government-backed level of support from the Korea government (Aa2 stable), which will flow through KDB, in times of need. The government-backed level of support considers: (1) the track record of timely capital injections from KDB; (2) 100% ownership by KDB and the government-backed level of support from the government to the parent given its policy role in providing long-term financing to the key industries in Korea; (3) the reputational risk that KDB Asia shares with KDB given they share the KDB name and are both heavily reliant on market funding; and (4) close operational oversight from KDB to provide liquidity support as needed, investment guidelines on its securities portfolio, and policies and procedures around credit risk management including underwriting standards and credit monitoring. KDB Asia is also consolidated into KDB's capitalization calculation, and its assets account for about 1% of KDB's consolidated total assets.

The ratings also incorporate KDB Asia's BCA and Adjusted BCA of ba2. While KDB Asia has strong capitalization with Tangible Common Equity/Risk Weighted Assets of 17.24% as of year-end 2021, KDB Asia's BCA is constrained by the ba2 BCA of KDB, reflecting the close linkages between the two entities. Moody's considers Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3, stable) to be an operational resolution regime. Accordingly, Moody's has applied its Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to KDB Asia and subsequently applied a two-notch uplift, given the significant support provided by KDB Asia's volume of unsecured senior debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

KDB Asia's ratings could be upgraded if its parent KDB's long-term ratings are upgraded. KDB's long-term ratings could be upgraded if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded and the Article 32 of KDB Act remains in force that requires the government to compensate KDB for any deficit not offset by its reserves. KDB Asia's ratings could also be upgraded if the bank's policy role strengthens.

KDB Asia's BCA could be upgraded if KDB's BCA is upgraded. KDB's BCA could be upgraded if its capital ratio and asset risk improve on a sustained basis, with structural improvements such as a reduction in its credit concentration or exposure to risky sectors.

KDB Asia's ratings could be downgraded if the level of support from KDB weakens, such as changes to its ownership structure.

A downgrade of KDB Asia's BCA is unlikely, given the affiliate constraint applied.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KDB Asia Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Korea Development Bank and is headquartered in Hong Kong. It reported assets of USD3.3 billion as of the end of December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

.... Long-term counterparty risk assessment, downgraded to Aa3(cr) from Aa2(cr)

.... Long-term foreign currency and local currency counterparty risk ratings, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2

.... Long-term foreign currency and local currency deposit ratings, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2; outlook changed to stable from negative

.... Long-term foreign currency and local currency deposit note/CD Program ratings, downgraded to (P)Aa3 from (P)Aa2

.... BCA and adjusted BCA, affirmed at ba2

.... Short-term foreign currency and local currency deposit ratings, affirmed at P-1

.... Short-term foreign currency and local currency counterparty risk ratings, affirmed at P-1

.... Short-term counterparty risk assessment, affirmed at P-1(cr)

.... Outlook changed to stable from negative

