Moody's downgrades KLX Energy Services Holdings' notes to Caa1

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded KLX Energy
Services Holdings, Inc.'s (KLXE) Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD, senior secured notes rating to Caa1 from B3 and
Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1.
The rating outlook is stable.
"KLXE's downgrade reflects its deteriorating leverage metrics
amid a challenging operating environment, while operating cash flow
improvement is reliant on achieving synergies after combining with Quintana
Energy Services," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
KLXE's downgrade reflects its deteriorating leverage metrics in
a low commodity price environment. While challenging operating
conditions have led to high earnings volatility, KLXE's expected
combination synergies and good liquidity underpinned by a sizeable cash
balance are supportive of its stable rating outlook.
KLXE Caa1 CFR reflects its relatively small scale and limited operating
history, while providing a range of well completion, intervention
and production services in a highly cyclical industry. KLXE relies
on exploration and production (E&P) capital spending and activity
levels to support its cash flow, while volatility in demand has
resulted in significant swings in operating performance. The oilfield
services industry is highly competitive and includes some significantly
larger companies that have greater financial resources and product diversity.
The company has a diversified footprint with a presence in major US onshore
producing regions, and the company's cash flow is spread across
multiple service offerings. But lower E&P activity has significantly
hurt KLXE's revenue, operating income and leverage metrics.
KLXE's business has grown through several acquisitions. The
company was part of KLX Inc. prior to being spun out in September
2018, and it completed the Motley acquisition towards the end of
2018. The company expects that its combination with Quintana Energy
Services, Inc. (QES) completed in late-July should
deliver at least $40 million in annualized cost synergies by the
second quarter of 2021.
KLXE's secured notes are rated Caa1, consistent with its CFR.
The company's $100 million ABL revolver is subject to a borrowing
base and has a first lien on the ABL collateral including accounts receivable
and inventory. The secured notes have a second lien on the ABL
collateral and a first lien on most other assets. While the ABL
revolver has a first lien on the relatively more liquid ABL collateral,
given the proportionately smaller borrowing base of the ABL facility as
compared to the secured notes and the low projected utilization of the
ABL, the secured notes are rated the same as the CFR. An
increasing proportion of ABL relative to secured notes in the capital
structure due to factors including a meaningful increase in the borrowing
base of the ABL facility or high utilization of the ABL could result in
the secured notes rating being below the CFR.
The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that KLXE will
maintain good liquidity based on its cash balance and revolver availability.
At July 31, the company had $99 million of cash on its balance
sheet. The company also has a $100 million asset-based
revolving credit facility maturing in September 2023. The ABL revolver
was undrawn and it had $6.3 million of outstanding letters
of credit at July 31. Availability under the ABL revolver is reduced
when KLXE's fixed charge coverage ratio is less than 1x, and is
also constrained by its borrowing base. ABL availability was about
$15 million at July 31, and the revolver has no financial
maintenance covenants. KLXE secured notes are due in 2025.
The stable outlook reflects KLXE's sizeable cash balance supporting good
liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include EBITDA to interest expense
below 1.5x or a deterioration in liquidity.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include growing EBITDA in a stable
to improving industry environment, EBITDA to interest expense exceeding
2.5x, maintenance of good liquidity and a conservative financial
profile.
KLXE is a publicly-traded provider of completion, intervention
and production services and products, primarily to E&P companies
in major US onshore producing regions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
