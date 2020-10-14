Moody's downgrades KLX Energy Services Holdings' notes to Caa1

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.'s (KLXE) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, senior secured notes rating to Caa1 from B3 and Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

"KLXE's downgrade reflects its deteriorating leverage metrics amid a challenging operating environment, while operating cash flow improvement is reliant on achieving synergies after combining with Quintana Energy Services," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

KLXE's downgrade reflects its deteriorating leverage metrics in a low commodity price environment. While challenging operating conditions have led to high earnings volatility, KLXE's expected combination synergies and good liquidity underpinned by a sizeable cash balance are supportive of its stable rating outlook.

KLXE Caa1 CFR reflects its relatively small scale and limited operating history, while providing a range of well completion, intervention and production services in a highly cyclical industry. KLXE relies on exploration and production (E&P) capital spending and activity levels to support its cash flow, while volatility in demand has resulted in significant swings in operating performance. The oilfield services industry is highly competitive and includes some significantly larger companies that have greater financial resources and product diversity. The company has a diversified footprint with a presence in major US onshore producing regions, and the company's cash flow is spread across multiple service offerings. But lower E&P activity has significantly hurt KLXE's revenue, operating income and leverage metrics. KLXE's business has grown through several acquisitions. The company was part of KLX Inc. prior to being spun out in September 2018, and it completed the Motley acquisition towards the end of 2018. The company expects that its combination with Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES) completed in late-July should deliver at least $40 million in annualized cost synergies by the second quarter of 2021.

KLXE's secured notes are rated Caa1, consistent with its CFR. The company's $100 million ABL revolver is subject to a borrowing base and has a first lien on the ABL collateral including accounts receivable and inventory. The secured notes have a second lien on the ABL collateral and a first lien on most other assets. While the ABL revolver has a first lien on the relatively more liquid ABL collateral, given the proportionately smaller borrowing base of the ABL facility as compared to the secured notes and the low projected utilization of the ABL, the secured notes are rated the same as the CFR. An increasing proportion of ABL relative to secured notes in the capital structure due to factors including a meaningful increase in the borrowing base of the ABL facility or high utilization of the ABL could result in the secured notes rating being below the CFR.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that KLXE will maintain good liquidity based on its cash balance and revolver availability. At July 31, the company had $99 million of cash on its balance sheet. The company also has a $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in September 2023. The ABL revolver was undrawn and it had $6.3 million of outstanding letters of credit at July 31. Availability under the ABL revolver is reduced when KLXE's fixed charge coverage ratio is less than 1x, and is also constrained by its borrowing base. ABL availability was about $15 million at July 31, and the revolver has no financial maintenance covenants. KLXE secured notes are due in 2025.

The stable outlook reflects KLXE's sizeable cash balance supporting good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include EBITDA to interest expense below 1.5x or a deterioration in liquidity.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include growing EBITDA in a stable to improving industry environment, EBITDA to interest expense exceeding 2.5x, maintenance of good liquidity and a conservative financial profile.

KLXE is a publicly-traded provider of completion, intervention and production services and products, primarily to E&P companies in major US onshore producing regions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Amol Joshi, CFA

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

