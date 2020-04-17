Moody's downgrades KNB's CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
KNB Holdings Corporation's (KNB) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to
Caa3 from Caa1 and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD
from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on
the senior secured first lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa1. The
rating outlook is negative.
The downgrades reflect KNB's deteriorating operating performance,
unsustainable capital structure and weak liquidity. KNB's
operating performance will continue to weaken over the next six to twelve
months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted
in some channel closures and a sudden recessionary environment with increasing
unemployment levels in the US. Moody's expects demand for
KNB's products to decline materially during the second and third
quarters of 2020 as the US experiences recessionary pressure and consumers
forgo discretionary purchases. Moody's expects revenue and
EBITDA to decline 20% to 25% during 2020 as demand for products
sharply decline, previously implemented tariffs remain in place,
and retailers continue to right size their inventory levels. These
operating headwinds will significantly weaken free cash flow and liquidity
and will result in very high financial leverage of over 18x debt/EBITDA
by December 2020. A material operational turnaround is necessary
to reduce leverage to a sustainable level and improve liquidity,
but executing a turnaround will be challenging in light of a recessionary
environment, intense industry competition and continuing tarrifs.
Moody's further expects the company's liquidity to remain
very constrained and financial leverage to remain high over the next 12
-- 18 months. Moreover, the downgrade reflects heightened
potential for a distressed exchange to help alleviate the strains from
high leverage.
Moody's took the following rating actions on KNB Holdings Corporation:
Ratings downgraded:
Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa1
Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
Senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 to Caa3 (LGD 3) from Caa1
(LGD 3)
The outlook remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
KNB's Caa3 CFR reflects the highly discretionary nature of the company's
products, exposure to economic cycles, very high financial
leverage, weak liquidity, and aggressive financial strategies
under private equity ownership. The rating further reflects the
strains from actions to contain the coronavirus outbreak including closure
of stores and recessionary job losses that are a drag on consumer spending.
The rating also reflects KNB's leading market position in the niche
home decor product sector and product diversification which makes its
products appealing to retailers that wish to reduce the number of suppliers.
Moody's views liquidity as weak because free cash flows will be
slightly negative in 2020 and will not be sufficient to meet the roughly
$7 million of required annual term loan amortization. Additionally
the unused capacity of approximately $22MM on the $75 million
ABL revolver may be constrained by the springing fixed charge covenant.
KNB's $20 million cash balance as of December 2019 and KKR's
subsequent $7 million loan provides some additional liquidity support.
In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations,
the most important factor for KNB's credit profile are governance
considerations related to its aggressive financial policies with respect
to acquisitions and use of leverage under financial sponsor ownership.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The durables sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in KNB's credit profile, including its exposure to
highly discretionary products, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and KNB
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on KNB of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KNB's
capital structure will remain unsustainable and that liquidity will continue
to weaken absent meaningful operational improvement and debt repayment.
KNB's inability to quickly address its operating performance and
deteriorating liquidity may result in further increase in default risk
or a reduction in recovery estimates that could lead to a downgrade.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further deteriorates such as
from a termination of its accounts receivable facility, trade terms
tighten, free cash flow becomes more meaningfully negative,
or if a significant operational improvement in earnings that will reduce
leverage becomes less likely. Other factors that could lead to
a downgrade include an increased likelihood of a transaction that Moody's
would consider a default, including a distressed exchange,
or a lower recovery estimate.
Given the company's high financial leverage and weak operating performance,
an upgrade is not likely in the next year. In order to warrant
an upgrade, the company needs to materially improve its operating
performance, strengthen its liquidity position and materially reduce
financial leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
KNB Holdings Corporation is the indirect parent of Nielsen & Bainbridge,
LLC, based in Austin, Texas. Nielsen & Bainbridge
is a designer and manufacturer of picture framing and presentation products,
portable and hardwired lighting products, wall décor (framed
art, mirrors, clocks, etc.), indoor and
outdoor soft goods, and other home goods. Its products are
sold primarily in North America and to a lesser extent in Europe.
The company is owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners and does
not file public financial statements. Annual revenue is about $680
million.
