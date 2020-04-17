Moody's downgrades KNB's CFR to Caa3; outlook remains negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded KNB Holdings Corporation's (KNB) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the senior secured first lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa1. The rating outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect KNB's deteriorating operating performance, unsustainable capital structure and weak liquidity. KNB's operating performance will continue to weaken over the next six to twelve months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in some channel closures and a sudden recessionary environment with increasing unemployment levels in the US. Moody's expects demand for KNB's products to decline materially during the second and third quarters of 2020 as the US experiences recessionary pressure and consumers forgo discretionary purchases. Moody's expects revenue and EBITDA to decline 20% to 25% during 2020 as demand for products sharply decline, previously implemented tariffs remain in place, and retailers continue to right size their inventory levels. These operating headwinds will significantly weaken free cash flow and liquidity and will result in very high financial leverage of over 18x debt/EBITDA by December 2020. A material operational turnaround is necessary to reduce leverage to a sustainable level and improve liquidity, but executing a turnaround will be challenging in light of a recessionary environment, intense industry competition and continuing tarrifs. Moody's further expects the company's liquidity to remain very constrained and financial leverage to remain high over the next 12 -- 18 months. Moreover, the downgrade reflects heightened potential for a distressed exchange to help alleviate the strains from high leverage.

Moody's took the following rating actions on KNB Holdings Corporation:

Ratings downgraded:

Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa1

Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

Senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 to Caa3 (LGD 3) from Caa1 (LGD 3)

The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

KNB's Caa3 CFR reflects the highly discretionary nature of the company's products, exposure to economic cycles, very high financial leverage, weak liquidity, and aggressive financial strategies under private equity ownership. The rating further reflects the strains from actions to contain the coronavirus outbreak including closure of stores and recessionary job losses that are a drag on consumer spending. The rating also reflects KNB's leading market position in the niche home decor product sector and product diversification which makes its products appealing to retailers that wish to reduce the number of suppliers.

Moody's views liquidity as weak because free cash flows will be slightly negative in 2020 and will not be sufficient to meet the roughly $7 million of required annual term loan amortization. Additionally the unused capacity of approximately $22MM on the $75 million ABL revolver may be constrained by the springing fixed charge covenant. KNB's $20 million cash balance as of December 2019 and KKR's subsequent $7 million loan provides some additional liquidity support.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for KNB's credit profile are governance considerations related to its aggressive financial policies with respect to acquisitions and use of leverage under financial sponsor ownership.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The durables sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in KNB's credit profile, including its exposure to highly discretionary products, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and KNB remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on KNB of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that KNB's capital structure will remain unsustainable and that liquidity will continue to weaken absent meaningful operational improvement and debt repayment. KNB's inability to quickly address its operating performance and deteriorating liquidity may result in further increase in default risk or a reduction in recovery estimates that could lead to a downgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further deteriorates such as from a termination of its accounts receivable facility, trade terms tighten, free cash flow becomes more meaningfully negative, or if a significant operational improvement in earnings that will reduce leverage becomes less likely. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include an increased likelihood of a transaction that Moody's would consider a default, including a distressed exchange, or a lower recovery estimate.

Given the company's high financial leverage and weak operating performance, an upgrade is not likely in the next year. In order to warrant an upgrade, the company needs to materially improve its operating performance, strengthen its liquidity position and materially reduce financial leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

KNB Holdings Corporation is the indirect parent of Nielsen & Bainbridge, LLC, based in Austin, Texas. Nielsen & Bainbridge is a designer and manufacturer of picture framing and presentation products, portable and hardwired lighting products, wall décor (framed art, mirrors, clocks, etc.), indoor and outdoor soft goods, and other home goods. Its products are sold primarily in North America and to a lesser extent in Europe. The company is owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners and does not file public financial statements. Annual revenue is about $680 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

