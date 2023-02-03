Moody's downgrades K&N's PDR to D-PD upon out-of-court debt restructuring

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded K&N Parent, Inc.'s ("K&N") probability of default rating ("PDR") to D-PD from Caa3-PD as Moody's expects the company to complete an out-of-court debt restructuring. Further, Moody's downgraded K&N's corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ca from Caa3, the rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities to Ca from Caa3 and the rating on the second lien term loan to C from Ca. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects K&N's agreement with its creditors and equity sponsors to complete a comprehensive restructuring of its capital structure in which all existing debt is impacted. The out-of-court restructuring, initially announced in early January 2023 and expected to close shortly, will reduce total funded debt over 50% and improve liquidity. The change in the instrument ratings on the defaulted first and second lien credit facilities reflect recovery rates based on the proposed equitization of those respective debt tranches.

Governance considerations were a factor in the rating action as Moody's views negatively the development that required creditors to take significant losses. A combination of financial policies, including very high leverage, and other macro and operational factors resulted in the company's inability to address upcoming maturities.

Following the closing of the restructuring transaction, Moody's will withdraw K&N's existing debt ratings and reevaluate K&N's CFR and new debt structure. Moody's will likely raise the CFR several notches given K&N's lower debt burden and reduced interest costs, but notes that K&N's business prospects may remain challenged through 2023 given current macroeconomic conditions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: K&N Parent, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: K&N Parent, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

K&N's unsustainably high financial leverage, persistently negative free cash flow and declining demand for its products during 2022 made it challenging for the company to address its scheduled debt maturities in 2023 and resulted in a planned comprehensive debt restructuring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded or downgraded if K&N completes the planned out-of-court restructuring as contemplated. The current ratings reflect Moody's expectation of recovery based on the agreed upon restructuring plan.

K&N is a domestically focused designer and manufacturer of performance automotive aftermarket products. The company's products include air filters, air intakes, oil filters, exhausts and accessories. Net revenue for the twelve months ended September 2022 was approximately $209 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

