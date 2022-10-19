Moody's downgrades K&N's ratings following limited default; outlook negative

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded K&N Parent, Inc.'s ("K&N") probability of default rating to Caa3-PD/LD from Caa2-PD following the limited default due to an extension of its grace period for missed debt payments. Moody's also downgraded K&N's corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa2, senior secured first lien credit facilities to Caa3 from Caa1 and second lien term loan to Ca from Caa3. Lastly, the rating agency changed the outlook to negative from stable.

K&N failed to make required principal and interest payments on its senior secured credit facilities for the quarter ending September 2022, and obtained extensions to the original grace period to October 31, 2022. Moody's views the extensions of the grace periods for missed debt payments to be a limited default.

Further, K&N has entered into a priority first lien bridge facility to provide additional liquidity during the extended grace period. The bridge facility primes the existing first and second lien debt holders, thus leaving those creditors structurally subordinated.

Moody's believes K&N's untenable capital structure and weak liquidity with upcoming debt maturities will result in a debt restructuring with potential losses to existing creditors. As such, governance risk considerations are material to the rating action.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: K&N Parent, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD/LD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: K&N Parent, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

K&N's Caa3 CFR primarily reflects its unsustainably high financial leverage, declining demand for its products, and weak liquidity resulting from continually negative free cash flow. The rating is further constrained by ongoing commercial and operational changes to its business, most notably relocating its production and distribution facilities, which have consumed liquidity. The rating is supported by the favorable competitive position of K&N's filtration products in the automotive aftermarket, which have historically yielded strong EBITA margins.

In Moody's view, governance risk has a very highly negative impact on K&N's credit profile. The multi-year relocation efforts and other restructuring initiatives undertaken by the company have resulted in very high leverage and weak liquidity. Over the past few years, K&N has been reliant on additional debt and equity investments to fund its operations and corporate initiatives.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that K&N pursues a debt restructuring that results in significant losses for existing debt holders. It also reflects Moody's expectation that demand for K&N's products will remain pressured over the next twelve months.

Moody's views K&N's liquidity as weak, reflecting a lack of sufficient cash and free cash flow to meet required debt service costs. The company's priority first lien bridge facility in place through January 3, 2023 provides near-term funding needs. Beyond that, Moody's believes the company will be unable to adequately address its debt maturities in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if K&N materially improves its earnings and liquidity with at least breakeven free cash flow and reduced reliance on external credit facilities.

The ratings could be downgraded if the expected recovery rate declines or the company pursues a more aggressive debt restructuring.

K&N is a domestically focused designer and manufacturer of performance automotive aftermarket products. The company's products include air filters, air intakes, oil filters, exhausts and accessories. Net revenue for the twelve months ended June 2022 was approximately $223 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

