You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited: Update following downgrade to Ba3, negative outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Kagiso Tiso Holdings rating to Ba3, outlook negative Announcement: Moody's: South African companies less exposed to currency volatility than other emerging market firms Announcement: Moody's: Policy uncertainty curbs South African companies' efforts to boost credit quality Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Kagiso Tiso Holdings' CFR to B2; ratings placed on review for further downgrade 01 Apr 2020 DIFC - Dubai, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited's ("KTH" or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from Ba3 and the national scale rating (NSR) CFR to Ba1.za from Baa1.za. The ratings have been placed on review for further downgrade. The NSR short term issuer rating has been downgraded to NP.za from P-2.za and the short term issuer rating of NP has been affirmed. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The rating action reflects Moody's assessment that liquidity is weak with little headroom for any delays in cash inflows to pay the approaching ZAR800 million bond that is due on 6 August 2020. Moody's understand that KTH has cash balances of around ZAR575 million as of March 2020 (ZAR382 million as of the latest audited financial statements ending 30 June 2019) and that the repayment of the bond is reliant on the timely release of around ZAR200 million of restricted cash, potential receipt of excess cash dividend from Kagiso Media Proprietary Limited (Kagiso Media) and proceeds from other non-core asset disposals. The B2 rating also takes into account the company's liquid investment in Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited (MMH) which, if partly sold, could bolster liquidity. This stake is worth ZAR1.7 billion as of 27 March 2020 after falling in value by around 26% since 31 December 2019. In Moody's opinion, even after the bond repayment, liquidity will remain weak and KTH will have limited financial flexibility to support its investments. In the absence of further non-core asset disposals, KTH's free cash flow generation at the holding level will be negative for 2020. Moody's understands that KTH owns 100% of Kagiso Media which has excess cash that could be up-streamed to KTH, subject to net leverage covenant restrictions, to offset negative cash flow generation at the holding level. Moody's expects South Africa's GDP to decrease by 2.5% in 2020 with further downside risks given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The weak domestic operating environment will have a negative impact on the performance of KTH's investment companies as it is uncertain at this stage whether KTH's investment companies will continue to pay dividends or opt to preserve cash. In light of the instability of the equity markets, KTH's portfolio values are expected to fall leading to higher leverage. However, KTH's declining debt levels over the past few years has led to an improving market based leverage (MVL) of 16.4% which provides a good buffer to absorb more moderate market value declines. To demonstrate this, Moody's has assumed a market value decline in line with the JSE all share index of 29%, from 31 December 2019 to 27 March 2020, on KTH's unlisted portfolio representing 66% of KTH's portfolio. This leads to a portfolio value (including cash balances) falling to around ZAR5.8 billion from ZAR8.2 billion and MVL increasing to around 21.3% from 16.4%, over the same period which is seen as a moderate MVL ratio, mapping to a "A" sub factor rating under Moody's investment holding companies and conglomerates methodology. The ratings are supported by a moderate MVL and increased influence and control over core investments such as Kagiso Media. Moody's further recognizes that after the bond is repaid KTH will have no debt at the holding level. The ratings are constrained by the negative free cash flow generation based on recurring dividend income; high asset and sector concentration as KTH continues to dispose non-core investments; high concentration of investments in South Africa (Ba1 negative), which are exposed to a difficult macroeconomic environment; and limited investment transparency given unlisted investments comprise 66% of total portfolio value as of 31 December 2019, with the stake in MMH (29% of total portfolio value) being the only listed investment in the portfolio. RATIONALE FOR RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE The ratings are on review for downgrade primarily due to slow progress made to improving liquidity ahead of the bond maturity on 6 August 2020. While KTH has ZAR575 million of cash as of March 2020, the ability to repay the bond is reliant on timely access to restricted cash balances, non-core asset disposals and the ability to access alternative sources of cash or finalizing long term loan facilities, all of which have a degree of execution risk. The review is expected to be resolved in the next two months and will focus on the progress made to strengthen KTH's access to sources of unrestricted funds to repay the approaching ZAR800 million bond that is due on 6 August 2020 and on improving KTH's liquidity profile over the following 18 months. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Given the current market situation Moody's does not anticipate any short term positive ratings pressure. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Affirmations: ..Issuer: Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited .... Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP Downgrades: ..Issuer: Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from Ba3; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... NSR Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba1.za from Baa1.za; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade .... NSR Issuer Rating, Downgraded to NP.za from P-2.za Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited (KTH) is an investment holding company that manages a portfolio of listed and unlisted investments, mostly in South Africa, with some investment exposure to the rest of Africa. KTH's combined total portfolio value was around ZAR7.8 billion for financial 2019 ending 30 June. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 