Moody's downgrades Kaweah Delta Health Care District (CA) to Ba1; rating placed under review for downgrade

New York, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Kaweah Delta Health Care District's, CA (KDHCD) revenue bond rating to Ba1 from A3. Concurrently, the rating has been placed under review for downgrade. KDHCD has approximately $218 million of revenue backed debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba1 reflects a sudden and precipitous decline in operating performance in the quarter ending September 30, 2022, which has resulted in material cash burn to levels well in excess of expectations from our most recent review. Failure to reverse cash flow losses will result in further material cash declines and could cause the system to breach financial covenants and necessitate the funding of a debt service reserve fund. While labor and inflation pressures are sector-wide challenges, the impact to KDHCD has been disproportionate, which will make it very difficult to stem losses going forward despite a thorough recovery plan. As a result, we expect cash metrics and leverage ratios will remain very weak. Intergovernmental transfer funds and 340B savings will continue to support margins, however the high dependency on these programs, which now represent well over 100% of operating cash flow in most years, can be very impactful if changes occur to the programs or to the timing of payments. The Ba1 rating favorably incorporates the system's distinctly leading market position as the major tertiary referral center for Tulare County, which has allowed for good revenue growth. Additional strengths include an all fixed rate debt structure and conservative investment portfolio, although the district carries a high Moody's adjusted pension liability.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating is under review for downgrade due to the probability that operating cash flow losses and further cash declines will be prolonged. The review will focus on the execution and expected durability of current expense management plans. Analysis will incorporate an assessment of near term financial results, plus updated sensitivities to forecasts. These will be central to indicating pro-forma run-rate liquidity and cash flow expectations. Detailed review of operating and financial results as of December 31, 2022, along with consideration of any breach of financial covenants or inability to fund the debt service reserve fund is integral to the forward view. Ability to execute committed alternate sources of liquidity is also a principal focus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the severity of cash flow burn and other liquidity pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Risk of debt acceleration

- Failure to stem cash declines in line with recovery plan - Inability to restore operating cash flow margins to at least break-even in fiscal 2023 with clear visibility to much better performance thereafter - An increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue bonds are enhanced by a gross revenue pledge of Kaweah Delta Health Care District. There is no debt service reserve fund required except in the event the District fails to meet conditions contained in the bond indenture.

Inability to meet a 1.5x cushion ratio test and 1.35x maximum annual debt service coverage test at June 30 and December 31 of each year would require the funding of a debt service reserve fund at maximum annual debt service. Failure to fund the debt service reserve fund within 30 days of reporting could trigger an event of default absent an amendment or waiver provided by the trustee.

Additional covenants include a cash on hand test of a minimum 90 days and a long term debt service coverage test of 1.25x (or 1.1 with at least 75 days cash on hand). These covenants are measured annually at June 30. Failure to clear these tests would require a consultant call-in. According to the bond documents, the system would be in compliance as long as it is following the consultant's recommendations and the consultant projects long term debt service coverage of 1x.

PROFILE

KDHCD operates a variety of health care facilities including 435-licensed bed Kaweah Delta Medical Center, a skilled nursing facility, a mental health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a dialysis center, and various other outpatient facilities including five hospital based federally-qualified rural health clinics. All combined, KDHCD has 613 licensed beds across its various campuses. Facilities are concentrated in Visalia, CA, and the Medical Center functions as the major tertiary referral center for Tulare County. Services include level III trauma, community-level NICU (as designated by the California Children's Services (CCS) program), comprehensive neurosurgery, cardiac and vascular surgery, robotic surgery, comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, stroke, a variety of graduate medical education (GME) programs, and other standard comprehensive tertiary services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Strauss

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

