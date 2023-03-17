info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Keter's CFR to Caa2 from Caa1 and its PDR to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD; outlook remains negative

17 Mar 2023

Madrid, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Keter Group B.V.'s ("Keter" or "the company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the ratings on the company's senior secured term loan B (TLB), split in three tranches, due October 2023 and on the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due July 2023. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrades reflect the increased probability of a debt restructuring given the challenging access to capital markets and the upcoming maturity of its term loan in October 2023," says Pilar Anduiza, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Keter. Such a debt restructuring could be considered by Moody's a distressed exchange, which is a form of default under the rating agency's definition.

"At the same time, the expected improvement in operating performance supports our view of the potential for relatively limited losses for creditors in a restructuring scenario," adds Ms. Anduiza.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PDR to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD reflects the increased probability of a debt restructuring, which could be considered a distressed exchange and a default, as per Moody's definitions, given Keter's weak credit metrics, the challenging access to capital markets for refinancing and the large upcoming debt maturities. Moody's understands that the company has appointed advisors given the approaching €1.2 billion term loan maturity in October.

The CFR downgrade to Caa2 from Caa1 reflects that while the upcoming debt maturities elevate default risk, Keter's leading market position and strong geographic and product diversification support earnings recovery expectations and underpin Moody's view that the potential losses for creditors in a restructuring scenario could be relatively limited and consistent with a Caa2 rating.

In 2022, Keter's sales grew by 3.7%, with strong growth in the first half driven by price increases to offset raw material price inflation, followed by significant volume declines in the second half of 2022. Moody's expects volume declines to continue at least into the first half of 2023, as retailers reduce inventories, which remain at high levels due to supply chain constraints and continued weakness in consumer demand. The company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA decreased to an estimated €144 million in 2022 from €203 million in 2021, mostly driven by the increase in raw material prices as well as freight costs.

Keter's free cash flow in 2022 was better than expected thanks to management's actions, including tight working capital management and capex control, to preserve the company's liquidity.

YTD performance in 2023 has been encouraging, supported by lower costs for raw materials, logistics and electricity, as well as strong performance in the sheds and tool storage businesses.

Moody's expects Keter's EBITDA to grow by around 20% in 2023 and EBITDA margin to improve by around 3-4 p.p. over the next 12-18 months on the back of raw material price deflation and cost savings supported by the company's cost reduction plan. Nevertheless, Moody's expects Keter's topline to decline by mid-to-high single digits in 2023 on the back of weak consumer demand, particularly in the first half of the year, offset by higher prices and the expected volume recovery in the second half of 2023.

Moody's expects Keter's leverage to reduce from an estimated 9.9x in 2022 to around 8.5x by the end of FY23, while its interest coverage ratio will remain below 1x. Despite this improvement, the company's high leverage and weak coverage metrics question the sustainability of the capital structure in the current rising interest rate environment.

Keter's Caa2 CFR continues to reflect (1) its leading market positions in the global resin-based products industry including consumer furniture, tool storage and home storage; (2) good geographic diversification of sales across a number of countries in Europe, North America and Israel; and (3) its strong product diversification and a broad distribution channel mix, underpinned by long-standing relationships with major retail chains.

The rating is constrained by Keter's (1) exposure to discretionary spending that is likely to contract at times of macroeconomic recession; (2) the weak Moody's adjusted EBIT-to-interest cover ratio below 1.0x; (3) the significant exposure to polypropylene prices, despite the progressively higher use of recycled resin, which creates earnings volatility; (4) Moody's expectation that FCF will be negative in 2023; (5) high leverage of around 9.9x in 2022, which questions the sustainability of the capital structure in the current rising interest rate environment; and (6) weak liquidity profile in light of upcoming debt maturities within the next 12 months.

LIQUIDITY

Keter's liquidity is weak in light of its upcoming debt maturities, including the €1,205 million TLB due in October 2023. In addition the company relies on uncommitted short-term loans from local banks, with an outstanding amount of €42 million as at January 2023. The company had €63 million of cash and cash equivalents, a fully undrawn €102.1 million RCF due in July 2023, and access to a €31 million credit facility secured by trade receivables and inventory.

The company's expected cash requirements include significant intra-year working capital swings due to business seasonality, and approximately €45-55 million of annual capex (excl. the portion related to the lease adjustment). Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in the €10-15 million range in 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured bank credit facilities, i.e. the €1,205 million TLB and the €102.1 million RCF, are rated in line with the Caa2 CFR, reflecting Moody's estimate of the instrument's recovery, as these represent the vast majority of Keter's financial indebtedness.

While Moody's notes the presence of a PIK instrument outside of the restricted group (the immediate parent of the top company within the restricted group capitalises its ownership of Keter via common equity), Moody's does not include this instrument in its debt and leverage calculations.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that Keter will pursue a restructuring of its debt over the coming months, which could lead to some losses for the company's creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could develop if the company addresses the refinancing of its upcoming maturities with a manageable cost of debt that makes its capital structure more sustainable, and it generates consistently positive free cash flow while maintaining an overall adequate liquidity.

Keter's rating could be lowered if the company fails to refinance its 2023 debt maturities in the coming months, or if the company pursues a debt restructuring resulting in higher losses for creditors than those currently assumed in the current Caa2 rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Keter Group B.V.

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Keter Group B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Keter Group B.V. (Keter) is the holding company, based in the Netherlands, for a group of entities involved in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of resin-based consumer goods. Keter's key products include garden furniture and home storage solutions. Keter is majority owned by BC Partners since 2016, while minority shareholders include funds advised by Private Equity firm PSP and the original founders, the Sagol family. In 2022, Keter Group B.V. generated €1.6 billion of revenues and €167 million of (company-reported) EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com