Moody's downgrades Keter's ratings to Caa1; outlook negative

Madrid, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Keter Group B.V. ("Keter" or "the company") as well as its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the ratings on the senior secured term loans B (TLB) due October 2023 and on the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due July 2023 borrowed by the company. The outlook on the ratings has been revised to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Keter's CFR downgrade reflects heightened refinancing risks in view of the upcoming maturity of its EUR1.205 billion TLB due in October 2023. While Moody's understands that the company is working on a refinancing plan with the aim to complete it in the coming months, the current volatile capital market conditions and deterioration in the broader macroeconomic environment are making the refinancing more challenging and potentially more costly, given the company's very high leverage and the rising interest rates.

Keter's delay in refinancing its existing bank loans within 12 months of these becoming due has resulted in a weak liquidity profile.

Today's downgrade also reflects the weakening macroeconomic environment and Moody's expectations that the company's operating performance will remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months. Keter's YTD August 2022 sales increased by 13% on the back of price increases and strong demand in the first half of the year. However, the company's EBITDA declined by 15% in the same period as a result of inflationary pressures. Despite price increases and cost savings, Moody's expects that the improvement in margins in the second half of 2022 will be lower than initially anticipated, as persistent inflation challenges both topline and expense levels. Visibility on a potential recovery in 2023 remain modest although Moody's notes that lower resin prices could alleviate some margin pressure. Contraction on consumer discretionary spending in 2023 will challenge the company's ability to improve its credit metrics. Moody's now expects leverage to remain very high at around 8.0x in 2022 and only reducing below 7.0x by 2024.

Keter's Caa1 rating continues to reflect (1) its leading market positions in the global resin-based products industry including consumer furniture, tool storage and home storage; (2) good geographic diversification of sales across a number of countries in Europe, North America and Israel; and (3) its strong product diversification and a broad distribution channel mix, underpinned by long-standing relationships with major retail chains.

The rating is constrained by Keter's (1) exposure to discretionary spending that is likely to contract at times of macroeconomic recession; (2) the weak Moody's adjusted EBIT-to-interest cover ratio of below 1.0x; (3) the significant exposure to polypropylene prices, despite the progressively higher use of recycled resin, which creates earnings volatility; (4) Moody's expectation that FCF will be negative in 2022; (5) very high leverage of around 8.0x in 2022, which questions the sustainability of the capital structure in the current rising interest rate environment; and (6) weak liquidity profile in light of upcoming debt maturities within the next 12 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Keter's delay in refinancing its existing bank loans within 12 months of these becoming due results in a weak liquidity profile. Liquidity management has been one of the drivers of the rating action and results in the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management score moving to 5 from 4, the governance issuer profile score (IPS) to G-5 from G-4 and Credit Impact Score moving to CIS-5 from CIS-4.

LIQUIDITY

Keter's liquidity is weak in light of its upcoming debt maturities, including the EUR1.205 billion TLB which is due in October 2023. In addition the company relies on uncommitted short-term loans from local banks, with an outstanding amount of €63 million as at August 2022. As of October 2022, the company had €131 million of cash and cash equivalents, a fully undrawn €102 million revolving credit facility due in July 2023, and access to a €31 million credit facility secured by trade receivables and inventory.

The company's expected cash requirements include significant intra-year working capital swings due to business seasonality, and approximately €50-60 million of annual capex (excl. the portion related to the lease adjustment).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities, i.e. the €1,205 million TLB and the €102 million RCF, are rated in line with the Caa1 CFR, as these represent the vast majority of Keter's financial indebtedness. The Caa1-PD PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate as is customary for capital structures with bank debt only and limited covenant protection.

While Moody's notes the presence of a PIK instrument outside of the restricted group (the immediate parent of the top company within the restricted group capitalises its ownership of Keter via common equity), Moody's does not include this instrument in its debt and leverage calculations.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Although Moody's understands that the company is working on a refinancing plan, the negative outlook reflects Moody's view that volatility in financial markets and ongoing deterioration in consumer spending will make the company's ability to refinance its debt maturities more challenging over the coming months, particularly given its high leverage in a rising interest rate environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on the rating. However, upward pressure could develop if the company addresses the refinancing of its upcoming maturities with a manageable cost of debt that makes its capital structure more sustainable, its Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio declines comfortably below 7.0x and it generates consistently positive free cash flow while maintaining an overall adequate liquidity.

Keter's rating could be lowered if the company fails to refinance its 2023 debt maturities in the coming months, or if the company pursues a debt restructuring resulting in higher losses for creditors than those currently assumed in the current Caa1 rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Keter Group B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Keter Group B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Keter Group B.V. (Keter) is the holding company, based in the Netherlands, for a group of entities involved in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of resin-based consumer goods. Keter's key products include garden furniture and home storage solutions. Keter is majority owned by BC Partners since 2016, while minority shareholders include funds advised by Private Equity firm PSP and the original founders, the Sagol family. In 2021, Keter Group B.V. generated €1.6 billion of revenues and €228 million of (company-reported) EBITDA.

Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera
Analyst

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

