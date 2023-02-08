Moody's downgrades King County School District 403 (Renton) WA's Issuer Rating and GO bonds to Aa3; assigns Aa3 UND/Aaa ENH to 2023 GO bonds

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded King County School District 403 (Renton), Washington's issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bond rating to Aa3 from Aa2, affecting approximately $275.3 million of the district's outstanding GOULT bonds. Moody's concurrently assigned a Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to the district's approximately $272 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2023. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to Aa3 primarily reflects the expectation that the district's already below average financial position will narrow incrementally in the near term to levels more consistent with the lower rating level. The downgrade also reflects the district's substantial projected increase to its leverage and fixed cost burden in the coming years as it exhausts its large remaining GO bond authorization. The rating also reflects the district's central location in the robust Puget Sound economy, which supports its high full value per capita and above-average resident incomes. Enrollment declined through the pandemic, but estimates show student head count stabilizing in 2023 and in the coming years. The district benefits from generally conservative financial management and from strong voter support for supplemental operating and capital levies.

As with a majority of districts in the state the rating is constrained by weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities, capital asset values, or depreciation, though the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law.

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the underlying ratings reflects our belief that the district's deliberate and capable management will stabilize its financial position at levels sufficient for the rating level and that it will layer in future planned debt issuances in a way that will keep future leverage and fixed costs manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Meaningful growth to fund balance and cash positions (underlying)

- Sustained trend in enrollment growth (underlying)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of financial position beyond projections (underlying)

- Additional growth to long-term liabilities and fixed cost burdens beyond expectations (underlying) - Downgrade of Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to make various district-wide security and safety improvements and to construct new elementary and high school facilities.

PROFILE

Located on the southern end of Lake Washington in King County (Aaa stable), Renton School District 403 provides K-12 educational services in the cities of Renton, portions of Newcastle and Tukwila (Aa3), and small portions of Kent, Bellevue (Aaa stable) and SeaTac. Enrollment was 14,541 students (FTE) in fiscal 2022 across 15 elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools and three other programs.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

