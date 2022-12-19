Moody's downgrades Knight Health Holdings LLC 's CFR to B3; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Knight Health Holdings LLC (ScionHealth or the "Company") Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the senior secured term loan to B3 from B2. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectations that ScionHealth's leverage will likely remain elevated for an extended period. Moody's estimates ScionHealth's debt to EBITDA will increase to over 7x by FYE 2022 driven by rising labor cost and interest rate expense. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will remain elevated and liquidity to be weak beyond the next 12-18 months.

While Moody's anticipates that the contemplated acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare Group (Cornerstone) will be leverage neutral, there is potential for operational disruption and challenges in integration as ScionHealth continues to complete its restructuring efforts following last year's combination of businesses and separation from LifePoint Health, Inc. (B2, negative).

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that operating expenses will continue to pressure profitability and liquidity in the near term. This will pose challenges to the company's pace of deleveraging as well as cashflow generation.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's reliance on highly specialized clinical labor makes it vulnerable to worsening supply-demand imbalance of such labor and the resultant spike in labor costs. This risk has become more pronounced after the COVID pandemic, which triggered increased retirement and a shift from permanent positions to temporary staffing, especially for nurse professionals.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Knight Health Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Knight Health Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects ScionHealth's elevated financial leverage, labor pressures and low organic growth outlook for the overall business. Moody's calculates pro forma leverage to be approximately 5.8x for LTM June 30, 2022, which Moody's forecasts to increase to roughly 7.3x for FYE 2022. Moody's anticipates that leverage will gradually decline to 6.2x FYE 2023. Moody's expects that labor pressures will negatively impact margins and profitability for the remainder of 2022 and part of 2023. That said, the use of contract labor and costs for contract labor will improve, which Moody's expect will contribute to leverage improvement in the latter half of 2023 and beyond. The addition of Cornerstone will further contribute to margin expansion as synergies are realized and wage pressure subsides in the LTAC business.

The rating is supported by ScionHealth's minimal reliance on a single state Medicaid program or single commercial payor given its locations in 25 states and diverse payors' mix. Further, the rating benefits from ScionHealth's large scale with over $3 billion in combined revenue and diversified service line offering.

Moody's anticipates that ScionHealth will maintain weak liquidity, supported by a $450 million ABL revolving credit facility that has about $161 million drawn and about $48.3 million of cash on hand on June 30, 2022. Moody's forecasts ScionHealth will likely need to rely on external sources for liquidity and will further draw on its ABL facility to fund operational deficiencies and working capital swings as labor pressures continue to impact the business. Further, Moody's expects that ScionHealth will continue to burn cash, using about $150 million in 2022, and estimates negative $50 million of free cash flow in 2023.

ESG considerations have a highly negative impact on Knight Health Holdings LLC's (ScionHealth) rating (CIS-4) reflecting a highly negative governance and social credit risk exposures. Credit exposure to environmental risks considerations is moderately negative (E-3). This is driven by the company's high exposure to physical climate risk as ScionHealth has moderate concentration in California, Texas and Florida which makes the company susceptible to hurricanes and other extreme weather conditions. Facilities may experience disruption in the business and or property damage from storms.

Credit exposure to social credit risk considerations is highly negative (S-4). ScionHealth faces social risk regarding the affordability of its services. The affordability of healthcare has garnered substantial social and political attention. In addition, the company relies on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts revenue and profitability. Regarding responsible production, while there is no disclosed litigation or other contingencies, as a healthcare service provider, the company remains at risk to government investigations and patient-related liability. ScionHealth is also exposed to labor pressures and human capital constraints as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services.

Credit exposure to governance risk considerations is highly negative (G-4). Governance scores reflect ScionHealth's private equity ownership, which increases the likelihood for aggressive financial policies, such as debt-funded shareholder distributions. Additionally, ScionHealth is a newly created entity, and thus has a limited track record of execution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if ScionHealth improves its liquidity profile and demonstrates organic revenue and earnings growth. Quantitatively and Debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times could support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens further demonstrated by sustained negative free cash flow. Additionally, ongoing operational deterioration including ongoing margin pressures and business disruptions caused by business integration could result in a downgrade.

Knight Health Holdings LLC is a leading provider of a community-based acute and post-acute care, with 18 short-term acute care hospitals and 61 long-term acute care facilities across 25 states. Revenue is approximated at $3.3 billion as of June 30, 2022. The company is owned by private equity firm Apollo Funds & Management and LifePoint Health, Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

