Moody's downgrades Kohl's senior unsecured rating to Ba2; assigns Ba1 CFR

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's") senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Baa2. At the same time, Moody's assigned Kohl's a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL). The outlook is stable. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on September 20, 2022.

The downgrade reflects Kohl's erosion of market position and the deterioration in credit metrics to levels not reflective of an investment grade rating. Governance considerations are also reflected most notably Kohl's completion of $658 million of share repurchases year to date including a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program in November despite the weakness in operating performance, senior management turnover and negative free cash flow over the past twelve months. Moody's has revised Kohl's governance issuer profile score to a G-3 from a G-2 reflecting governance risk is moderately negative. Although Kohl's operating performance is poised to improve from its inventory realignment, continued Sephora rollout as well as lower freight costs, the company faces a weakening economic environment, which is dampening demand as it works to return profitability to historical levels. As such, Moody's expects its recovery in credit metrics will be prolonged.

The SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that Kohl's has good liquidity. Profitability and fresh cash flow generation will improve over the next twelve months, Kohl's reliance on its revolver will decrease and cash balances will rebuild toward to historical levels.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kohl's Corporation

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kohl's Ba1 CFR reflects its significant market position and scale with approximately $18.6 billion of revenues and its long-term track record of innovative merchandising which includes a high level of private label and exclusive merchandise. The credit profile also reflects Moody's view that Kohl's valued oriented offering and off-mall format positions the company well to compete effectively even during more challenging economic conditions. Nonetheless, the company has had to navigate elevated inventories and rising costs as its consumer's ability to spend on discretionary items is pressured. Although the company remains committed to a clear leverage target of 2.5x (per the company's definition), Moody's debt/EBITDA is expected to exceed 4x at the end 2022 up from 2.4x at the end of fiscal 2021. Contributing to the company's weakness in credit metrics was the completion of $1.2 billion of share repurchases over the last twelve months including a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program in November 2022 despite having negative free cash flow over the same time period. Kohl's has stated it will not pursue share repurchases in 2023. Reduced product costs and improved inventory management supports margin expansion in 2023 which along with a suspension in share repurchases should lead to an improvement in Kohl's credit profile with debt/EBITDA approaching 3.75x. However, the company will need to work to stabilize and improve its market position relative to not only its department store peers but other alternative forms of retail as it adapts to new senior leadership and consumer spending remains under pressure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that profitability will improve as inventories are realigned with demand and free cash flow generation increases. The stable outlook also reflects that free cash flow will be used to repay debt and that share repurchases will remain suspended until cash balances return to historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Kohl's demonstrates a consistent track record of sales and operating income performance which includes a stabilization or increase in its market share relative to alternative competitive channels. An upgrade would also require a capital structure that is commensurate with an investment-grade rating including maintaining strong liquidity and a conservative and clearly articulated financial strategy. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times along with either RCF to net debt sustained above 25% or EBIT/Interest expense approaching 4.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded should Kohl's liquidity deteriorate, comparable sales performance reflects weaker market positioning, operating performance including margins deteriorate or a more aggressive financial strategy is pursued including the utilization of real estate for any purpose other than deleveraging. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded debt/EBITDA be sustained above 4.0x or EBIT/interest coverage is sustained below 3.0x.

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Kohl's Corporation is a leading department store retailer with 1,166 stores in the US. Total revenue is approximately $18.6 billion for the LTM period ended October 29, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

