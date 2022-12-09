Moody's downgrades Kosmos Energy's CFR to B3, negative outlook

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd.'s (Kosmos Energy) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3 reflecting good liquidity. The rating outlook was revised to negative from rating under review. This concludes Moody's review of Kosmos Energy's ratings that was initiated on 11 October, 2022.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Kosmos Energy Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Kosmos Energy Ltd.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Kosmos Energy Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Kosmos Energy's ratings reflects increased credit risks involving the country of Ghana, where the majority of the company's production resides today. On 29 November 2022, Moody's downgraded the Government of Ghana's long-term issuer rating to Ca from Caa2, and concurrently lowered Ghana's local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings to Caa1 and Caa2, respectively. For additional information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_471523.

The negative outlook considers risks of potential adverse policy, regulatory or fiscal measures that could be imposed by Ghana while the government executes its debt restructuring plan in the coming months.

Kosmos Energy's B3 CFR remains one notch above Ghana's Caa1 local currency ceiling reflecting the company's substantial non-Ghana assets and cash flow, good liquidity, and declining debt position. While Ghana's high sovereign credit risk limits Kosmos Energy's ratings given the company derives roughly 55% of its production from the Jubilee and TEN fields, the country-level concentration in Ghana will diminish considerably in late-2023 when LNG production begins at Tortue Phase 1 in Mauritania and Senegal. The company is also looking to grow its Gulf of Mexico production. Moody's expects the company to direct all near term free cash flow towards debt reduction.

The B3 CFR is separated by two notches from the Caa2 foreign currency ceiling of Ghana reflecting low transfer and convertibility risk. Kosmos Energy is incorporated in the US, receives its oil revenues in US dollars, which is kept offshore and completely outside of the Ghanaian banking system, and does not have debt or debt service obligations in Ghana's local currency (Cedi). Therefore, the Ghana government has very little ability to impose transfer restrictions related to cross-border payments and foreign currency conversion. Additionally, the company's petroleum agreement with Ghana has a multifaceted system of contract stabilization, including choice of law and customary stabilization protections used in the international petroleum industry.

Kosmos Energy's senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, one notch below the B3 CFR, given their unsecured claim to the company's assets, and their structurally subordinated position to the secured term loan facility and the secured RBL facility.

The ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-2 (neutral-to-low), revised from CIS-3, since ESG considerations are no longer the major constraint for the rating, while the rating remains constrained by the country ceiling.

The SGL-2 rating reflects the company's improved free cash flow profile and good liquidity. Moody's expects the company to generate over $300 million of free cash flow after covering its maintenance and growth capex in 2023. The company had $232 million of cash and $800 million in combined borrowing capacity under its $250 million corporate revolver and $1.25 billion RBL facility at September 30, 2022. The company does not have any near term debt maturity.

Kosmos Energy's fundamental business, including production operations and cash flow, are expected to remain solid through 2023. The company generated over $300 million of free cash flow in the first nine months of 2022 and reduced absolute debt by a similar amount lowering the net debt/EBITDA ratio to 1.5x at September 30, 2022. The company also has been able to hedge at higher prices and improve its overall financial flexibility to support growth spending through 2023.

Kosmos Energy's B3 CFR incorporates its majority production in offshore Ghana and related credit risks there, improving financial leverage, substantial ongoing capital spending requirements involving the phased Tortue LNG development project, significant debt amortization obligations starting in 2025, and somewhat complex corporate and capital structure. The rating also considers the risks of the company's non-operating interest in key assets, deepwater focus and the attendant physical and operational risks. The credit profile is supported by Kosmos Energy's high-quality and oil-focused producing assets that have low break-even costs and relatively low base decline rates, geographic diversification across several West African countries and the US Gulf of Mexico, strong growth prospects involving the large natural gas and LNG assets in Mauritania and Senegal, a solid track record of organic and acquisition-driven growth and a visible pipeline of low-risk development projects. Absent any adverse effects on its Ghana operations, Moody's expects financial leverage to decline and free cash flow to increase through 2023 as the company benefits from increased volumes, higher oil and gas prices and the completion of Tortue Phase 1 in the second half of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The CFR could be upgraded if Kosmos Energy can materially reduce its exposure to Ghana while generating sufficient production and cash flow elsewhere to support its debt service and reinvestment needs. The rating could also be upgraded if Ghana's ratings, including its local currency country ceiling, were to be upgraded. Any unexpected action by the Government of Ghana that severely impairs asset value in Ghana or materially constrains Kosmos Energy's liquidity, could trigger a ratings downgrade. Although Moody's expects Kosmos Energy's operational and financial performance to remain stable through 2023, the CFR could come under pressure if the company produces large negative free cash flow, the RCF/debt ratio declines below 15%, or capital spending increases materially.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is a Dallas, Texas based publicly traded exploration and production company with assets in offshore West Africa and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

