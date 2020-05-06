Moody's downgrades L Brands CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded all ratings of L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") including
its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1 and its Probability
of Default Rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD. The
company's existing senior unsecured guaranteed notes were also downgraded
to B2 from B1 and the senior unsecured unguaranteed notes were downgraded
to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded
to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook is negative.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated
on April 28, 2020.
"The downgrade reflects that the spinoff of Victoria's Secret has been
terminated, which increases L Brands' cash burn as it must
turnaround Victoria's Secret in the midst of the disruption posed
by COVID-19", said Vice President Christina Boni.
"L Brands needs to preserve liquidity and address its upcoming maturities
which the terminated spin-off would have helped address",
Boni added. The upgrade to SGL-2 from SGL-3 is based
on the completion of an amendment to its revolving credit facility which
removed previous maintenance covenants and added springing fixed charge
covenant. It also acknowledges L Brands' significant cash balance
and availability under its $1 billion revolver and steps it has
taken to reduce its cash outflows such as reducing planned capital expenditures
and suspending its dividend.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
Downgrades:
..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The specialty retail sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in L Brands' credit profile, including its exposure
to store closures, China and consumer demand, have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and L Brands remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
L Brands of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
L Brands' B2 CFR rating is supported by governance considerations including
the suspension of its dividend in response to the disruption posed by
COVID-19. The rating is supported by its strong Bath &
Body Works operations, which generate significant free cash flow,
offset by the challenges currently faced at Victoria's Secret.
L Brands benefits from significant scale with revenues of about $12.9
billion. Its merchandising strategy and supply chain have historically
enabled the company to ensure product freshness and higher inventory turns
relative to other specialty retail operators. The termination of
the sale of Victoria's Secret poses a further cash drain and drag on operating
performance as it leaves L Brands with an underperforming asset which
will be difficult to turnaround in the midst of the disruption in the
retail industry as a result. Given the temporary store closures
and weakened consumer demand related to COVID-19, Moody's
expects credit metrics to weaken significantly during 2020.
The negative outlook reflects the risk of protracted weakening in consumer
demand as L Brands works through the disruption caused by COVID-19
at both Bath and Body and Victoria's Secret. The outlook
also reflects the need to address its upcoming debt maturities now that
proceeds from the now terminated sale will not be realized.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded should operations be positioned to return to
70% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA, the company has good liquidity,
maintains a conservative financial policy, and near term debt maturities
are addressed. A suspension of its common dividend is expected
to continue until sales and operating performance at both Bath and Body
and Victoria's Secret return to a consistent positive trend.
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates and near term debt
maturities are not addressed well in advance or financial policy becomes
more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be also be
downgraded should operations not be positioned to return to 60%
of fiscal 2019 EBITDA.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, L Brands, Inc.
operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United
States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China,
and its brands are also sold in 722 franchised locations worldwide as
of February 1, 2020. Its brands include Victoria's Secret,
Bath & Body Works, and PINK.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
