Moody's downgrades L Brands CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded all ratings of L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1 and its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD. The company's existing senior unsecured guaranteed notes were also downgraded to B2 from B1 and the senior unsecured unguaranteed notes were downgraded to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 28, 2020.

"The downgrade reflects that the spinoff of Victoria's Secret has been terminated, which increases L Brands' cash burn as it must turnaround Victoria's Secret in the midst of the disruption posed by COVID-19", said Vice President Christina Boni. "L Brands needs to preserve liquidity and address its upcoming maturities which the terminated spin-off would have helped address", Boni added. The upgrade to SGL-2 from SGL-3 is based on the completion of an amendment to its revolving credit facility which removed previous maintenance covenants and added springing fixed charge covenant. It also acknowledges L Brands' significant cash balance and availability under its $1 billion revolver and steps it has taken to reduce its cash outflows such as reducing planned capital expenditures and suspending its dividend.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Downgrades:

..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The specialty retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in L Brands' credit profile, including its exposure to store closures, China and consumer demand, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and L Brands remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on L Brands of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

L Brands' B2 CFR rating is supported by governance considerations including the suspension of its dividend in response to the disruption posed by COVID-19. The rating is supported by its strong Bath & Body Works operations, which generate significant free cash flow, offset by the challenges currently faced at Victoria's Secret. L Brands benefits from significant scale with revenues of about $12.9 billion. Its merchandising strategy and supply chain have historically enabled the company to ensure product freshness and higher inventory turns relative to other specialty retail operators. The termination of the sale of Victoria's Secret poses a further cash drain and drag on operating performance as it leaves L Brands with an underperforming asset which will be difficult to turnaround in the midst of the disruption in the retail industry as a result. Given the temporary store closures and weakened consumer demand related to COVID-19, Moody's expects credit metrics to weaken significantly during 2020.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of protracted weakening in consumer demand as L Brands works through the disruption caused by COVID-19 at both Bath and Body and Victoria's Secret. The outlook also reflects the need to address its upcoming debt maturities now that proceeds from the now terminated sale will not be realized.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should operations be positioned to return to 70% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA, the company has good liquidity, maintains a conservative financial policy, and near term debt maturities are addressed. A suspension of its common dividend is expected to continue until sales and operating performance at both Bath and Body and Victoria's Secret return to a consistent positive trend.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates and near term debt maturities are not addressed well in advance or financial policy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be also be downgraded should operations not be positioned to return to 60% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, L Brands, Inc. operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in 722 franchised locations worldwide as of February 1, 2020. Its brands include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and PINK.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

