Moody's downgrades LATAM Airlines CFR to Ca on filing for chapter 11; outlook negative

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has downgraded LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM)'s corporate family rating to Ca from B1. The outlook is negative. This concludes the review initiated on 17 March 2020. The Baa2 rating on LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1A and Ba1 rating on LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1B are unchanged and remain on review for downgrade. Subsequent to today's actions, LATAM's CFR will be withdrawn shortly following the filing for Chapter 11. Please refer to Moody's withdrawal policy on moodys.com.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from B1

Ratings unchanged:

..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1A

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Baa2 on review for downgrade

..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1B

....Senior Secured Enhanced Equipment Trust, Ba1 on review for downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

Outlooks unchanged:

..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1A

....Outlook, unchanged Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: LATAM Pass Through Trust 2015-1B

....Outlook, unchanged Ratings Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ca reflects LATAM's announcement that the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States have filed for voluntary protection under the U.S. Chapter 11 financial reorganization process and our view that losses to existing unsecured creditors could be higher than 70%. LATAM's affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay are not included in the filing. The rating action concludes the review initiated on March 17, 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in LATAM's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and LATAM remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the impact on LATAM of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The Chapter 11 filing is a result of a sharper decline in passenger traffic than initially anticipated and a slower recovery that will prevent passenger demand from reaching 2019 levels before 2023. The International Air Travel Association's (IATA) latest scenario analysis forecasts a decline in global passenger numbers of around 24% for the full year 2020 while 2019 levels will not be exceeded until 2023. Since the outbreak of coronavirus LATAM has been experiencing a significant cash burn, leading to a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage.

With the Chapter 11 financial reorganization LATAM expects to resize its operations and reorganize its capital structure to the new demand environment, remaining operational as conditions permit throughout the process.

Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic for 2020 with partial or full flight cancellations and aircraft groundings, with all regions affected globally. The base case assumes a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting in the third quarter. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions is uncertain. Moody's analysis assumes a reduction of around 60 % in LATAM's passenger traffic for the full year 2020 and a 40% reduction for 2021, with volumes recovering to 2019 levels only by 2023.

Moreover, the economic slowdown in Latin American economies coupled with increased risk aversion globally is driving the sharp devaluation in local currencies in the region. Accordingly, LATAM is particularly exposed to the depreciation of both the Brazilian Real and the Chilean Peso, which together comprise about 40% of the company's revenues. This effect is only partially mitigated by the important reduction in fuel prices.

Moody's anticipates that the airline industry will require continued and further support from regulators, national governments and labor representatives to alleviate pressures on slot allocations, provide indirect or direct financial support and manage airlines' cost bases. Although there is nothing concrete yet, the Brazilian government announced that it is considering measures to support the airlines operating in Brazil including, but not limited to long term credit lines and working capital lines to be provided by state owned banks as well as allowing the companies to defer tax payments.

LIQUIDITY

LATAM's liquidity is weak in light of the challenges ahead. LATAM had around U$1.3 billion in cash at the date of the Chapter 11 filing. The company has secured the financial support of shareholders, including the Cueto and Amaro families, which have lasting ties to LATAM, and Qatar Airways, to provide up to U$900 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. We expect that losses for existing unsecured creditors could be higher than 70%.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view of a more prolonged recovery to the airline industry and LATAM's limited financial flexibility. Subsequent to today's actions, LATAM's CFR will be withdrawn shortly following the filing for Chapter 11. Please refer to Moody's withdrawal policy on moodys.com.

Changes in the EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

LATAM Airlines Group S.A (LATAM) is a Chile-based airline holding company formed by the business combination of LAN Airlines S.A. of Chile and TAM S.A. (TAM) of Brazil in June 2012. LATAM is the largest airline group in South America, with a local presence for domestic passenger services in six countries (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Colombia). The company also provides intraregional and international passenger services and has a cargo operation that is carried out using belly space on passenger flights and dedicated freighter service. In 2019, LATAM generated $10 billion in net revenue and carried more than 74 million passengers and 904,000 tons of cargo.

