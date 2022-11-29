Moody's downgrades LBM Acquisition's (dba US LBM) CFR to B3; outlook stable

Approximately $4.0 billion of rated debt affected

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded LBM Acquisition, LLC's (dba US LBM) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings on US LBM's senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from B2, senior unsecured notes due 2029 to Caa2 from Caa1 and the rating on BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, Inc.'s (BCPE) senior unsecured PIK toggle notes due 2027 (PIK notes) to Caa2 from Caa1. BCPE is a parent holding company of LBM Acquisition, LLC. The outlook remains stable.

"Bain Capital continues to follow aggressive financial strategies, evidenced by a return of equity financed with borrowings under US LBM's revolving credit facility. A material reduction in liquidity in an environment of declining single-family home construction and economic uncertainty warrants the rating downgrade," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "Bain has now monetized its entire investment in US LBM, favoring its interests over debt holders," added Doyle.

The downgrade of US LBM's CFR to B3 from B2 follows the extremely aggressive financial strategy pursued by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP (Bain), the owner of US LBM. US LBM paid a debt-financed dividend to Bain, drawing down on its revolving credit facility. The dividend of $650 million monetizes all of Bain's remaining equity investment in US LBM, while reducing liquidity in an environment of declining demand. Pro forma revolver availability on September 30, 2022, is about $850 million versus $1.5 billion prior to the borrowings to finance the dividend. Moody's projects 1.49 million new housing starts in 2023, representing a 7% decline from a projected 1.60 million for 2022. Further, Moody's Macro Outlook revised downward its projection for US GDP growth to 0.4% for 2023 (1.3% previous forecast), which likely will pressure US LBM's other end markets. There is increased risk that domestic GDP may contract further due to ongoing economic uncertainties. Moody's did not consider previously such a sizeable dividend in US LBM's credit profile.

The stable outlook reflects that US LBM has no near-term maturities and Moody's view that the company is able to generate free cash flow over the next two years.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: LBM Acquisition, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCPE Ulysses Intermediate, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: LBM Acquisition, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

US LBM's B3 CFR reflects financial policies that tend to favor shareholders over creditors, which is now the company's greatest credit challenge. Bain has monetized 100% of its investment in US LBM, within two years of its original investment in December 2020. There is the potential for additional debt utilized for dividend payments, which could be substantial. At the same time, US LBM faces execution risk to its operating plan amidst strong competition, making it difficult to increase pricing materially and maintain current margins.

Providing an offset to the governance challenges facing US LBM is good profitability. Despite moderating end market dynamics, Moody's forecasts adjusted EBITDA margins remaining in the range of 10% - 11% over the next two years, which is a key credit strength and based on revenue of about $10 billion by late 2024. Moody's forecasts adjusted debt-to-EBITDA near 4.2x by late 2024 and cash flow in spite of fixed charges, including cash interest, debt amortization, and operating and finance lease payments, approaching $390 million per year. Also, interest coverage, measured as EBITA-to-interest expense, should stay above 3.0x over the same period, which is reasonable given the large debt service requirement.

Moody's projects US LBM will have a good liquidity profile over the next two years, generating good cash flow each year. US LBM has no material near-term maturities, further supporting the company's liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on debt-to-EBITDA remaining 4.5x, EBITA-to-interest expense is above 3.0x, and preservation of at least good liquidity. More predictable financial policies regarding capital deployment would be required to support upward ratings movement as well.

A downgrade could occur should US LBM adopt an aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to shareholder return initiatives or acquisitions, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure also would result from debt-to-EBITDA nearing 6.5x or EBITA-to-interest expense trending towards 1.0x

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

US LBM, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is a North American distributor of building materials. Bain Capital Private Equity, LP, through its affiliates, is the owner of US LBM.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

