Moody's downgrades LD Holdings Group's ratings (senior unsecured to Caa1 from B3); outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to B3 from B2 LD Holdings Group, LLC's (loanDepot) corporate family rating (CFR) and downgraded to Caa1 from B3 its backed senior unsecured bond rating. loanDepot's outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of loanDepot's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that it will only return to profitability toward the end of the year at the earliest. The company reported a loss of $224 million in the second quarter following a $91 million loss in the first quarter. Excluding non-recurring items and fair-value marks on its mortgage servicing rights (MSR) assets, Moody's said that loanDepot's core tax-adjusted second quarter net loss was around $135 million. The company's weak performance was driven by lower origination volumes, lower gain on sale margins and still elevated expenses.

As a result of its weak operating performance, loanDepot recently announced a series of initiatives to aggressively right-size its cost structure as well as focus its business activities on parts of the origination market which it feels are less competitive and somewhat underserved. In the past, the company had a track record of sacrificing profitability for the sake of market share growth. Therefore, while the focus on improving profitability is credit positive, even though it will result in reduced market share, the ability of the company to successfully execute this strategy is uncertain, particularly in a challenging market environment, said Moody's.

loanDepot's capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted tangible managed assets (TMA) (which excludes Ginnie Mae loans eligible for repurchase from the denominator), was 14.0% as of 30 June 2022 down modestly from 14.4% as of 31 March 2022 as the decline in TCE during the second quarter was mostly offset by a decline in TMA.

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae as well as the company's financing facilities contain various financial covenants which primarily relate to required profitability, capital, liquidity, and leverage. As a result of loanDepot's loss in the second quarter, the company breached profitability covenants. The company has obtained waivers for these breaches and as of 30 June 2022 was in compliance with all other financial covenants. However, the company expects that it will need to further amend or obtain waivers during fiscal 2022 to maintain compliance with such covenants, giving rise to event risk for its bondholders.

As of 30 June 2022, the company had $955 million in unrestricted cash, up from $554 as of 31 March 2022. The company had approximately $1 billion of unsecured debt outstanding as of 30 June 2022, with $500 million maturing on 1 November 2025 and $502.5 million maturing on 1 April 2028, leaving it with a reasonable unsecured debt maturity runway at its rating level.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's current ratings reflect the challenging operating conditions in the mortgage sector that will continue to pressure loanDepot's profitability, making it challenging for the company to reduce financial leverage over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation of generally stable capitalization over the next 12-18 months coupled with a reasonable runway until the company's long-term senior unsecured debt first matures in November 2025.

loanDepot's Caa1 long-term senior unsecured bond rating is a notch below its B3 CFR and is reflective of its subordinate ranking to MSR secured debt facilities in loanDepot's capital structure. The one notch lower unsecured bond rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will over time modestly reduce its reliance on secured corporate debt, whereby the ratio of secured debt associated with MSRs and secured corporate debt to total corporate debt will remain around 50%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The CFR and unsecured bond rating could be upgraded if the company's financial performance improves materially. This could be evidenced by improved profitability with pre-tax income (excluding MSR fair value marks) reaching and expected to remain above 1.5% along with TCE to TMA remaining above 14%.

The CFR and unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if leverage deteriorates, for example if TCE to TMA declines and is expected to remain below 11%, if the company continues to report sizeable losses over multiple quarters, or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates. In addition, loanDepot's unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if the ratio of unsecured debt to total corporate debt decreases and is expected to remain below 50%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

