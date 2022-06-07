Moody's downgrades LD Holdings Group's senior unsecured debt rating to B3 from B2 and changes outlook to negative

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to B2 from B1 LD Holdings Group, LLC's (loanDepot) corporate family rating (CFR) and downgraded to B3 from B2 its backed senior unsecured bond rating. loanDepot's outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LD Holdings Group, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of loanDepot's CFR reflects the company's weak first quarter profitability along with its expectation that it will only return to profitability toward the end of the year at the earliest. The company reported a significant decline in profitability as measured by net income to average managed assets, with a net loss of of -3.3% for the first quarter of 2022 driven by lower origination volumes and lower gain on sale margins. loanDepot's capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted tangible managed assets (TMA) (which excludes Ginnie Mae loans eligible for repurchase from the denominator), was 14.4% as of 31 March 2022. However, Moody's expects the company's capitalization to decline modestly over the next 12-18 months with a decline in retained earnings only somewhat offset by a decrease in tangible managed assets as a result of an expected decline in origination volumes.

Furthermore, the yield on the company's unsecured debt is very high, both on an absolute basis as well as compared to peers. Thereby, the company's access to the unsecured debt market is weaker than peer average, a credit negative for the company's liquidity profile.

loanDepot's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's profitability will remain very constrained over the next 12-18 months, leading to a modest erosion in its capitalization.

Moody's said governance considerations were a key driver in the downgrade. The company's ownership is concentrated and only three of the eight members on the company's board of directors are independent. In addition, the company has key person risk with respect to the company's founder and chairman Anthony Hsieh, who continues to own a large stake in the company. Furthermore, the company has a track record of sacrificing profitability for the sake of market share growth, and has had limited success to date in significantly reducing costs to align with the sector's weaker operating environment.

loanDepot's B3 long-term senior unsecured bond rating is a notch below its B2 CFR, based on the application of Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology and is reflective of its priority ranking in loanDepot's capital structure. The one notch lower unsecured bond rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will not materially increase its reliance on secured corporate debt, whereby the ratio of secured debt associated with mortgage service rights (MSRs) and secured corporate debt to total corporate debt will remain below 50%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely that a ratings' upgrade will occur over the next 12 to 18 months. However, the CFR and unsecured bond ratings could be upgraded if the company's financial performance improves materially. This could be evidenced by improved profitability with pre-tax income (excluding mortgage servicing rights' fair value marks) reaching and expected to remain above 2.5% and the TCE to TMA ratio reaching and expected to remain above 15%, while demonstrating resilient franchise strength as a top 10 US mortgage originator.

The ratings could be confirmed at their existing levels and the company's outlook returned to stable if it is able to return to sustained profitability and with TCE to TMA above 13.0%.

The CFR and unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if the company is not expected to end the year at a profitable run-rate or if TCE to TMA sustainably declines and is expected to remain below 12.0%. In addition, loanDepot's unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if the ratio of unsecured debt to total corporate debt decreases and is expected to remain below 50%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

