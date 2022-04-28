Moody's downgrades LMBE-MC Holdco's rating to B1; revises outlook to negative from stable

Approximately $378 million (originally $475 million) of credit facilities affected

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded the rating assigned to LMBE-MC Holdco II, LLC's (LMBE-MC) senior secured credit facilities to B1 from Ba3 and revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the deterioration in the credit quality of Talen Energy Supply, LLC (Talen: Ca Corporate Family Rating), the indirect owner of LMBE-MC, and considers the uncertainty that Talen's stressed financial profile may have on existing affiliate agreements from an operational and financial perspective should Talen seek to restructure. That said, the B1 rating takes into consideration the ring-fencing provisions incorporated into LMBE-MC's financing structure that, combined with its sound standalone financial performance, helps to mitigate the risk of LMBE-MC being consolidated into a Talen restructuring. The existence of these ring-fencing provisions indicate incremental governance provisions under our ESG framework which factors into today's rating action.

Affiliate agreements include Energy Management Agreements (EMA) under which Talen Energy Marketing (TEM) is entitled to purchase all of the electricity and capacity of LMBE-MC's generation facilities and procures and delivers at market prices all the natural gas utilized in operations. The amount payable by TEM to LMBE-MC is equal to the revenues received for the sales of energy and capacity less certain costs incurred, primarily fuel. The amounts due under the EMAs are required to be settled in cash twice monthly, which helps to lower the amount of intercompany receivables between the parties. Each of the individual projects pay TEM a monthly fee for the services they provide. LMBE-MC is also party to a Commodity ISDA with TEM, amounts under which are settled monthly. Under the terms of the LMBE-MC Commodity ISDA, neither LMBE-MC nor its counterparty are required to provide credit support.

Talen has established a central cash-management account for the benefit of its recourse subsidiaries, including TEM. Based on that relationship, at December 31 2021, there were no account receivables due from Talen to LMBE-MC, and LMBE-MC owed Talen $4 million.

Ring-fencing provisions established at the LMBE-MC level and at its parent, LMBE-MC Holdco I, LLC (LMBE-MC Holdco) provide a degree of credit insulation from Talen. These considerations include a comprehensive list of separateness provisions in the LLC agreements and in the credit agrement as well as an independent manager requirement. Regarding the latter, the written consent of the independent manager is required for LMBE-MC and LMBE-MC Holdco to take any material action, including a bankruptcy filing. Also there is language that directs the independent manager to consider the interests of LMBE-MC and LMBE-MC Holdco, including its respective creditors, in acting or voting on material actions. Our understanding is that the current independent manager is a non-affiliated person employed by a firm that provides governance-related services.

Additionally, we note that Talen received $385 million at financial close in December 2018 that occurred in conjunction with the asset transfer from Talen to LMBE-MC. During fiscal years 2019 through 2021, LMBE-MC paid $76 million in aggregate distributions to Talen.

LMBE-MC's standalone financial performance and liquidity position have remained sound. Specifically, LMBE-MC's debt-to-EBITDA has remained at less than 4.5 times since 2019 while internal cash flow in 2021 was sufficient to reduce term loan borrowings by approximately $27 million. Term loan debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021 was approximately $353 million compared to $450 million when the 7-year term loan closed in December 2018, a level that is modestly above the required December 31, 2021 Target Debt Balance of $341.63 million. The current strong power pricing environment should allow LMBE-MC to continue to reduce term debt and generate sound financial metrics. The senior secured term loan matures December 2025. We view the recent publication of LMBE-MC's 2021 audited financial statements with an unqualified opinion from PWC, its auditor, as supportive of the B1 rating.

LMBE-MC's liquidity position at year-end 2021 included $25 million of restricted cash and $10 million of availability under its $25 million revolving credit facility due December 2023. The only items outstanding under the revolving credit facility were letters-of-credits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of today's rating action and continued uncertainty around Talen, upward rating action is not anticipated. The rating outlook could be changed to stable should LMBE-MC's financial performance remain at or near historical levels and there is no material financial or operational issues arising under the affiliate agreements should Talen need to restructure.

Any evidence of credit contagion with Talen would trigger negative action. Moreover, LMBE-MC's rating could be downgraded if its financial performance deteriorates meaningfully causing debt-to-EBITDA to increase to more than 6.5x.

LMBE-MC owns two gas-fired electric generating facilities located in Bangor, Pennsylvania: the two-unit 1,700-megawatt Martins Creek power plant (Units 3&4) and the 600-megawatt Lower Mt. Bethel power plant. LMBE-MC is 100% owned by Talen.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

