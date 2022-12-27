Moody's downgrades La Financiere ATALIAN's CFR to Caa1 from B3; outlook changed to negative

Paris, December 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded La Financiere ATALIAN S.A.S.'s (Atalian or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the rating on the backed senior unsecured notes due 2024 and 2025 to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 16 December, Atalian announced that its shareholder, Mr Julien, decided not to exercise its put option to sell the entire share capital and voting rights in Atalian to an affiliate of Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R). Instead, Atalian signed a sale and purchase agreement with CD&R, under which funds managed by CD&R will acquire Atalian's operations in the UK, Ireland and Asia, including Aktrion Holdings Ltd, for an enterprise value of €735 million (the "transaction").

Today's downgrade to Caa1 reflects Moody's expectations that the likely transaction with CD&R will leave the company with a lower scale and cash flow generation and will negatively impact its credit quality. Following the transaction, the size and the diversification of the company will materially reduce, with revenues to decrease by around €1.1 billion, to around €2.1 billion in fiscal 2023, on a pro-forma basis, and EBITDA to shrink materially. Moody's also believes that the free cash flow (FCF) generation will remain constrained after the sale, with a weak interest coverage and persistently high leverage, despite the anticipated reduction in total debt following the transaction.

The Caa1 CFR also takes into account Atalian's weak liquidity, considering the upcoming maturity of the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) for around €100 million, due in April 2023, and the lack of its refinancing or maturity extension (previously under discussion) as of today.

The company is highly exposed to Governance considerations, in particular to Financial Strategy and Risk Management, under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks. We consider the company's financial policies as being weak due to persistently high leverage and its weak liquidity. For such reasons, the assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management was changed to 5, from 4, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") to 5 (G-5) and Atalian's Credit Impact Score to 5 (CIS-5), from 4.

Following the transaction, Moody's forecasts that Atalian's remaining business (post assets sale) will be focused on France, Belgium, Central Eastern Europe and the US. Among these geographies, France will be the biggest contributor to the group' profitability and cash flow. At the same time, the company's operations in France have experienced a progressive decline of EBITDA in the first nine months of 2022, as a consequence of delays in passing inflation to customers, coupled with some loss of profitable contracts, partially compensated by new wins. While management expects such headwinds to be temporary, Moody's recognizes that there are increased operating risks in the country, which may negatively impact the company's profitability and credit metrics post transaction. Additionally, Moody's expects the turnaround of the US business to remain uncertain, as well as its potential disposal.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Atalian's liquidity as weak. Moody's expects that the company will generate, at best, close to break-even FCF in the next 12-18 months. As of the end of November 2022, cash and equivalent on the balance sheet were € 112 million, with no availability under the committed RCF. At the same time, the company will have to repay the €100 million RCF at maturity in April 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior notes due 2024 and 2025 are rated Caa2, one notch below the CFR, to reflect their structural subordination to liabilities at the operating subsidiaries, including trade payables and pension liabilities. The backed senior notes are unsecured and guaranteed on a senior basis by Atalian S.A.S.U., Atalian Europe S.A. and Atalian Global Services UK 2 Limited, although obligations of certain guarantors are contractually limited because these subsidiaries of La Financiere ATALIAN S.A.S. are holding companies that do not generate any significant revenues.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the operational issues experienced in France might take longer than expected to be fixed, adding to the ongoing uncertainty about the turnaround in the US. Such issues create lingering operating risks that might further negatively affect the credit quality of the company, after the expected assets sale.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the short term, the rating could be upgraded if Atalian demonstrates sustainably solid operating performance under the new perimeter, its liquidity materially improves, all the upcoming debt repayments are successfully met and future debt maturities is addressed at least 12 months in advance. An upgrade would also require FCF generation to turn positive, EBITA/ interest to improve solidly to above 1x, and Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be lower than 7x, all on a sustainable basis.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's operating performance and liquidity deteriorate further, limiting the option to refinance its 2024-2025 debt maturities and increasing the risk of a debt restructuring that might result in losses for its creditors.

PRINCIPAL MEHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, La Financiere ATALIAN S.A.S. (Atalian) is a leading provider of cleaning and facility management services. The company operates in 36 countries and generated revenue of around €2.9 billion in 2021. The company is majority-owned by Franck Julien, who owns 98.5% of total shares.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

