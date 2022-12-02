Moody's downgrades Labeyrie's ratings to B3; outlook remains stable

Milan, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Financiere Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS ("Labeyrie" or "the company"), a French leading manufacturer of smoked fish, prawns, appetizers and foie gras. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings on the €455 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due July 2026 and the €65 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) also due in July 2026 both borrowed by Financiere Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The downgrade to B3 reflects weaker than expected operating performance and our expectations that deteriorating macroeconomic environment and weakening consumer sentiment will challenge a rapid recovery in profitability resulting in prolonged deterioration in credit metrics," says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Labeyrie.

"The downgrade also reflects our expectations of substantial negative free cash flow generation in FYE June 2023 that will result in additional debt and strain liquidity" added Valentino Balletta.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that the company's debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) will remain above 8.0x in FYE June 2023 (FY 2023), with only modest prospect for EBITDA recovery over the next 12-18 months, while substantial negative free cash flow generation of around €40-€50 million will result in additional debt levels and will strain liquidity, reducing covenant headroom.

Over the last year, Labeyrie has faced significant operational issues, including strikes and avian flu episodes in France, and inflationary cost pressure across its main raw materials (fishes), as well as energy, transportation, packaging and labour costs. While some of these headwinds have recently moderated, input costs remain elevated, general macroeconomic conditions have deteriorated and potential wage inflation next year might challenge the company to improve its profitability back to historic levels.

Although the company is normally able to pass on cost increases to its customers, albeit with a time lag, higher prices and the general sustained inflation might result in volumes pressure as consumers move away from more premium product offering.

During FYE June 2022, Labeyrie revenue declined by 2.8% compared to the prior year, mostly driven by higher than expected volume decline, down by 7.1%, only partially offset by the 4.3% price increases put in place to mitigate higher costs. The volume decline was mainly driven by some operational issues faced by the company during the year, including strikes and avian flu episodes, that prevented the company to fulfil some orders and deliveries over the important festive season. Volume pressure was also due by trading down by more cautious consumers, which resulted in negative price and product mix as demand for premium and high margin products is reducing at a higher pace than for other products.

As a result, the company Moody's adjusted EBITDA declined to €65.4 million in FYE June 2022, well below the €92.8 million reported in the year-earlier period, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, increasing to 7.8x, above the maximum level of 6.5x tolerated by the previous B2 rating.

Pressure on volume and profit continued in the first three months of FY 2023 and Moody's expects demand during the important Christmas season, which generally represent between 55% and 60% of the company's yearly EBITDA, to remain soft. The company's high business and working capital seasonality exposes it to execution risk during the festive season. This is despite Moody's recognising that some of Labeyrie products benefit from a degree of resilience during Christmas as consumers still want to celebrate during the period.

In light of the deteriorating macroeconomic environment Moody's expects the company's credit metrics to remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months, with leverage declining towards 7.5x only in FYE June 2024. Moody's also notes that high business and working capital seasonality cause leverage to increase towards the end of calendar year due to drawings on the RCF and factoring line, with leverage after the Christmas season being roughly 1x higher than leverage at June.

Labeyrie's B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's leading position across a number of product categories; strong portfolio of well-recognised branded and private-label products; relatively good track record in managing business risks, for example, those related to sanitary issues.

However, Labeyrie's CFR is constrained by the company's relatively low operating margin compared to other food manufacturers; its high earnings seasonality, with the Christmas season generating roughly a third of its annual sales, which leads to significant seasonal working capital needs; its exposure to commodity price volatility, which the group is partially able to pass through mainly to some French customers albeit with a time lag; high customer concentration; and tightening liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

Labeyrie's liquidity profile is weakening in light of lower than expected operating performance and negative FCF generation, although Moody's expects the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. The rating agency anticipates negative cash flow in FY 2023 to be around €40-€50 million, driven by continues weak operating performance and a significant working capital outflow driven by higher inventory costs and the need to rebuild duck inventories following the avian flu outbreak experienced in the previous fiscal year.

Prolonged deterioration in profitability and higher interest expenses, as only 50% of the TLB is hedged at a cap of 1.4% Euribor until June 2024, will also depress cash generation with Moody's projecting free cash flow to remain marginally negative also beyond FY 2023.

Failure to improve profitability might result in further pressure on liquidity, especially considering the strong seasonal working capital needs during the year. The company has access to a committed €65 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2026, which is expected to be partially drawn in the coming years, and a €80 million committed factoring line contractually available between August and January to service intra-year strong seasonal working capital swings.

The RCF contains one springing covenant, which is tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%, with a maximum net senior secured leverage covenant of 8.0x, against which Moody's expects the company to maintain >20% headroom. There are no meaningful debt maturities until 2026, when the TLB and the RCF mature.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings on the €455 million senior secured term loan B and the €65 million senior secured revolving credit facility reflect the fact that the two instruments are part of the same facility, rank pari passu and benefit from the same guarantee and security package.

Moody's assumed a 50% family recovery rate, as it is standard for capital structures that include first lien bank debt with a springing covenant only.

Outside of Labeyrie's restricted group there are €163 million pay-in-kind (PIK) loan borrowed by Lilas France SAS (Lilas), the parent of Financiere Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS, and maturing in December 2026. While Moody's does not include this instrument in its assessment of Labeyrie's credit metrics, it represents an overhang for Labeyrie since the shareholder may decide to refinance it within the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Labeyrie's operating performance will gradually improve allowing it to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA leverage towards 7.5x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) over the next 12-18 months, although this improvement is highly dependent on the company's ability to pass higher prices without negatively impacting volumes. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity, supported by its expectation that working capital needs will moderate beyond FY 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term. Potential positive rating pressure could occur if (1) Labeyrie is able to improve operating performance, including sustained organic revenue growth and higher profitability; (2) improved liquidity, highlighted by sustainable positive free cash flow generation and increased covenant headroom. Quantitatively, Moody's could consider upgrading Labeyrie's rating if its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA falls sustainably and significantly below 6.5x.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialize if (1) Labeyrie's liquidity profile deteriorates further; (2) sustained underperformance relative to expectations leading to failure to reduce Moody's adjusted gross leverage towards 7.5x in the next 12-18 months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Financiere Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Financiere Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Labeyrie is a leading manufacturer of smoked fish, prawns, and foie gras in France and the UK. It also produces a wide range of fresh and frozen appetizers and delicatessen. About half of Labeyrie's products are sold under its own brands and the remaining as private labels. Based on management's accounts (unaudited), Labeyrie reported €998 million of net sales and €63 million of management-adjusted EBITDA (incl. IFRS 16) in the twelve months ending September 2022, compared to €994 million of revenue and €69 million of EBITDA (incl.IFRS16) in fiscal year ending June 2022 (based on audited annual figures).

Private equity firm PAI Partners and Lur Berri, a French duck-producing co-operative, each hold 46% of voting rights, and management owns the remaining 8%.

