Moody's downgrades Lakeland Tours' PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Lakeland Tours, LLC ("Lakeland Tours"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3, probability of default rating to D-PD from Caa3-PD, and the rating for Lakeland Tours' senior secured first lien credit facilities to Ca from Caa2. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade of the ratings was prompted by Lakeland Tours' initiating of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings announced on July 20, 2020. The company has entered into a restructuring support agreement with its lenders and sponsors. As part of the restructuring plan the company expects to enter into an approximately $368 million DIP facility provided by consenting lenders and sponsors. Lakeland Tours is owned by sponsors Eurazeo and minority investor Primavera Capital Group.

Shortly following these rating actions, Moody's will withdraw all of Lakeland Tours' ratings. Please refer to Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

A summary of today's action follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lakeland Tours, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD from Caa3-PD reflects Lakeland Tours' bankruptcy filing on July 20, 2020. The Ca CFR and senior secured bank credit facilities ratings reflect Moody's view on recovery.

The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak and weak global economic outlook created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets, including Lakeland Tours. Lakeland Tours experienced a significant drop in operating revenue as travel plans were hampered. Due to the impaired operating conditions, the company is looking to reduce its heavy debt burden and return to a more sustainable capital structure through the restructuring process. The company has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with the majority of the company's credit facility lenders whereby the company will eliminate approximately $100 million in debt and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by October 2020. The company's $368 million DIP facility will include $200 million in new money to be provided by certain lenders and the sponsors and approximately $150 million of rollover loans fromcurrent lenders. The DIP facility is expected to be converted into exit facilities as well as common stock at the completion of the bankruptcy process.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Lakeland Tours is an accredited educational institution that provides full service educational travel programs to K-12, undergraduate and post graduate students, both domestically and internationally. Lakeland Tours generated revenues of approximately $359 million over the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. The company is owned by Eurazeo and minority investor Primavera Capital Group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

