Moody's downgrades Lamar CISD, TX's issuer and GOULT ratings to Aa3; outlook revised to stable

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, TX's issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to Aa3 from Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to the district's $648.6 million Unlimited Tax Schoolhouse Bonds, Series 2023. The district's outstanding GOULT debt will total $2.4 billion post-sale. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to Aa3 incorporates growth in the long-term liabilities and fixed ratios that are much higher than most peers and will remain significant because of additional debt plans to address the rapidly growing enrollment. The rating also reflects a diverse and regionally important economy with healthy resident income and full value per capita, and satisfactory reserve levels (measured by fund and cash balances as a percentage of revenue) that remained stable in fiscal 2022, but are down compared to historical levels because of significant growth in annual revenue. Social considerations are a driver of the rating because rapid enrollment growth is driving the need for significant debt issuances to address capacity and it is also increasing operating costs, though district management has managed the additional costs well and balanced operations.

The Aa3 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the strong tax base growth will continue, which will provide additional revenue to support the increasing debt service, and that the additional state aid and property tax revenue in the general fund will support growing operating and capital costs and allow the district to maintain stable general fund performance. However, continued declines in general fund balance as a percentage of revenue would put negative pressure on the credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in leverage ratios

- Significant improvement in available fund balance as a percentage of revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in long term liabilities and/or fixed cost ratios

- Decline in available fund balance and/or cash as a percentage of revenue - Significant erosion of economic indicators

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023 bonds are the first issuance under the Nov. 2022 authorization, which was approved for a variety of district needs including new elementary and middle schools and the associated land purchases, renovations to existing buildings, technology and safety improvements, new buses, and a new career and technical education center. The Series 2023 bonds will provide financing for the initial costs of these projects, as well as finance projects that were not completed from the Nov. 2020 authorization because of cost increases due to inflation.

PROFILE

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Houston (Aa3 stable) in Fort Bend County (Aa1 stable). The district has a current enrollment of approximately 42,400 and operates 51 school facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Guss

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

