Moody's downgrades Lamar's CFR to Ba3 and assigns Ba3 rating to proposed senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) downgraded Lamar Advertising Company's (Lamar) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. In addition, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to subsidiary, Lamar Media Corporation's (Lamar Media) proposed senior unsecured notes. Moody's also affirmed Lamar Media's senior secured credit facility at Baa3 and downgraded the existing senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from Ba2 and the senior subordinated notes to B1 from Ba3. The outlook remains stable.

The net proceeds from the new $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 as well as cash from the balance sheet will be used to repay the $625 million drawn on the revolver in Q1 2020. Pro forma leverage is approximately 4.4x as of Q1 2020 (excluding Moody's standard adjustments for lease expenses), up from 4x as of Q4 2019. The liquidity position is improved as the $750 million revolver will be fully available pro forma for the transaction, although long term debt will increase as a result of the offering.

The downgrade of Lamar's CFR reflects the increase in the amount of long term debt and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, which Moody's expects will materially reduce outdoor advertising revenue in the near term and lead to higher leverage levels and decreased cash flow from operations. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Lamar Media Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Lamar Media Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3 (LGD1) from (LGD2)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Lamar Advertising Company

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

..Issuer: Lamar Media Corporation

....Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lamar Advertising Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Lamar Media Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lamar's Ba3 CFR reflects the ongoing impact from the coronavirus outbreak on outdoor advertising spending which will lead to higher leverage and decreased operating cash flow. The outdoor industry remains vulnerable to consumer ad spending and contract terms are generally shorter than in prior periods. As result, Moody's expects the outdoor industry will be impacted more rapidly than in prior recessions, although performance should improve quicker than in previous recoveries due to the lower commitment level and ease of initiating new outdoor campaigns.

Lamar benefits from its market presence as one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the US, the high-margin business model, and strong cash flow generation prior to dividend payments historically. The ability to convert traditional static billboards to digital provides growth opportunities after the impact of the pandemic subsides. As a pure play outdoor advertising company, Lamar provides mainly local advertising and derives revenues from a diversified customer base, with no single advertiser accounting for more than 2% of the company's billboard advertising revenue.

Moody's projects Lamar will be less affected by the pandemic compared to the rest of the industry given the company's geographically diversified market position. Lamar has greater presence in small and mid-sized markets, with less focus on major metropolitan areas that are more exposed to more volatile national advertising and likely to be impacted by the pandemic to a greater degree. Compared to other traditional media outlets, the outdoor advertising industry is not likely to suffer from disintermediation and benefits from restrictions on the supply of billboards which help support advertising rates and high asset valuations.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The outdoor advertising industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Lamar's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Lamar remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Lamar of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance impact that Moody's considers in Lamar's credit profile is the relatively aggressive financial policy. Historically, Lamar has paid material dividends and capital expenditures that reduce the amount of free cash flow available for debt repayment or acquisitions. The company has not announced guidance on its dividend policy going forward, but will continue operating as a REIT. Lamar has also competed several acquisitions with additional purchases possible going forward. Lamar is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ stock Market, but the O'Reilly family has voting control of the company.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that Lamar will maintain a good liquidity position over the next year. Pro forma cash balance is expected to be about $272 million as of Q1 2020 with access to an undrawn $750 million revolver due 2025. Lamar also has a $175 million A/R securitization that is fully drawn. Moody's expects free cash flow to remain positive although the decision regarding future dividend payments will have a substantial impact on the amount of free cash flow generated in future periods. Moody's projects that the company will spend about $58 million in capex in 2020, down from $141 million spent in 2019. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt was 3% LTM as of Q1 2020, but Moody's projects the amount of free cash flow will increase going forward due to efforts to improve liquidity. There is no required amortization payment on the term loan B and operating cash flow will likely be used for dividends, capex, debt repayment or additional acquisitions. Lamar has an At-the-Market (ATM) offering program which could be used to boost liquidity or help finance acquisitions. Assets sales of outdoor billboards that typically trade at very high valuations could also be a source of liquidity if needed. The $535 million senior subordinated note due 2023 became callable in May 2018.

The required secured net debt covenant ratio is 4.5x compared to a 0.6x ratio pro forma for the transaction and is applicable to the revolving credit facility only. The term loan B is covenant lite. Moody's projects that Lamar will maintain a significant cushion of compliance.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will increase in the near term due to lower revenue and EBITDA and cash flow from operations will decrease. However, Lamar has adequate liquidity to manage through the pandemic and will be less impacted than other operators in the industry given its geographically diversified market position with limited transit exposure. While results are projected to remain weak given reduced discretionary consumer spending, Moody's expects results will gradually recover as the pandemic subsides due to Lamar's strong market position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The required distribution of 90% of taxable income from a REIT qualified subsidiary limits upward rating pressure. However, an upgrade could occur if leverage was maintained below 4x on a sustained basis (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) with confidence that the board of directors intended to maintain leverage below this level. Also required would be a balanced financial policy between debt and equity holders, free cash flow after distributions of over 5% of debt, and a good liquidity position.

A ratings downgrade would occur if leverage was sustained above 5x (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment) over the next year due to a debt financed acquisition or a material decline in advertising spend. Failure to maintain an adequate liquidity position could also lead to rating pressure. A refinancing of the existing $535 million senior subordinated notes due 2023 (callable as of May 2018) with additional secured or senior unsecured debt could also result in a downgrade of the existing senior secured or senior unsecured debt ratings depending on the mix of debt.

The B1 rating on the senior subordinated note is one notch higher than the B2 rating indicated by the LGD Methodology due to the significant asset value and above average expected recovery rate in the event of default.

Lamar Advertising Company (Lamar), with its headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is one of the leading owner and operators of advertising structures in the U.S. and Canada. Lamar is publicly traded, but the Reilly family has voting control of the company. Lamar generated revenues of approximately $1.8 billion in the LTM period ending Q1 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

