Moody's downgrades Land Bank to B1; on review for further downgrade

Limassol, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Land and Agricultural Development Bank's ("Land Bank") corporate family rating (CFR) and long-term issuer ratings to B1 from Ba2, and its national scale issuer ratings to Baa2.za/P-2.za from Aa3.za/P-1.za. At the same time, the rating agency has downgraded Land Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to caa1 from b2, and placed it and all of the above mentioned ratings on review for further downgrade.

Today's rating action, which follows the company's announcements that it had failed to make payments of maturing credit facilities and debt [1][2][3], primarily reflects 1) Land Bank's deteriorating cash flow, access to funding and liquidity position that compromise the entity's standalone viability; and 2) Moody's assessment that the South African government's willingness and capacity to support Land Bank is weaker than previously anticipated.

The decision to place the ratings on review for downgrade reflects the risk that Land Bank and its major shareholder fail to promptly address cash flow and funding issues, which can lead to solvency issues and potential losses for Land Bank's creditors.

The full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ISSUER RATINGS DOWNGRADED

Today's rating decision to downgrade Land Bank's BCA to caa1 follows a deterioration in its cash flow position partly due to reduced rollover of maturing funding facilities and the challenging current market conditions, which also resulted in the failure to make payments when due to some of its lenders. The rating agency understands that Land Bank is engaging with various stakeholders, including the National Treasury and the government as the sole shareholder, to address its liquidity and funding challenges. To this end, earlier this year, the National Treasury had already provided ZAR5.7 billion funding guarantees to Land Bank, the majority of which remains unutilized.

The downgrade of the CFR to B1 from Ba2 also reflects Moody's assessment that the South African government's willingness and capacity to support Land Bank is weaker than previously anticipated. Increased fiscal challenges suggest that the government will be more selective in dispersing financial support to state-owned enterprises. As a result, and despite Land Bank's 100% government ownership, development mandate and past history of support, the rating agency has lowered its support assumptions to "strong" from "high". Such support assumptions translate to three notches of government support uplift from Land Bank's caa1 BCA .

The downgrade of Land Bank's issuer ratings to B1 from Ba2 reflects its B1 CFR and the alignment of the issuer ratings at the same level, reflecting the absence of structural subordination of unsecured obligations under Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) analysis for Speculative Grade Companies.

REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

The review for downgrade primarily reflects the risk that Land Bank and its major shareholder fail to promptly address cash flow and funding issues, which can also lead to solvency issues and jeopardize creditors' rights.

During the review period, the rating agency will 1) consider any curing agreement for the missed payments; 2) assess Land Bank's ability to restore its access to funding; and 3) reassess both the government's commitment to supporting Land Bank and Land Bank's ability to formulate a sustainable strategy for the future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Land Bank's ratings could be downgraded further if it fails to restore access to funding markets, turning a funding and liquidity issue into a broader solvency issue, with creditors facing losses.

There is a low likelihood of upward rating movement in view of the review for downgrade. Land Bank's outlook could change back to negative -- in line with the sovereign rating outlook -- if access to funding is restored and management develops, and gradually implements, a credible strategy for the future.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Land and Agricultural Development Bank

Downgrades:

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... NSR Short-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to P-2.za from P-1.za; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... NSR Long-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2.za from Aa3.za; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

.... Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative creditworthiness of issuers and financial obligations within a particular country. NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries. Rather, they address relative credit risks within a given country. Moody's assigns NSRs in certain local capital markets in which investors have found that the global rating scale provides inadequate differentiation among credits or is inconsistent with a rating scale already in common use in the country. The last two characters of the national scale rating indicate the country in which the issuer is located or the market of issuance.

While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://landbank.co.za/Sens%20Announcements/2020/SENS_20200420_S429825.pdf 20-Apr-2020

[2] https://landbank.co.za/Sens%20Announcements/2020/22042020%20_%20Land%20Bank%20SENS%20mark%20up%20(Final)(1775678.1).pdf 23-Apr-2020

[3] https://landbank.co.za/Sens%20Announcements/2020/22042020%20_%20Land%20Bank%20SENS%203.3cl%20(004).pdf 24-Apr-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Carola Schuler

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

