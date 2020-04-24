Moody's downgrades Land Bank to B1; on review for further downgrade

Limassol, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Land and Agricultural Development Bank's ("Land
Bank") corporate family rating (CFR) and long-term issuer
ratings to B1 from Ba2, and its national scale issuer ratings to
Baa2.za/P-2.za from Aa3.za/P-1.za.
At the same time, the rating agency has downgraded Land Bank's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to caa1 from b2, and placed it
and all of the above mentioned ratings on review for further downgrade.
Today's rating action, which follows the company's announcements
that it had failed to make payments of maturing credit facilities and
debt [1][2][3], primarily reflects 1) Land Bank's
deteriorating cash flow, access to funding and liquidity position
that compromise the entity's standalone viability; and 2) Moody's
assessment that the South African government's willingness and capacity
to support Land Bank is weaker than previously anticipated.
The decision to place the ratings on review for downgrade reflects the
risk that Land Bank and its major shareholder fail to promptly address
cash flow and funding issues, which can lead to solvency issues
and potential losses for Land Bank's creditors.
The full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ISSUER RATINGS DOWNGRADED
Today's rating decision to downgrade Land Bank's BCA to caa1 follows
a deterioration in its cash flow position partly due to reduced rollover
of maturing funding facilities and the challenging current market conditions,
which also resulted in the failure to make payments when due to some of
its lenders. The rating agency understands that Land Bank is engaging
with various stakeholders, including the National Treasury and the
government as the sole shareholder, to address its liquidity and
funding challenges. To this end, earlier this year,
the National Treasury had already provided ZAR5.7 billion funding
guarantees to Land Bank, the majority of which remains unutilized.
The downgrade of the CFR to B1 from Ba2 also reflects Moody's assessment
that the South African government's willingness and capacity to
support Land Bank is weaker than previously anticipated. Increased
fiscal challenges suggest that the government will be more selective in
dispersing financial support to state-owned enterprises.
As a result, and despite Land Bank's 100% government
ownership, development mandate and past history of support,
the rating agency has lowered its support assumptions to "strong"
from "high". Such support assumptions translate to
three notches of government support uplift from Land Bank's caa1 BCA .
The downgrade of Land Bank's issuer ratings to B1 from Ba2 reflects its
B1 CFR and the alignment of the issuer ratings at the same level,
reflecting the absence of structural subordination of unsecured obligations
under Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) analysis for Speculative Grade
Companies.
REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE
The review for downgrade primarily reflects the risk that Land Bank and
its major shareholder fail to promptly address cash flow and funding issues,
which can also lead to solvency issues and jeopardize creditors'
rights.
During the review period, the rating agency will 1) consider any
curing agreement for the missed payments; 2) assess Land Bank's
ability to restore its access to funding; and 3) reassess both the
government's commitment to supporting Land Bank and Land Bank's
ability to formulate a sustainable strategy for the future.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Land Bank's ratings could be downgraded further if it fails to restore
access to funding markets, turning a funding and liquidity issue
into a broader solvency issue, with creditors facing losses.
There is a low likelihood of upward rating movement in view of the review
for downgrade. Land Bank's outlook could change back to negative
-- in line with the sovereign rating outlook -- if access to
funding is restored and management develops, and gradually implements,
a credible strategy for the future.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Land and Agricultural Development Bank
Downgrades:
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
.... NSR Short-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to P-2.za from P-1.za; Placed
Under Review for further Downgrade
.... NSR Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to Baa2.za from Aa3.za; Placed Under Review
for further Downgrade
.... Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative
creditworthiness of issuers and financial obligations within a particular
country. NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries.
Rather, they address relative credit risks within a given country.
Moody's assigns NSRs in certain local capital markets in which investors
have found that the global rating scale provides inadequate differentiation
among credits or is inconsistent with a rating scale already in common
use in the country. The last two characters of the national scale
rating indicate the country in which the issuer is located or the market
of issuance.
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] https://landbank.co.za/Sens%20Announcements/2020/SENS_20200420_S429825.pdf
20-Apr-2020
[2] https://landbank.co.za/Sens%20Announcements/2020/22042020%20_%20Land%20Bank%20SENS%20mark%20up%20(Final)(1775678.1).pdf
23-Apr-2020
[3] https://landbank.co.za/Sens%20Announcements/2020/22042020%20_%20Land%20Bank%20SENS%203.3cl%20(004).pdf
24-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carola Schuler
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454