Moody's downgrades Landesbank Berlin AG's long-term deposit and issuer ratings to Aa3

Frankfurt am Main, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Landesbank Berlin AG's (LBB) long-term deposit and issuer ratings to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, the rating agency upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa1 from baa2 and its Adjusted BCA to a2 from a3. The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

Today's rating actions were triggered by the closure of Berlin Hyp AG's (Berlin Hyp, deposits Aa3 stable/senior unsecured Aa3 stable, BCA ba1) acquisition by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW, deposits Aa3 stable/senior unsecured Aa3 stable, BCA baa2) [1]. Until acquisition, commercial real estate lender Berlin Hyp and savings bank LBB were both subsidiaries of Erwerbsgesellschaft der S-Finanzgruppe mbH (S-Erwerbsgesellschaft) and rated under the assumption of a joint resolution approach. These rating actions close the rating review initiated on 3 February 2022.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LBB's HIGHER BCA REFLECTS STRONGER CREDIT PROFILE ON A STANDALONE BASIS

The upgrade of LBB's BCA to baa1 from baa2 reflects the termination of ties that previously linked savings bank LBB to its weaker rated then-sister-bank Berlin Hyp, which operates a commercial real estate (CRE) lending monoline business model. These ties were based on strong contractual interlinkages as represented by the profit and loss transfer agreements between their former joint parent S-Erwerbsgesellschaft and its two core subsidiaries LBB and Berlin Hyp, which effectively harmonized the standalone strength of the two issuers. Following the sale of LBB to LBBW these contracts were terminated and as such LBB is now exclusively assessed based on its sole fundamentals, which resulted in the BCA upgrade.

LBB's standalone credit profile continues to reflect the bank's strong deposit franchise, high liquidity and strong capital ratios. Key vulnerability remains the bank's weak profitability largely caused by an excessive cost base in relation to its revenues. Further, LBB's credit profile incorporates the bank's very good asset quality, reflected in a very low level of non-performing loans, though concentration risks from LBB's substantial exposure to CRE lending and regional focus on the Berlin region remain. The challenging operating environment stemming from the geopolitical tension will dampen economic growth and are likely to impact risk costs negatively, whereas a steeper yield curve is a supporting factor to LBB's interest income.

UPGRADE OF ADJUSTED BCA FOLLOWS UPGRADE OF BCA

The stronger BCA is the key driver for the upgrade of LBB's Adjusted BCA to a2, which continues to incorporate two notches of rating uplift from affiliate support based on the unchanged assumption of a very high support being forthcoming from Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (S-Finanzgruppe, Corporate Family Rating Aa2 stable, BCA a2) under its institutional protection scheme. A key consideration in determining the level of support remains the full ownership of LBB by the German savings banks.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING CHANGES

The changes in the long-term ratings reflect the combination of the upgrade of LBB's Adjusted BCA with the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given (LGF) analysis to the different liability classes, now based on LBB's stand alone liability structure. Previously, LBB's liability perimeter was based on group numbers of S-Erwerbsgesellschaft, which included Berlin Hyp's significant volume of senior unsecured and junior senior unsecured liabilities, thereby providing stronger protection for senior creditors than what is more common for a deposit-rich savings bank. The ratings of exposures that rank above junior senior unsecured debt in insolvency (that is deposits, issuer ratings, CRR and CR Assessment) continue to incorporate one notch of uplift from an unchanged moderate government support assumption, reflecting the bank's membership in S-Finanzgruppe, which the rating agency considers to be of systemic importance for financial stability in Germany.

LBB's stand-alone liability structure is typical for a savings bank, with little market funding and a strong deposit base. The low volumes of outstanding senior unsecured and junior senior unsecured liabilities as well as subordinated debt imply lower investor protection for deposits, senior unsecured as well as junior senior unsecured liabilities than before and result in lower ratings uplift from Moody's LGF analysis.

For LBB's deposits, issuer ratings and junior senior unsecured debt, the rating uplift now yields one notch of rating uplift, instead of three notches previously. Despite the one notch upgrade of the Adjusted BCA this overall results in a one notch downgrade of these rating classes. The confirmation of the bank's long-term Aa2 Counterparty Risk Ratings follows the upgrade of LBB's Adjusted BCA, combined with the one notch lower ratings uplift from the liability analysis – with both effects balancing each other.

The upgrade of the subordinated debt rating to A3 from Baa1 and the long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment to Aa1(cr) from Aa2(cr) follow the upgrade on LBB's Adjusted BCA. For both, the results from Moody's LGF analysis remain unchanged, therefore, the higher Adjusted BCA leads to an upgrade.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects Moody's expectation LBB will manage to balance challenges from the operating environment, such as lower economic growth as the result of the geopolitical tensions that have implications for profitability and asset quality via potential higher loan losses by making progress on the bank's efforts to stabilize its cost base and its strong asset quality after the pandemic, with capital providing substantial investor protection. The stable outlook further incorporates the rating agency's expectation of a rather unchanged liability structure in the absence of regulatory requirements to issue significant volumes of bail-in-able debt instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of LBB's long-term ratings could be triggered by an improvement in the savings banks sector's financial strength, resulting in higher Adjusted BCA, although upward rating pressure on S-Finanzgruppe is currently unlikely.

An additional rating uplift arising from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result from a significant increase of outstanding volumes of liabilities subordinated to senior unsecured or even larger volumes of senior unsecured bonds, beyond current Moody's expectation.

Sustainable and improved profitability, significantly reduced concentration risks, leading to lower asset risk and even stronger capital ratios could result in an upgrade of LBB's baa1 BCA. However, an upgrade of LBB's BCA would not result in an upgrade of its Adjusted BCA or its long-term issuer rating because the impact of such an upgrade would be offset by lower affiliate support uplift as its a2 Adjusted BCA is already at the level of S-Finanzgruppe's BCA.

LBB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA or a lower level of liabilities subordinated to deposits and senior unsecured than incorporated in our current expectations, implying lower uplift from the Advanced LGF analysis.

Downwards pressure on the BCA could develop in case of a shift in the bank's funding profile, including higher recourse to market funding as well as significantly reduces level liquid resources. Further, a significant deterioration in asset quality, where losses imply a significant deterioration in capital could exert downwards pressure on LBB's BCA.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Landesbank Berlin AG

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Long-term Issuer Rating, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to A3 from A2

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Aa1(cr) from Aa2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to baa1 from baa2

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to a2 from a3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Confirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, confirmed at Aa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Ratings Under Review

Issuer: Berliner Sparkasse

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

....Long-term Issuer Rating, downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2, outlook changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

..Upgrade:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Aa1(cr) from Aa2(cr)

..Confirmation:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, confirmed at Aa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Landesbank Baden-Württemberg press release 30 June 2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Andrea Wehmeier

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

