Moody's downgrades Landsea's ratings to B3/Caa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Landsea's increasing refinancing risk, driven by its weakening liquidity and material amount of offshore bonds maturing in the next 3-6 months," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties over Landsea's ability to raise new funding, including asset disposals, to manage the company's refinancing needs in the next 6-12 months," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has changed its assessment of Landsea's liquidity to weak from adequate, in view of the company's depleting cash at the holding company level, material amount of offshore bonds maturing in the next 3-6 months, and constrained funding access.

Moody's estimates Landsea's unrestricted cash at the holding company level would have declined notably in the first quarter of 2022, as it needed to fund its joint ventures (JVs) in China amid a tight credit environment and declining contracted sales, which are a result of the weak market sentiment and ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Its weakened operations in China and the holding of its US business through a listed subsidiary will also limit Landsea's ability to upstream project-level cash to the holding company level.

Landsea will have $147 million and $165 million of offshore bonds maturing in June and October 2022, respectively, which collectively accounted for 24% of its reported debt as of the end of 2021. However, it is unlikely that Landsea can issue new bonds at a reasonable cost for refinancing, given the company's weakened access to the offshore bond market.

Moody's also notes that Landsea's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, has expressed concerns about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. This would further weaken investors' confidence and the company's access to funding.

Landsea can use its internal resources and proceeds from assets disposal to repay its maturing debt. However, this will further deplete Landsea's balance sheet cash. The timing of its asset sales will also entail uncertainty, given the weak market sentiment and tight funding conditions in China.

Landsea's B3 CFR is constrained by its weakening liquidity, lower flexibility than its peers in accessing project-level cash due to its asset-light business model, small operating scale and narrow funding channels. Landsea's B3 CFR also reflects its recognized brand in green property development and growing US operations, which support growth and offer geographic diversification.

The Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the corporate family rating due to structural subordination risk. This subordination risk reflects the fact that the majority of Landsea's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.

Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Landsea's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Mr. Tian Ming, who held a stake of approximately 57.94% (direct and indirect) in Landsea as of 30 June 2021.

Moody's has also considered the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on the company's seven-member board and other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Landsea's heavy reliance on JVs exposes the company to greater governance risk, as this weakens its corporate and financial transparency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Landsea improves its operating cash flow, liquidity and access to funding.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Landsea's refinancing risks heighten, or its liquidity or access to funding deteriorates further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Landsea is a property developer and development and management services provider in China and the US that specializes in green property projects.

The company listed its shares in Hong Kong through a reverse IPO in 2013, after acquiring Shenzhen High-Tech Holding Limited. As of June 2021, it was 57.94% owned by its founder, Tian Ming. Landsea had total land reserves of 5.0 million square meters on a gross basis across 36 cities in China and six states in the US as of June 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Yiwei Daniel Zhou

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

