Moody's downgrades Landsea's ratings to Caa2/Caa3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Landsea Green Management Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the company's senior unsecured rating to Caa3 from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Landsea's heightened default risk given its material debt maturities over the next 6-12 months, including its imminent offshore bonds that mature in October 2022. It also reflects our expectation of weak recovery prospects for creditors if the company were to default," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that creditors' recovery prospects could deteriorate if the company defaults," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Landsea has material debt maturities over the next 12 months, including the USD165 million (RMB1.2 billion-equivalent) offshore bond maturing in October 2022. However, Moody's assesses Landsea's liquidity to be weak and that the company does not have adequate internal financial resources to repay all of its debt over the next 6-12 months. The company's ability to raise funds through other channels to service its debt in a timely manner is also highly uncertain in view of the difficult market condition.

Landsea's liquidity has deteriorated notably in the first half of 2022 with the sharp decline in its cash balance to RMB1.3 billion as of 30 June 2022, from RMB4.0 billion as of 31 December 2021. In addition, around half of such cash is held by Landsea's listed U.S. subsidiary and cannot be mobilized immediately.

Moody's expects Landsea's sales in China to continue to fall, which will constrain its ability to upstream project-level cash to the holding company, thus reducing its financial flexibility.

The Caa3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the corporate family rating due to structural subordination risk. This subordination risk reflects the fact that the majority of Landsea's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.

Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered Landsea's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Mr. Tian Ming, who held a stake of approximately 58.28% (direct and indirect) in Landsea as of 31 December 2021.

Landsea's heavy reliance on joint ventures exposes the company to greater governance risk, as this weakens its corporate and financial transparency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Landsea defaults on its debt repayment obligations or the recovery prospects for Landsea's creditors deteriorate further.

Conversely, an upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Landsea successfully addresses its near-term debt repayment, improves its operating cash flow, liquidity and access to funding over the next 12-18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Landsea is a property developer and development and management services provider in China and the US that specializes in green property projects. Landsea had total land reserves of 6.2 million square meters on a gross basis across 35 cities in China and six states in the US as of June 2022.

The company listed its shares in Hong Kong SAR, China through a reverse IPO in 2013, after acquiring Shenzhen High-Tech Holding Limited. As of 31 December 2021, it was 58.28% owned by its founder, Tian Ming.

