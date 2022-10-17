Moody's downgrades Lannett's CFR to Ca; outlook stable

New York, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett"), including the Corporate Family Rating to Ca from Caa1 and the Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the first lien senior secured notes rating to Caa3 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The ratings outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued deterioration in Lannett's operating performance, as base portfolio of oral generic drugs will continue to erode due to intense competitive pricing pressures. Given the forecast of negative EBITDA over the next year, Moody's views Lannett's debt levels as unsustainably high, and liquidity as weak, with the company continuing to burn through cash balance, well into fiscal year 2024. Therefore, Moody's believes there is an increasing likelihood of a distressed exchange, over the next 12-18 months.

Lannett will be very dependent on the approval and commercial success of several pipeline opportunities to return to earnings growth and to de-lever. These include biosimilar versions of insulin glargine and aspart, as well as generic Advair. However, none of these will have a meaningful contribution to earnings until fiscal 2024. Furthermore, given Lannett's material reduction in capital market access and enterprise value, any major setbacks to these programs will further increase probability of a distressed exchange or a default.

Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The company's earnings have deviated materially from management's prior forecasts resulting in ongoing operating losses. While the company is dealing with its operational challenges, its liquidity has weakened due to negative free cash flow in recent quarters. The uncertain prospects of near-term profit recovery raise the risk of Lannett pursuing a transaction that Moody's considers to be a distressed exchange (and hence a default under Moody's definition).

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Lannett Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lannett Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lannett's Ca Corporate Family Rating is constrained by negative earnings and very high debt levels, along with weak liquidity reflected in sustained negative free cash flows. The rating is also constrained by Lannett's modest size with revenues declining to under $350 million and concentration in the US generic drug market. Critical to Lannett's ability to reverse earnings declines will be the cumulative contributions from higher value new product launches from Lannett's internal and acquired pipeline. Lannett has several sizeable market opportunities that remain in development but are several years away.

The SGL-4 reflects Moody's expectation that Lannett's liquidity will be weak over the next 12-15 months. The company had roughly $88 million of cash as of June 30, 2022, which will be bolstered by a tax refund of approximately $26 million, expected to be received over the next couple of months. However, Lannett will remain materially cash flow consumptive over the next 12 months, with the expectation of negative EBITDA. Beginning in April 2022, interest paid on Lannett's second lien credit facility is paid half in-kind ($9.5 million) and half in cash (previously all paid-in-kind).

Lannett has a $45 million asset-based revolver (ABL) that will expire in the earlier of April 2026 or 90 days prior to any debt maturity, and which was undrawn as of June 30, 2022. The ABL has a springing fixed charge covenant only when availability drops below 15% (less than $6.8 million). The 2nd lien also has a minimum cash requirement of $15 million at the end of every month and $5 million at any time.

The first lien senior secured notes are rated Caa3, one notch higher than the Ca Corporate Family Rating, reflecting uplift from junior debt in the capital structure in the form of a second lien facility (unrated) and $86 million of unsecured convertible notes (unrated). The Caa3 rating reflects the increased risk of a default given that the company remains distressed and has weak liquidity as well as Moody's expectation that without the success of Lannett's large pipeline opportunities, recovery would be low.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Lannett to remain distressed and there is a heightened risk of default given the weak liquidity and risks surrounding the ongoing sustainability of the business and operating performance

ESG considerations have a very highly negative credit impact (CIS-5) on Lannett (previously CIS-3). Lannett faces very highly negative exposures to governance risk (G-5, previously G-4). The score reflects financial policies that are aggressive, given that Lannett operates with very high debt levels, and a capital structure that Moody's views as untenable. In addition, the score reflects weakness in management's track record highlighted by declining earnings that have deviated materially from management's prior forecasts resulting in ongoing operating losses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weakening liquidity primarily due to weaker cash flow or unfavorable regulatory outcomes on Lannett's key late-stage pipeline assets. Failure to demonstrate sustainable earnings growth or transactions that increase the probability of default could also result in a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improved earnings growth and improving liquidity from cash flow generation.

Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett"), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a generic drug manufacturer and distributor with capabilities in difficult-to-manufacture products. Lannett reported revenues of $341 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

