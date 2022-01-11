Moody's downgrades Lanzhou Construction to Ba2; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Lanzhou Construction Investment (Holding) Group Co., Ltd. (Lanzhou Construction) and the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by City Development Company of Lan Zhou and guaranteed by Lanzhou Construction.

The ratings outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's assessment that the Lanzhou city government's capacity to support its local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) is weaker than earlier estimated, reflecting greater constraints from a relatively weak local financial sector with limited financial resources, amid our expectation of slowing growth in the provincial economy and property market in 2022," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the company's ability to strengthen its funding access and liquidity profile in the next 12 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The weakening of the Lanzhou city government's capacity to support (GCS), as indicated by a lowering of its GCS score to baa3 from baa2, mainly reflects Moody's expectation that the city's relatively weak economic fundamentals will weaken in the near term as China's economy decelerates due to a correction in the property sector, and in the longer term as the country's growth rate slows mainly due to demographic changes. Weak growth will pressure Lanzhou's fiscal profile, given its low capacity for generating tax revenues and high reliance on net transfers from the central government. In addition, Lanzhou's land sales revenue has been volatile and will likely weaken further in the near term, creating further challenges to fiscal performance. Moreover, a weak economy will place constraints on Lanzhou's financial sector, which is already weak compared with other regions in China.

The funding environment in northwest China has deteriorated recently due to rising investor risk aversion and an overall tightening of the credit environment in 2021. A relatively weak local financial sector with limited financial resources constrains the Lanzhou government's ability to coordinate with financial institutions to provide timely liquidity support to its LGFVs, to a greater extent than earlier estimated.

Lanzhou Construction faces sizable maturing debts, including around RMB16 billion in bonds that will come due over the next 12 months. Given its weak funding access, Moody's expects that Lanzhou Construction will need to rely on government support to meet its funding needs.

Moody's believes the Lanzhou city government and the Gansu provincial government have strong willingness to support Lanzhou Construction's liquidity needs, given that the company is the dominant LGFV in Lanzhou city that provides essential public services and develops public infrastructure projects. The company also accounted for most of the outstanding onshore bonds issued by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Lanzhou city.

Support measures provided to the company include state-owned assets and land injections from the government, negotiations with financial institutions under coordination from the government, and an emergency fund set up by the government to provide liquidity support. While these measures can help Lanzhou Construction repay its maturing bonds, it is unclear if they can adequately improve investors' and banks' confidence in the company to help it refinance its maturing debts with long-term bank loans or bonds. This uncertainty is the key reason for the negative outlook on the rating.

Lanzhou Construction's Ba2 rating is based on the Lanzhou city government's GCS score of baa3 and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support, which results in a two-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Lanzhou's GCS reflects Lanzhou city's status as the capital of Gansu province, the city's relatively weak economic and fiscal metrics, the constraints faced by its local financial sector, and the limited disclosure requirements for local SOEs, which prevent a complete assessment of the contingent liability risks that could affect the city's capacity to provide support.

The Ba2 rating also reflects the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support Lanzhou Construction because of its 100% ownership of the company, the company's status as the dominant LGFV that provides essential public services in the city, and its track record of receiving government cash payments.

However, the two-notch downward adjustment from the Lanzhou government's GCS score reflects Lanzhou Construction's weak funding access, large debt obligation arising from its public-policy projects and the contingent risk arising from the external guarantees it has provided to other companies.

Lanzhou Construction's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The company bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Lanzhou. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support the company.

As for governance considerations, Lanzhou Construction is subject to oversight by the Lanzhou city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Lanzhou Construction fails to receive sufficient support from the government to meet its funding needs, or if its access to funding further deteriorates, thereby further weakening its liquidity profile.

The rating could also be downgraded if the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support weakens because of changes in Lanzhou Construction's characteristics, such as (1) a decline in the company's position as the dominant public service provider in Lanzhou city; (2) a substantial expansion of its commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities, which changes its core business, or substantial losses by its commercial businesses; or (3) its debt and leverage rapidly increase, with fewer corresponding government payments.

Given that Lanzhou Construction's rating is based on the Lanzhou city government's GCS score, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or (2) the Lanzhou city government's capacity to support weakens, which could arise from a material worsening of Lanzhou's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support. Changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments from supporting their LGFVs will also affect the rating.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Lanzhou Construction strengthens its funding access and liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2016, Lanzhou Construction Investment (Holding) Group Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Lanzhou State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission through a parent intermediary, Lanzhou Investment (Holdings) Group Co., Ltd. The company mainly engages in urban infrastructure construction, shantytown redevelopment, utilities, public services and transportation in Lanzhou city.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (10) 6319-6570.

