Moody's downgrades Lanzhou Construction to Ba2; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the corporate
family rating (CFR) of Lanzhou Construction Investment (Holding) Group
Co., Ltd. (Lanzhou Construction) and the senior unsecured
rating on the bonds issued by City Development Company of Lan Zhou and
guaranteed by Lanzhou Construction.
The ratings outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects Moody's assessment that the Lanzhou city
government's capacity to support its local government financing
vehicles (LGFVs) is weaker than earlier estimated, reflecting greater
constraints from a relatively weak local financial sector with limited
financial resources, amid our expectation of slowing growth in the
provincial economy and property market in 2022," says Ying
Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the company's
ability to strengthen its funding access and liquidity profile in the
next 12 months.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The weakening of the Lanzhou city government's capacity to support
(GCS), as indicated by a lowering of its GCS score to baa3 from
baa2, mainly reflects Moody's expectation that the city's
relatively weak economic fundamentals will weaken in the near term as
China's economy decelerates due to a correction in the property
sector, and in the longer term as the country's growth rate
slows mainly due to demographic changes. Weak growth will pressure
Lanzhou's fiscal profile, given its low capacity for generating
tax revenues and high reliance on net transfers from the central government.
In addition, Lanzhou's land sales revenue has been volatile
and will likely weaken further in the near term, creating further
challenges to fiscal performance. Moreover, a weak economy
will place constraints on Lanzhou's financial sector, which
is already weak compared with other regions in China.
The funding environment in northwest China has deteriorated recently due
to rising investor risk aversion and an overall tightening of the credit
environment in 2021. A relatively weak local financial sector with
limited financial resources constrains the Lanzhou government's
ability to coordinate with financial institutions to provide timely liquidity
support to its LGFVs, to a greater extent than earlier estimated.
Lanzhou Construction faces sizable maturing debts, including around
RMB16 billion in bonds that will come due over the next 12 months.
Given its weak funding access, Moody's expects that Lanzhou Construction
will need to rely on government support to meet its funding needs.
Moody's believes the Lanzhou city government and the Gansu provincial
government have strong willingness to support Lanzhou Construction's
liquidity needs, given that the company is the dominant LGFV in
Lanzhou city that provides essential public services and develops public
infrastructure projects. The company also accounted for most of
the outstanding onshore bonds issued by state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) in Lanzhou city.
Support measures provided to the company include state-owned assets
and land injections from the government, negotiations with financial
institutions under coordination from the government, and an emergency
fund set up by the government to provide liquidity support. While
these measures can help Lanzhou Construction repay its maturing bonds,
it is unclear if they can adequately improve investors' and banks'
confidence in the company to help it refinance its maturing debts with
long-term bank loans or bonds. This uncertainty is the key
reason for the negative outlook on the rating.
Lanzhou Construction's Ba2 rating is based on the Lanzhou city government's
GCS score of baa3 and Moody's assessment of how the company's
characteristics affect the Lanzhou city government's propensity
to support, which results in a two-notch downward adjustment.
Moody's assessment of Lanzhou's GCS reflects Lanzhou city's status
as the capital of Gansu province, the city's relatively weak economic
and fiscal metrics, the constraints faced by its local financial
sector, and the limited disclosure requirements for local SOEs,
which prevent a complete assessment of the contingent liability risks
that could affect the city's capacity to provide support.
The Ba2 rating also reflects the Lanzhou city government's propensity
to support Lanzhou Construction because of its 100% ownership of
the company, the company's status as the dominant LGFV that
provides essential public services in the city, and its track record
of receiving government cash payments.
However, the two-notch downward adjustment from the Lanzhou
government's GCS score reflects Lanzhou Construction's weak funding
access, large debt obligation arising from its public-policy
projects and the contingent risk arising from the external guarantees
it has provided to other companies.
Lanzhou Construction's rating also considers the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
The company bears high social risks as it implements public-policy
initiatives by building public infrastructure in Lanzhou. Demographic
changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's
development targets and ultimately affect the Lanzhou city government's
propensity to support the company.
As for governance considerations, Lanzhou Construction is subject
to oversight by the Lanzhou city government and has to meet several reporting
requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status
as a government-owned entity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade the rating if Lanzhou Construction fails to receive
sufficient support from the government to meet its funding needs,
or if its access to funding further deteriorates, thereby further
weakening its liquidity profile.
The rating could also be downgraded if the Lanzhou city government's propensity
to support weakens because of changes in Lanzhou Construction's characteristics,
such as (1) a decline in the company's position as the dominant
public service provider in Lanzhou city; (2) a substantial expansion
of its commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities,
which changes its core business, or substantial losses by its commercial
businesses; or (3) its debt and leverage rapidly increase,
with fewer corresponding government payments.
Given that Lanzhou Construction's rating is based on the Lanzhou city
government's GCS score, Moody's could downgrade the rating
if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or (2) the Lanzhou
city government's capacity to support weakens, which could arise
from a material worsening of Lanzhou's economic or financial profile or
its ability to coordinate timely support. Changes in the Chinese
government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments from
supporting their LGFVs will also affect the rating.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook.
However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Lanzhou Construction
strengthens its funding access and liquidity profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in 2016, Lanzhou Construction Investment (Holding) Group
Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Lanzhou State-owned
Asset Supervision and Administration Commission through a parent intermediary,
Lanzhou Investment (Holdings) Group Co., Ltd. The
company mainly engages in urban infrastructure construction, shantytown
redevelopment, utilities, public services and transportation
in Lanzhou city.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86
(10) 6319-6570.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ying Wang
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077