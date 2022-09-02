Moody's downgrades Lanzhou Construction to Caa1; outlook negative

Hong Kong, September 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Lanzhou Construction Investment (Holding) Group Co., Ltd. and the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by City Development Company of Lan Zhou and guaranteed by Lanzhou Construction.

The rating outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects Lanzhou Construction's severe liquidity and refinancing risks, given the company's limited fundraising progress to address its large upcoming debt maturities over the next six months, including USD300 million of offshore bonds due in November 2022," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The negative outlook reflects Lanzhou Construction's weak debt-repayment ability over the next 6-12 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lanzhou Construction's access to capital markets has been constrained since November 2021, and its negotiation with financial institutions to secure adequate refinancing has been slower than expected. As a result, Moody's believes the company still needs to rely on resources from the Lanzhou city government and Gansu provincial government to repay its public bonds.

At the same time, Lanzhou Construction faces a large amount of bonds coming due or becoming puttable over the next six months, for which the company currently does not have concrete refinancing plans. Uncertainty over whether government support alone can adequately and in a timely manner meet all the company's refinancing needs have further increased as the large debt's maturity date looms.

In addition, Moody's believes Lanzhou Construction's ability to meet its other debt obligations will decline if the company is unable to negotiate refinancing terms with its creditors.

Lanzhou Construction's Caa1 rating incorporates the Lanzhou city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa3, and Moody's assessment of the company's liquidity risk and how its characteristics affect the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support, which results in a seven-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Lanzhou's GCS reflects Lanzhou city's status as the capital of Gansu province, the city's relatively weak economic and fiscal metrics, the constraints faced by its local financial sector, and the limited disclosure requirements for local state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which prevent a complete assessment of the contingent liability risks that affect the city's capacity to provide support.

The Caa1 rating primarily reflects the company's severe liquidity risk. It also reflects the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support Lanzhou Construction, based on its 100% ownership of the company and the company's status as the dominant LGFV providing essential public services in the city. This strength is counterbalanced by the company's weak debt management and the contingent risks arising from the external guarantees it has provided to other companies.

Lanzhou Construction's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The company bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Lanzhou. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Lanzhou city government's propensity to support the company.

As for governance considerations, Lanzhou Construction is subject to oversight by the Lanzhou city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Lanzhou Construction's liquidity deteriorates further, or if it fails to meet its debt obligations.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if Lanzhou Construction alleviates its high liquidity pressure and strengthens its funding access.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2016, Lanzhou Construction Investment (Holding) Group Co., Ltd. is 100% owned by the Lanzhou State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission through a parent intermediary, Lanzhou Investment (Holdings) Group Co., Ltd. The company mainly engages in urban infrastructure construction, shantytown redevelopment, utilities, public services and transportation in Lanzhou city.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (10) 6319-6570.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ada Li

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

