Moody's downgrades Laos's ratings to Caa3, changes outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Laos's long-term local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings to Caa3 from Caa2 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The decision to downgrade the rating to Caa3 reflects the elevated liquidity and external vulnerability risks that Laos continues to be exposed to and its high debt metrics, together with institutional and governance weaknesses that compound these vulnerabilities. In the face of narrowing financing options, even to meet limited financing needs, Laos's reliance on external and domestic commercial financing will increase, resulting in a higher exposure to market sentiment. A rapidly climbing rate of inflation, currency depreciation, and material contingent liabilities add risks around securing, and ultimately repaying, debt obligations. These factors all point to a higher probability of default than previously captured at a Caa2 level.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's view that fundamentals will begin to normalize around current levels, in turn allowing default risks to stabilize at levels consistent with a Caa3 rating. Fiscal and external imbalances as reflected in the structural budget deficit and current account deficit remain contained. Growth prospects are somewhat favorable, as the economy opens up to tourism and the inauguration of the China-Laos railway improves the outlook for trade. All of this suggests some possibility of debt stabilization. However, default risk will remain high given very weak governance, a very high debt burden and insufficient coverage of external debt maturities by FX reserves.

Concurrently, Moody's has lowered Laos's long-term local-currency country ceiling to Caa1 from B3, maintaining the existing two-notch gap with the sovereign rating to reflect the low predictability of institutions and government policies, weak policy effectiveness, large and financially unsound public sector enterprises, and high external vulnerabilities. Moody's has also lowered the foreign currency ceiling to Caa3 from Caa2 currently, maintaining a two-notch gap to the local currency ceiling, based on an assessment of transfer and convertibility risks given Laos's weak external position.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa3

LIQUIDITY RISKS REMAIN ELEVATED FOR THE FORSEEABLE FUTURE

Taking into consideration the maturity schedule and the possible financing options available to Laos, Moody's expects that government liquidity risks will remain elevated, at least for the next three years. Debt service repayments amount to $1.1 billion in 2022 and $1.4 billion in 2023. About a third of this is to commercial lenders (bonds and loans).

While low fiscal deficits keep overall gross borrowing requirements relatively contained, at 9-10% of GDP in the next few years according to Moody's estimates, Laos will likely continue to rely heavily on market borrowings in order to finance these requirements. Given the absence of any ongoing budgetary or balance of payments support from key international financial institutions such as the IMF or World Bank, the government will likely depend on a combination of re-negotiating loan terms with bilateral lenders – at commercial rates -, continuing to issue debt in the Thai Baht (THB) market, and/or securing loans from commercial banks.

While Laos's recent access to the THB market will alleviate immediate liquidity risks, Moody's assess that the government's higher reliance on a commercial source of financing leaves future financing more exposed to external market appetite. This risk is compounded by uncertainty around the status of bilateral discussions on recent and upcoming bilateral loan maturities.

Inflation and currency movements will also increase risks to domestic market funding. The Laotian kip has materially depreciated (-18% depreciation in the official rate between December 2021 and June 2022) while inflation climbed to 12.8% in May 2022 from 5.3% at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, in December 2021, domestic banks' funding of the government increased by 122% year-on-year, indicating narrowing financing options for Laos. If the government relies more heavily on domestic borrowing in the absence of other external financing sources materializing, it could face difficult policy choices between curbing inflationary pressures and addressing repayment on domestic debts or public services at a time when the population faces a sharp increase in cost of living. In addition, capacity for the banking system to fund additional government borrowing is limited.

Moreover, given that nearly all of Laos's debt is denominated in foreign currency, further currency depreciation will add to debt servicing costs; while refinancing foreign-currency debt in local-currency will weigh on already thin reserves.

In general, the absence of a transparent financing strategy and opacity around how maturing debt obligations have and will continue to be met, raise uncertainty about the capacity for the government to secure financing in time and at affordable costs.

DEBT AND EXTERNAL METRICS CONTINUE TO CONSTRAIN THE CREDIT PROFILE

Over the past years, the government has made considerable efforts to restrain spending and tamp down deficits. Moody's estimates that the fiscal deficit will likely average around 2.5-3.0% of GDP in the next 2-3 years, higher than the government's own projections of deficits remaining under 2.0% of GDP over the next five years.

Despite moderate deficit forecasts, however, government debt will rise at least in 2022, given an increase in the issuance of domestic debt. By Moody's estimate, debt stood at 81% of GDP in 2021 and will peak at 87.9% of GDP in 2022, before edging lower to settle at around 84% by 2025. This compares to the Caa median of 74.5% of GDP. These estimates include direct government debt as well as a portion of guaranteed debt to the energy sector, that is associated with a high risk of materialization. In relation to revenue, government debt is amongst the highest for sovereigns rated by Moody's, at 653% estimated for 2021, and likely to rise further to 709% in 2022, according to Moody's estimates.

External fragilities also remain. Following a steady erosion in foreign reserves since 2020, Moody's expects reserves to hover around similar levels in 2022 and 2023, at $1.2 billion and $1.0 billion respectively, representing around 1.5-2.0 months of total imports, and lower than the total external debt amounts due every year. The weak reserve position is driven entirely by weaknesses in the financial account, as in recent years the current account position has in fact strengthened.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances Laos's still favorable growth prospects and modest current and fiscal deficits, against very weak public finances, weak governance, and heightened liquidity risks.

Moody's expects that the probability of default will remain high but contained at a level consistent with a Caa3 rating. Upcoming maturities on commercial debt are limited, related mainly to borrowings in the THB bond market and bank loans. Risks around refinancing these THB bond maturities have been mitigated by Laos's recent funding in the THB bond market.

Moreover, a fragile economic recovery is underway. A complete relaxation of restrictions for incoming travelers in early May, the inauguration of the Laos-China railway, and other major infrastructure projects will support the growth recovery. Moody's expect real GDP to expand 3.9% in 2022 and 4.3% in 2023, from around 3.5% estimated by the government for 2021. At these rates, GDP growth supports a stabilization in the debt burden, albeit at high ratios.

However, the growth outlook is subject to downside risks. Improved connectivity with China will benefit trade and investment flows but also faces risks from a growth slowdown in China, Laos's second-largest trading partner. Moreover, rising inflationary pressures on the back of the military conflict in Russia and Ukraine as well as the scarcity of foreign exchange - as reflected in marked currency depreciation – will weigh on domestic demand. Inflation will reduce purchasing power, particularly impacting the rural sector as we are seeing now with food and severe fuel shortages.

In general, default risk will remain high related to a very high debt burden contributing to high liquidity risks despite limited financing requirements, compounded by weak governance indicating that debt management is not strong enough to anticipate changes in the financing environment.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Laos's ESG Credit Impact Score is Very Highly Negative (CIS-5) reflecting its exposure to environmental and social risks, as well as its weak governance profile. Weak institutions and very weak fiscal strength constrain the government's capacity to address ESG risks.

Exposure to environmental risk is Moderately Negative (E-3 issuer profile score). Natural disasters, including storms, floods, landslides and droughts, adversely affect agricultural conditions and weigh on economic growth. An abundance of natural capital mitigates this exposure, but an increased frequency of droughts due to climate change may also reduce Laos's hydropower production potential. Furthermore, substantial reconstruction and rehabilitation costs following natural disasters constrain fiscal flexibility.

Exposure to social risk is Highly Negative (S-4 issuer profile score), driven by a low level of human capital and limited access to basic services, healthcare and education. That said, the country benefits from a young population, while per capita incomes have doubled over the past 10 years given strong and stable economic growth.

Laos's governance risk exposure is Very Highly Negative (G-5 issuer profile score). The country's rankings on the Worldwide Governance Indicators are low and point to weak rule of law and control of corruption. Transparency and accountability in government policymaking remain limited owing to the institutional setup that is closely intertwined with the political structure. The government has also struggled to implement many aspects of its financing plan, indicating constraints on its ability to execute policy. Large, unprofitable state-owned enterprises also reflect institutional deficiencies.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,488.8 (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3.5% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.3% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 1.7% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 119.5% (2021 Estimate)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 09 June 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Laos, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Over time, upward pressure on the rating could emerge if government liquidity pressures abate as a result of strengthening liquidity management capacities. An improvement in public finances, which in turn facilitated more reliable sources of financing at affordable rates would also create upward pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Downward rating pressures would arise in the event of a larger or more rapid fall in foreign exchange reserves and/or further increases in liquidity stress that would point to a very high probability of default by the government on its debt payments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

