Moody's downgrades LaserShip's CFR to Caa1, outlook remains negative

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of LaserShip, Inc. ("LaserShip), including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's first-lien credit facilities to B3 from B2 and second-lien credit facility to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for LaserShip's financial leverage to remain very high and liquidity to remain weak through 2023. LaserShip's significant increase in network capacity last year allowed the company to operate successfully during a critical 2022 peak holiday season. However, package volumes were lower than anticipated in the back half of 2022 resulting in weaker-than-expected earnings for the full year. Further, Moody's expects subdued consumer spending will impact package volumes in 2023 although total volumes are expected to increase moderately as LaserShip expands its network and services in newer geographic regions and adds new customers. Moody's believes that softer volume growth and increased interest costs will constrain LaserShip's ability to meaningfully improve operating leverage and result in negative free cash flow in 2023.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that LaserShip may be unable to improve earnings or reduce its cash burn over the next twelve months given a weaker macroeconomic environment. Prolonged weakness will increase the risk that the company's capital structure is unsustainable at currently very high leverage levels.

LaserShip's governance issuer profile score of G-5 and credit impact score of CIS-5 reflects Moody's view that the company's aggressive financial policies, including very high leverage that contributes to negative free cash flow, limits the ability to absorb adverse operational developments.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LaserShip, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LaserShip, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

LaserShip's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's very high financial leverage, weak liquidity and moderate scale in the highly competitive e-commerce residential delivery space. LaserShip has grown aggressively over recent years with new customer wins fueled by growth in e-commerce and the acquisition of OnTrac on the west coast in late-2021. Following an inability to handle rapid volume growth during the 2021 holiday season, LaserShip significantly expanded network capacity and implemented new planning processes to meet expected volumes for the 2022 peak shipping season. Operationally, LaserShip had a successful 2022 peak season with markedly improved on-time deliveries, but package volumes were lower than Moody's expectations for the year.

Moody's remains cautious on consumer spending in 2023, which will likely constrain growth for LaserShip's package volumes. Moody's expects LaserShip's total revenue, though, to expand in 2023 by at least 8% as its expands into Texas and increases its transcontinental service. In addition, LaserShip's position as a lower-cost option to traditional carriers such as UPS and FedEx should allow it to expand its modest market share in the overall parcel delivery space.

Moody's expects LaserShip's debt/EBITDA to only moderately improve in 2023 to between 7.5x – 8.0x from over 8.0x at the end of 2022. Given the recent network capacity expansion, Moody's believes it may take some time for LaserShip to drive meaningful operating leverage as volume growth remains impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2023.

Moody's views LaserShip's liquidity to be weak. Moody's expects negative free cash flow to persist in 2023, albeit at a lower level than 2022 as capex spend will be reduced by more than half. However, higher interest costs will more than offset modest earnings growth and contribute to the company's ongoing cash burn. Moody's expects LaserShip's free cash flow to become moderately positive in 2024. To offset its cash burn, Moody's expects LaserShip to be reliant on its $150 million accounts receivable securitization facility (which permits borrowings up to $250 million from November through February) as well as its $125 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026 (undrawn at end of September 2022). The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage covenant of 7.36x if borrowings exceed 35%. Moody's expects LaserShip to remain in compliance with this covenant when tested, although the cushion is expected to be modest.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if LaserShip is unable to improve earnings or liquidity resulting in a capital structure that Moody's considers untenable. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's believes the probability of a debt restructuring increases.

The ratings could be upgraded if LaserShip demonstrates improving and sustainable operating leverage as delivery volumes increase, such that debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained below 6.5x. Improving liquidity, including generating positive free cash flow and reducing reliance on external credit facilities, would also be necessary to support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LaserShip, Inc. is a last mile parcel delivery provider with a focus on business to consumer deliveries for leading e-commerce retailers across apparel, health and beauty, food, and mass merchandise markets. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $1.8 billion.

