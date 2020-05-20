Moody's downgrades Learfield's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Learfield Communications, LLC's (Learfield) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. The first lien credit facility (including a $125 million revolver and term loan B) and the second lien term loan ratings were downgraded to B3 from B2 and Caa3 from Caa2, respectively. The outlook remains negative.

Learfield's ratings were downgraded due to an expectation of weak operating performance arising from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which has limited the ability to hold sporting events and reduced overall advertising spending. As a result, already very high leverage levels will increase substantially and liquidity will deteriorate for as long as college sporting events continue to be disrupted by the pandemic.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Learfield Communications, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Learfield Communications, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Learfield's Caa1 CFR reflects very high leverage of almost 10x as of December 30, 2019 (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment), which Moody's expects will increase further while liquidity deteriorates in the near term due to weak operating performance. The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated a difficult environment given the inability to hold college sporting events until the pandemic subsides and lower advertising spending amidst a weak economic environment. Following the merger with IMG College in December 2018, Learfield was already facing a challenging environment from higher multimedia rights costs and lower than anticipated sponsorship revenue after an extended regulatory review process that slowed sponsorship sales.

Learfield also has a substantial amount of guaranteed payments over a multiyear period with its college media rights partners and a relatively high level of fixed costs, although the company is likely to attempt to convert many of its fixed obligations to a more variable model going forward. Learfield has limited tangible assets with the company's value driven largely by the intellectual capital of management, long term business relationships, and contracts with college athletic programs and organizations. College football and basketball account for a significant amount of revenue and Learfield's performance would be substantially impacted by a cancellation or delay of the season of either sport. Despite the smaller size of many competitors, competition for collegiate sports rights has been high and colleges have sought increased fees for their media rights historically which can pressure profitability if the higher costs are not offset with growth in sponsorship revenue.

Learfield benefits from the strong fan base for college sports and the underpenetrated nature of college media rights compared to professional sports. The merger with IMG College materially increased the size of the college multimedia rights division and provided revenue and cost synergies, but results following the merger were weaker than projected due in part to the uncertainty caused by an extended regulatory review process. Learfield has had good renewal rates with its university base historically, long contract periods, and a substantial amount of pre-sold ad inventory, but operations will be disrupted until the impact of the pandemic subsides.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The sports industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Learfield's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Learfield remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Learfield of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance consideration that Moody's considers in Learfield's credit profile is its aggressive financial policy historically. Learfield has operated with elevated leverage levels and has pursued several acquisitions including the IMG college merger. In the near term, Moody's expects the company will be focused on preserving liquidity and improving operations. Learfield is a privately owned company.

Moody's considers Learfield's liquidity position as weak due to the expectation of negative free cash flow for as long as college sporting events are disrupted. Cash on the balance sheet was $40 million and Learfield has access to a $125 million revolving credit facility due December 2021 with $70 million outstanding as of December 31, 2019. Free cash flow, which has been negative since the acquisition of IMG College, is seasonal with the strongest results posted during the quarters ending in December and March of each year. Learfield is required to make future minimum payments to the universities that it has multimedia rights contracts, but the company has taken steps to minimize the amount and manage the timing of payments to its multimedia rights partners in the near term. Learfield has also taken steps to reduce costs and is projected to remain focused on managing liquidity. The company's liquidity position is projected to deteriorate over the next several quarters and Moody's expects that additional sources of liquidity may be needed if the pandemic continues to restrict the ability to hold sporting events.

The revolver has a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 7.5x if more than 35% of the revolver is drawn. The first and second lien term loans are covenant lite. Moody's projects the cushion of compliance with the covenant to tighten over the next few quarters and Learfield may need an amendment to its financial covenant going forward.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity, revenue and EBITDA will decline due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the ability to hold college sporting events and lower sponsorship revenues in the near term which elevates the risk of a default. An inability to hold the college football season as scheduled would also have a substantial impact on performance and liquidity and increase the need for additional sources of funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Learfield's ratings is not likely in the near term due to the very high leverage level and challenging economic conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, ratings could be upgraded if Learfield had an adequate liquidity position with leverage sustained below 7.5x (as calculated by Moody's). All approaching debt maturities would also need to be extended.

Ratings could be downgraded further if there was insufficient liquidity which elevated concerns about Learfield's ability to service its debt from issues stemming from the pandemic's effect on operations or if there was a distressed exchange. An inability to obtain an amendment to the financial maintenance covenant applicable to the revolver or extend the maturity of the revolver (matures December 2021) well in advance of the maturity date could also lead to negative rating actions.

Learfield Communications, LLC (Learfield) (dba Learfield IMG College) is an operator in the collegiate sports multimedia rights and marketing industry. Atairos Group, Inc. acquired the company in December 2016 from Providence Equity Partners, Nant Capital, and certain members of management. In December 2018, Learfield completed a merger with IMG College. The company is headquartered in Plano, TX with satellite sales offices located on or near college campuses across the country.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

