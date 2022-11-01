Moody's downgrades Learfield's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Learfield Communications, LLC's (Learfield) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, the first lien credit facility rating to Caa1 from B3, and second lien term loan rating to Ca from Caa3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflect the increased potential for a default due to extremely high leverage levels and approaching debt maturities in 2023. While multimedia, ticketing and licensing revenues have started to recover relatively quickly from the pandemic, contracted multimedia rights fees also rose rapidly and negatively impacted profitability in FY 2022. Learfield has a $125 million revolving credit facility and $58 million receivables-based SPV facility that both mature in September 2023. The first and second lien term loans mature in December 2023 and December 2024, respectively. Moody's expects leverage levels will remain exceedingly high in the 15x range in FYE 2023 with near term debt maturities and difficult refinancing conditions as a result of high interest rates and slow economic growth. These factors increase the risk of a financial restructuring.

Moody's also changed Learfield's ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) to CIS-5 and the Governance score to G-5 to reflect the very highly negative impact from extremely high leverage and limited disclosure of a plan to address approaching debt maturities.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Learfield Communications, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Learfield Communications, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Learfield's Caa2 CFR reflects the extremely high leverage (approximately 30x as of June 30, 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and Moody's expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain elevated through 2023. Challenging refinancing conditions and near term debt maturities increase the risk of a default over the next year. While revenue will continue to improve from the pandemic as a result of higher sponsorship and attendance levels during the college football and basketball seasons, slower economic growth will impact the pace of recovery. Substantial guaranteed payments over a multiyear period with its college media rights partners will continue to weigh on profitability, but Moody's expects executed cost savings actions will contribute to EBITDA growth. Despite Learfield's strong position in the industry, competition for collegiate sports rights will remain high and colleges will continue to seek increased fees for their media rights.

Learfield benefits from its significant size in the college multimedia rights industry following the merger with IMG College. The strong fan base for college sports and the underpenetrated nature of college media rights compared to professional sports are positive and will support higher sponsorship revenue over time. Learfield also operates with long contract periods with its collegiate multimedia rights partners in addition to a substantial amount of pre-sold ad inventory. While Learfield's multimedia rights business accounts for a significant portion of operations, the company will also be focused on expanding revenue in digital media content, data attribution analysis and other growth initiatives.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Learfield's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly-negative (CIS-5) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-5). Learfield has maintained an aggressive financial policy historically and operated with very high leverage levels while pursuing several acquisitions including the IMG college merger. In the near term, the company will continue to be focused on managing liquidity, improving operations, and developing a strategy for addressing near term debt maturities. Learfield is a private company owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Silver Lake Partners, and Atairos Group.

Moody's expects Learfield will have weak liquidity as the $125 million revolver and $58 million asset based SPV facility mature in September 2023. In addition, negative free cash flow will continue in FY 2023. Cash on the balance sheet is $88 million as of FYE 2022, but will continue to be pressured as a result of multimedia rights obligations. Learfield received a $236 million equity contribution from Learfield's sponsors in June 2021, but the funds are not sufficient to address approaching debt maturities. Operating cash flow is seasonal with the strongest results posted during the quarters ending in December and March of each year. Learfield's first lien term loan matures in December 2023 and the second lien term loan matures in December 2024.

In 2021, Learfield completed an amendment that provided a covenant waiver period until the maturity of the revolving credit facility in September 2023, but subjects the company to a $10 million minimum liquidity requirement. The first and second lien term loans are covenant lite.

The negative outlook reflects the heightened risk for a financial restructuring as Learfield's debt approaches maturity in 2023. Operating performance is expected to improve in 2023 from the continued recovery in multimedia revenue and cost saving initiatives, but leverage levels will remain very high and likely limit the ability to refinance maturing debt. Learfield's liquidity position will also likely continue to erode in the near term from negative free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term, but could occur if Learfield's debt maturities were addressed. Moody's would also need to expect leverage levels to decline below 8x (as calculated by Moody's) with an adequate liquidity profile

A ratings downgrade could occur if Learfield was likely to default on outstanding debt or enter into a distressed exchange as part of an effort to address near term debt maturities. A further deterioration of liquidity could also lead to negative ratings pressure.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Learfield's Probability of Default (PDR) of Caa3-PD reflects the elevated potential for a financial restructuring, while the Caa2 CFR, Caa1 first lien term loan and Ca second lien term loan rating includes the potential recovery of outstanding debt in the event of default.

Learfield Communications, LLC (Learfield) (dba Learfield IMG College) is an operator in the collegiate sports multimedia rights and marketing industry. Atairos Group, Inc. acquired the company in December 2016 from Providence Equity Partners, Nant Capital, and certain members of management. In December 2018, Learfield completed a merger with IMG College and the combined company is now owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Silver Lake Partners, and Atairos Group. The company is headquartered in Plano, TX with satellite sales offices located on or near college campuses across the country.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

