Moody's downgrades Lebanon's rating to C from Ca

New York, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government
of Lebanon's issuer rating to C from Ca, and has not assigned an
outlook to the rating. Moody's also downgraded Lebanon's senior
unsecured Medium Term Note (MTN) Program rating to (P)C from (P)Ca,
and affirmed the other short-term rating at (P)NP.
The C rating reflects Moody's assessment that the losses incurred
by bondholders through Lebanon's current default are likely to exceed
65%. The country is steeped in an economic, financial
and social crisis, which very weak institutions and governance strength
appear unable to address. The collapse of the currency in the parallel
market and the concomitant surge in inflation fuel a highly unstable environment.
In the absence of key steps toward plausible economic and fiscal policy
reform, official external funding support to accompany a government
debt restructuring is not forthcoming.
The decision not to assign an outlook to the rating is based on the very
high likelihood of significant losses for private creditors and the fact
that C is the lowest rating in Moody's rating scale.
Lebanon's long-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged
at Ca while the foreign currency deposit ceiling has been lowered to C
from Ca previously. The long-term local-currency
bond and deposit ceilings have been lowered to Caa2, respectively,
from Caa1 previously. The short-term foreign currency bond
and deposit ceilings remain Not Prime(NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
VERY WEAK INSTITUTIONS AND GOVERNANCE STRENGTH UNDERMINE THE FIRST REFORM
STEPS TO RESTORE SOME STABILITY
Lebanon is steeped in a severe economic, financial and social crisis,
with the level of economic activity plunging at a fast rate, the
currency plummeting in the parallel exchange rate market, inflation
skyrocketing, and an increasing part of the population without a
job or income prospects. On 16 March, Lebanon defaulted on
its international bond due on 9 March after the grace period expired.
On 23 March, Lebanon announced it would cease servicing other outstanding
foreign-currency debt; four days later, the public debt
restructuring commitment was extended to include local-currency
debt.
Recurring delays with the implementation of fiscal and economic policy
reforms, outlined in the government's reform program presented
on 28 April as basis for negotiations with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) for an external support package to accompany a government debt
restructuring, have stalled discussions with the IMF and with other
international official donors. Limited progress has been achieved
in key prerequisites, including a forensic audit of the Banque du
Liban (BdL), the adoption of comprehensive capital controls legislation,
and a general consensus among domestic stakeholders in favor of the government's
debt restructuring and reform plan. In this environment,
Moody's expects ultimate losses to private creditors to exceed 65%,
prompting positioning of the rating at the lowest level in the rating
scale.
Exhausted fiscal and monetary policy implementation capacity and diminished
governance performance, especially with respect to control of corruption,
inhibits the likelihood of a rapid transition to a new and more sustainable
growth model once the debt restructuring is implemented. Over the
longer term, a lower growth potential and a weak track record of
fiscal discipline reduce the sovereign's ability to carry debt,
warranting a deeper debt write-off that is consistent with the
C rating category, or a higher probability of future redefault in
the event of insufficient effective debt relief to restore long-term
debt sustainability.
The continued drawdown of Lebanon's foreign exchange reserves is reflected
in the acute devaluation of the local currency in the parallel market
by over 80%. This is fueling significant import compression
and contributing to a spike in inflation readings to almost 90%
year-over-year as of June 2020 from 6.7% at
the end of 2019. The resulting erosion of consumers' purchasing
power accompanied by investment contraction deepen the expected double-digit
economic slump in 2020 and set the stage for severe social disruptions.
Moody's projects the debt/GDP ratio to increase further to about
200% of GDP in 2020, driven by the exchange rate effect assuming
an adjustment in the official peg to LBP3,500 per US dollar as outlined
in the government's reform plan. Looking forward, Moody's
projections show that the debt trajectory remains particularly sensitive
to adverse growth and foreign exchange dynamics, underscoring the
potential for further loss accumulation in the absence of a restructuring
agreement with the support of the IMF. Access to previously pledged
international investment support is conditional on the implementation
of an IMF reform program, neither of which are likely to be secured
in the next few months.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are relevant for Lebanon's credit profile,
in particular through the impact of climate change on the tourism industry.
Water shortages will likely become more frequent and pervasive due to
increased demand from agriculture and industry, constraining growth
unless they are addressed by effective policies. Waste management
also represents a chronic challenge.
Social considerations are one of the key credit drivers of the sovereign
rating. Sectarian fragmentation leads to frequent protracted negotiations
between political parties and government stalemates that contribute to
economic and financial instability, reflected in Moody's assessment
of heightened domestic political risk.
Governance considerations are a driver of today's rating action.
Sectarian fragmentation also impacts governance with control of corruption
and political stability representing key challenges. The BdL's
reduced monetary and financial policy effectiveness in light of exhausted
external buffers adds to the government's weak fiscal policy track record,
thus driving Moody's very weak overall governance assessment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
C is the lowest rating in Moody's rating scale. Moody's currently
believes that if there are any upward movements in Lebanon's sovereign
rating after the debt restructuring, they are likely to be limited
for a considerable period of time. It is unlikely Lebanon's
rating would move from its current position prior to restructuring,
given the extent of macroeconomic, financial and social challenges
and Moody's expectation of very significant losses.
For Lebanon's issuer rating to rise above levels associated with
very high probability of future default and significant losses,
the implied pace of fiscal consolidation and/or structural reform implementation
would be much faster than is currently expected, over a number of
years. A further precondition for a substantive upgrade would also
be that the key drivers of the country's debt dynamics—such
as economic growth, interest rates, privatization revenue,
and the ability to generate and sustain large primary surpluses—were
seen to be evolving in a way that would ensure debt sustainability in
the future.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 15,049 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -6.9% (2019
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 6.9%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -11.4%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -23.2% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 163.8% (2019 Estimate)
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 23 July 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Government of Lebanon. The main points raised during the
discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially deteriorated. The issuer has become increasingly
susceptible to event risks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
