Moody's downgrades Lebanon's rating to Ca, changes outlook to stable

New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government
of Lebanon's issuer rating to Ca from Caa2 and changed the outlook to
stable. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated
at the time of the 5 November 2019 rating action.
The Ca rating reflects Moody's expectation that domestic and external
private creditors will likely incur substantial losses in what seems to
be an all but inevitable near-term government debt restructuring
in light of rapidly deteriorating economic and financial conditions that
increasingly threaten the sustainability of the government's debt
and currency peg.
The stable outlook balances Moody's assumption so far that a debt
restructuring may happen in coordination with creditors and under the
umbrella of an economic adjustment program agreed with the IMF that unlocks
external funding, with the possibility that external funding is
not forthcoming given subsequent governments' extremely weak track
record on policy implementation, leading to larger losses for investors.
Moody's also downgraded Lebanon's senior unsecured Medium Term Note (MTN)
Program rating to (P)Ca from (P)Caa2, and affirmed the other short-term
rating at (P)NP. The senior unsecured MTN program rating was also
on review for downgrade.
Lebanon's long-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings
have both been lowered to Ca from Caa1 and Caa3, respectively.
The long-term local-currency bond and deposit ceilings have
been lowered to Caa1 from B2. The short-term foreign currency
bond and deposit ceilings remain Not Prime.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RAPIDLY DETERIORATING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CONDITIONS POINT TO DEBT
RESTRUCTURING WITH SIGNIFICANT LOSSES FOR INVESTORS
The prospect of a deepening economic and financial contraction that undermines
the sustainability of the peg points to government debt restructuring
in the near term that Moody's estimates would likely entail losses
for private domestic and external creditors in the 35-65%
range.
Despite the formation of a government in January, with a mandate
to prepare an economic and fiscal reform plan, Lebanon's deep
economic contraction is likely to continue, driven by declining
broad monetary aggregates reflecting a sharp acceleration in deposit outflows
during the last quarter of 2019, despite the informal capital controls
implemented by commercial banks starting November. At the end of
December 2019, bank deposits had declined by $15.7
billion (i.e. almost 30% of GDP) from a year before,
of which $11.4 billion in the last quarter alone.
In turn, the sharp recession makes the chances that government policies
lead to an effective turnaround extremely remote.
The deposit outflows have contributed to the continued deterioration in
the overall balance of payments and in the Banque du Liban's (BdL)
foreign exchange (FX) reserves which have declined to below $30
billion at the end of 2019. When netting foreign exchange reserves
against commercial banks' negative net foreign asset position,
and after drawing on the economy's net foreign assets accumulated in the
past in the absence of new net inflows, Moody's estimates
that only about $5-10 billion are usable FX reserves to
meet future foreign currency debt service requirements at $4.7
billion in 2020, followed by over $4 billion in 2021 including
Eurobond maturities. FX reserves would also be needed to support
key imports.
The ensuing shortage of US dollar liquidity for daily business transactions
is contributing to rapid growth of a parallel exchange rate market,
implying a depreciation of about 40% compared to the official pegged
exchange rate. In turn, the weaker exchange rate that applies
to a range of consumer purchases fuels inflation and threatens the stability
of the official peg.
This precarious situation is not sustainable. Moody's estimates
that a near-term restructuring of government debt, currently
worth around 160% of GDP, is all but inevitable. Moreover,
in this extremely fragile environment, including heightened fragility
of the peg, the Ca rating reflects the likelihood of private creditors
incurring substantial losses in eventual debt restructuring.
The central bank's holdings of government securities imply that Lebanon
has options for debt management in the near term that would limit losses
borne by the private sector in case of a default event. Although
insufficient to restore debt sustainability, Moody's estimates that
a maturity extension on BdL's debt holdings amounting to over 50%
of GDP could act as first loss vehicle.
However, even such options involve significant economic and financial
costs that have already compounded on the BdL's balance sheet,
which could in turn raise the extent of losses facing private creditors.
Already, the BdL is paying only 50% of the interest earned
on US dollar deposits and on US dollar-denominated certificates
of deposits in local currency, and has instructed commercial banks
to do the same with their existing US dollar deposits.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
PROSPECT OF AVAILABILITY OF EXTERNAL FUNDING ENHANCED BY IMF INVOLVEMENT,
REDUCED BY WEAK POLICY IMPLEMENTATION TRACK RECORD
The stable outlook reflects Moody's assumption that a government
debt restructuring will be facilitated by the IMF's coordinating
role between private and official creditors, depositors and the
Lebanese public sector in order to keep the process as orderly as possible,
ensure burden sharing and minimize the risk of protracted litigation by
minority investors.
The government's request for IMF technical assistance to develop
a credible economic and fiscal reform agenda also increases the likelihood
that a debt restructuring would unlock financial assistance either via
disbursements under the CEDRE package and/or possibly via a funded IMF
program.
These prospects are balanced by Lebanon's weak policy implementation
track record that could reduce creditors' willingness to continue
to finance the government, contributing to a cycle of heightened
liquidity pressure exacerbating the economic recession, widening
the size of the policy adjustment needed to restore some stability.
In this context, a sudden breakdown of the pegged exchange rate
would multiply the burden of the government's foreign-currency
debt and heighten pressure on capital flows further, making achievement
of debt sustainability even more remote.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are relevant for Lebanon's credit profile
in particular through the impact of climate change on the tourism industry.
Water shortages will likely become more frequent and pervasive due to
increased demand from agriculture and industry, constraining growth
unless they are addressed by effective policies.
Social considerations are one of the key credit drivers of the sovereign
rating. Sectarian fragmentation leads to frequent protracted negotiations
between political parties and government stalemates that contribute to
economic and financial instability, reflected in Moody's assessment
of heightened domestic political risk.
Sectarian fragmentation also impacts governance, which is partially
alleviated by the BdL's non-partisan policy focus. However,
the BdL's reduced monetary and financial policy effectiveness in
light of mounting fiscal and external headwinds adds to the government's
weak fiscal policy track record thus driving Moody's weaker overall
governance assessment.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Moody's would consider an upgrade if financing conditions stabilize and
the risk of restructuring involving large losses for private creditors
were to diminish. This would likely require a highly credible policy
path to persistent primary surpluses, reform implementation in the
electricity sector, and an achievable plan to control the public
sector wage bill.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's would downgrade the rating in the event of persistent economic
and fiscal policy reform implementation challenges that prevent a disbursement
of official external funding support to accompany government debt restructuring,
thus increasing the likelihood of significant additional losses accruing
to private investors. An even more destabilizing adjustment than
Moody's currently assumes, possibly accompanied with a sudden
de-pegging of the currency, could also be consistent with
larger losses than assumed in the Ca rating and lead to a downgrade.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 14,689 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -1.9% (2018
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4% (2018
Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -11.4%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -22.3% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 138.7% (2018 Estimate)
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 19 February 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Government of Lebanon. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, has materially decreased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially declined. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible
to event risks.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
